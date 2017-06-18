Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Weekend Box Office: Cars 3 unseats Wonder Woman




TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count /Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Cars 3 BV $53,547,000 - 4,256 - $12,582 $53,547,000 - 1
2 1 Wonder Woman WB $40,775,000 -30.3% 4,018 -147 $10,148 $274,601,730 $149 3
3 N All Eyez on Me LG/S $27,050,000 - 2,471 - $10,947 $27,050,000 - 1
4 2 The Mummy (2017) Uni. $13,916,010 -56.1% 4,034 -1 $3,450 $56,526,710 $125 2
5 N 47 Meters Down ENTMP $11,500,000 - 2,270 - $5,066 $11,500,000 - 1
6 4 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $8,458,000 -21.0% 2,759 -920 $3,066 $150,066,114 $230 4
7 N Rough Night Sony $8,040,000 - 3,162 - $2,543 $8,040,000 $20 1
8 3 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fox $7,350,000 -39.7% 2,968 -561 $2,476 $57,963,660 - 3
9 5 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $4,982,000 -21.1% 1,813 -1,098 $2,748 $374,853,015 $200 7
10 6 It Comes At Night A24 $2,616,600 -56.3% 2,450 -83 $1,068 $11,139,764 - 2
11 8 Megan Leavey BST $2,300,828 -39.6% 1,832 -124 $1,256 $8,147,594 - 2
12 7 Baywatch Par. $1,575,000 -66.1% 1,307 -1,525 $1,205 $55,122,500 $69 4
13 N The Book of Henry Focus $1,407,405 - 579 - $2,431 $1,407,405 - 1
14 17 Paris Can Wait SPC $743,751 +70.4% 447 +271 $1,664 $3,225,613 - 6
15 24 Beatriz At Dinner RAtt. $715,047 +403.7% 77 +72 $9,286 $921,075 - 2
16 11 My Cousin Rachel FoxS $535,000 -44.8% 531 +8 $1,008 $1,979,163 - 2
17 9 Alien: Covenant Fox $475,000 -74.0% 400 -1,414 $1,188 $72,660,985 $97 5
18 12 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Fox $315,000 -52.0% 255 -642 $1,235 $20,071,995 $22 5
19 13 The Boss Baby Fox $315,000 -38.5% 260 -172 $1,212 $172,484,543 - 12
20 18 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $272,000 -28.0% 242 -74 $1,124 $503,365,014 $160 14
21 16 The Fate of the Furious Uni. $167,530 -62.2% 189 -200 $886 $224,893,405 $250 10
22 34 The Hero Orch. $135,646 +199.3% 27 +23 $5,024 $195,539 - 2
23 14 Snatched Fox $110,000 -77.6% 211 -440 $521 $45,386,729 $42 6
24 26 How to be a Latin Lover PNT $90,000 -27.5% 119 -6 $756 $32,071,297 - 8
25 27 Gifted FoxS $65,000 -41.2% 100 -62 $650 $24,415,947 - 11
26 25 Lowriders BH Tilt $60,430 -56.1% 40 -67 $1,511 $6,117,480 - 6
27 28 The Wedding Plan RAtt. $51,945 -52.4% 54 -51 $962 $1,295,581 - 6
28 N Maudie SPC $49,842 - 24 - $2,077 $49,842 - 1
29 52 The Exception A24 $41,361 +292.8% 14 +12 $2,954 $91,336 - 3
30 N Warriors of the Dawn FIP $39,000 - 32 - $1,219 $39,000 - 1
31 38 Band Aid IFC $36,480 +29.8% 24 +12 $1,520 $119,363 - 3
32 N The Journey IFC $34,364 - 2 - $17,182 $34,364 - 1
33 29 Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer SPC $32,940 -68.0% 45 -115 $732 $3,735,797 - 10
34 19 3 Idiotas PNT $30,000 -87.5% 46 -303 $652 $1,191,485 - 3
35 N Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All Abr. $21,473 - 1 - $21,473 $21,473 - 1
36 46 Born in China BV $20,000 +2.3% 27 -5 $741 $13,788,535 - 9
37 55 Kedi Osci. $8,000 -9.8% 10 +2 $800 $2,723,288 - 19
38 65 Jeremiah Tower Orch. $6,030 +16.8% 13 -6 $464 $221,131 - 9
39 57 Manifesto (2017) FR $5,000 -34.6% 5 -4 $1,000 $90,384 - 6
40 N Lost in Paris Osci. $4,500 - 1 - $4,500 $4,500 - 1
41 49 Colossal Neon $2,817 -80.3% 16 -15 $176 $3,020,638 - 11
42 - Truman FR $2,000 - 5 - $400 $208,923 - 11
43 79 Night School (2017) Osci. $1,500 -5.5% 2 +1 $750 $4,209 - 2
44 - One Week and a Day Osci. $1,250 - 2 - $625 $39,667 - 8
45 85 Risk Neon $305 -70.6% 5 - $61 $197,205 - 7
TOTAL (45 MOVIES): $187,906,054 +30.4% 37,145 +478 $5,059
