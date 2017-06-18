Weekend Box Office: Cars 3 unseats Wonder Woman

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count /Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Cars 3
|BV
|$53,547,000
|-
|4,256
|-
|$12,582
|$53,547,000
|-
|1
|2
|1
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$40,775,000
|-30.3%
|4,018
|-147
|$10,148
|$274,601,730
|$149
|3
|3
|N
|All Eyez on Me
|LG/S
|$27,050,000
|-
|2,471
|-
|$10,947
|$27,050,000
|-
|1
|4
|2
|The Mummy (2017)
|Uni.
|$13,916,010
|-56.1%
|4,034
|-1
|$3,450
|$56,526,710
|$125
|2
|5
|N
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$11,500,000
|-
|2,270
|-
|$5,066
|$11,500,000
|-
|1
|6
|4
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$8,458,000
|-21.0%
|2,759
|-920
|$3,066
|$150,066,114
|$230
|4
|7
|N
|Rough Night
|Sony
|$8,040,000
|-
|3,162
|-
|$2,543
|$8,040,000
|$20
|1
|8
|3
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$7,350,000
|-39.7%
|2,968
|-561
|$2,476
|$57,963,660
|-
|3
|9
|5
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$4,982,000
|-21.1%
|1,813
|-1,098
|$2,748
|$374,853,015
|$200
|7
|10
|6
|It Comes At Night
|A24
|$2,616,600
|-56.3%
|2,450
|-83
|$1,068
|$11,139,764
|-
|2
|11
|8
|Megan Leavey
|BST
|$2,300,828
|-39.6%
|1,832
|-124
|$1,256
|$8,147,594
|-
|2
|12
|7
|Baywatch
|Par.
|$1,575,000
|-66.1%
|1,307
|-1,525
|$1,205
|$55,122,500
|$69
|4
|13
|N
|The Book of Henry
|Focus
|$1,407,405
|-
|579
|-
|$2,431
|$1,407,405
|-
|1
|14
|17
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$743,751
|+70.4%
|447
|+271
|$1,664
|$3,225,613
|-
|6
|15
|24
|Beatriz At Dinner
|RAtt.
|$715,047
|+403.7%
|77
|+72
|$9,286
|$921,075
|-
|2
|16
|11
|My Cousin Rachel
|FoxS
|$535,000
|-44.8%
|531
|+8
|$1,008
|$1,979,163
|-
|2
|17
|9
|Alien: Covenant
|Fox
|$475,000
|-74.0%
|400
|-1,414
|$1,188
|$72,660,985
|$97
|5
|18
|12
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|Fox
|$315,000
|-52.0%
|255
|-642
|$1,235
|$20,071,995
|$22
|5
|19
|13
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$315,000
|-38.5%
|260
|-172
|$1,212
|$172,484,543
|-
|12
|20
|18
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$272,000
|-28.0%
|242
|-74
|$1,124
|$503,365,014
|$160
|14
|21
|16
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$167,530
|-62.2%
|189
|-200
|$886
|$224,893,405
|$250
|10
|22
|34
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$135,646
|+199.3%
|27
|+23
|$5,024
|$195,539
|-
|2
|23
|14
|Snatched
|Fox
|$110,000
|-77.6%
|211
|-440
|$521
|$45,386,729
|$42
|6
|24
|26
|How to be a Latin Lover
|PNT
|$90,000
|-27.5%
|119
|-6
|$756
|$32,071,297
|-
|8
|25
|27
|Gifted
|FoxS
|$65,000
|-41.2%
|100
|-62
|$650
|$24,415,947
|-
|11
|26
|25
|Lowriders
|BH Tilt
|$60,430
|-56.1%
|40
|-67
|$1,511
|$6,117,480
|-
|6
|27
|28
|The Wedding Plan
|RAtt.
|$51,945
|-52.4%
|54
|-51
|$962
|$1,295,581
|-
|6
|28
|N
|Maudie
|SPC
|$49,842
|-
|24
|-
|$2,077
|$49,842
|-
|1
|29
|52
|The Exception
|A24
|$41,361
|+292.8%
|14
|+12
|$2,954
|$91,336
|-
|3
|30
|N
|Warriors of the Dawn
|FIP
|$39,000
|-
|32
|-
|$1,219
|$39,000
|-
|1
|31
|38
|Band Aid
|IFC
|$36,480
|+29.8%
|24
|+12
|$1,520
|$119,363
|-
|3
|32
|N
|The Journey
|IFC
|$34,364
|-
|2
|-
|$17,182
|$34,364
|-
|1
|33
|29
|Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
|SPC
|$32,940
|-68.0%
|45
|-115
|$732
|$3,735,797
|-
|10
|34
|19
|3 Idiotas
|PNT
|$30,000
|-87.5%
|46
|-303
|$652
|$1,191,485
|-
|3
|35
|N
|Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All
|Abr.
|$21,473
|-
|1
|-
|$21,473
|$21,473
|-
|1
|36
|46
|Born in China
|BV
|$20,000
|+2.3%
|27
|-5
|$741
|$13,788,535
|-
|9
|37
|55
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$8,000
|-9.8%
|10
|+2
|$800
|$2,723,288
|-
|19
|38
|65
|Jeremiah Tower
|Orch.
|$6,030
|+16.8%
|13
|-6
|$464
|$221,131
|-
|9
|39
|57
|Manifesto (2017)
|FR
|$5,000
|-34.6%
|5
|-4
|$1,000
|$90,384
|-
|6
|40
|N
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$4,500
|-
|1
|-
|$4,500
|$4,500
|-
|1
|41
|49
|Colossal
|Neon
|$2,817
|-80.3%
|16
|-15
|$176
|$3,020,638
|-
|11
|42
|-
|Truman
|FR
|$2,000
|-
|5
|-
|$400
|$208,923
|-
|11
|43
|79
|Night School (2017)
|Osci.
|$1,500
|-5.5%
|2
|+1
|$750
|$4,209
|-
|2
|44
|-
|One Week and a Day
|Osci.
|$1,250
|-
|2
|-
|$625
|$39,667
|-
|8
|45
|85
|Risk
|Neon
|$305
|-70.6%
|5
|-
|$61
|$197,205
|-
|7
|TOTAL (45 MOVIES):
|$187,906,054
|+30.4%
|37,145
|+478
|$5,059
|
CU falling kind of hard. It was cheap, so I hope it's enough for a sequel.
I have absolutely no idea why but okay then.
nothing yet. I'm trying to decide if I want to watch House of 1000 Corpses or All Hallows' Eve.
I had no idea they were making a Cars 3. I forgot there was even a second one.
Captain Spaulding and Baby <3
I love Sherri Moon Zombie <3
It's amazing that WW was only 10mins shorter then BvS but it didn't feel long whereas BvS felt like a 4hr film.
It's especially impressive because it opened WAY smaller than all of the movies and it is kicking their asses!
itll prob do both.
Have strong expectations, BB!
Just not suuuuper expectations.
American Gods is a trip omg
Night of the Hunter: It's in revival and it was SUCH a treat to see this on the big screen. Such a good movie. Robert Mitchum is flawless and I love the kid who plays Pearl.
Paris Can Wait: This is a total fluff film basically similar to Under a Tuscan Sun but about Paris but the food and the countryside is filmed beautifully. ALSO there is a convo right in the middle where this woman is talking about what to do now that her shop has closed and her daughter has moved out and the guy she's with is enthusiastically telling her that now that she's in her 50s she in the prime of her life. YOU NEVER SEE THIS ON SCREEN. Usually when 50 year old women are in movies they are supporting bland mothers or women who are having a mid life crisis and talking about how no man will ever fuck them again. It was just a nice little moment. The film falls apart a bit at the end when it tries to get all sincere, but it was enjoyable enough.
Kedi: This was a doc about cats in Turkey... IDK that's basically all it was. The cats were cuts but it was so surface level and sometimes they would interview cat caretakers and they would hint at a deeper story about why they felt for these animals and then it would just skip to the next one. Kind of disappointed tbh.
Rough Night: I thought this would be terrible and it kind of was, but it's watchable. Ironically I thought the stuff with the women was the worst stuff. There is a subplot involving the groom that was totally fucking hilarious that I loved. Felt like it would have been a lot better if the plot had been cleaned up a bit, it gets kind of ridiculous after awhile. Out of the ladies Kate McKinnon was prob the best, Ilana Glazer the worst. Scarjo was just kind of there.
Edited at 2017-06-18 04:58 pm (UTC)
But I cant think of another shark movie with Mandy Moore...
I'm pretty sure I saw it last year too lol. Seeing promos for it made me think that maybe I was getting confused with the Blake Lively shark movie but I hate Blake so I know I wouldnt have seen that.
How bizarre. Thanks for letting me know I am not crazy or in a Berenstain universe.
My favourite part was the beginning with the Amazons.
Some Sean Cody and Brazzers stuff.
Edited at 2017-06-18 05:02 pm (UTC)