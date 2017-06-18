Weekend Box Office: Cars 3 unseats Wonder Woman

Not by much though...that's pretty good still for Wonder Woman.



CU falling kind of hard. It was cheap, so I hope it's enough for a sequel. Reply

Thread

Link

I watched Cars 3. Obviously much better than 2 but I still wasn't all that impressed Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TIL that children are still interest in Cars.



I have absolutely no idea why but okay then. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh they def are. My preschool class always asks for Cars songs and talks about lightning McQueen a lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My daughter and son LOVE Cars lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?



nothing yet. I'm trying to decide if I want to watch House of 1000 Corpses or All Hallows' Eve.



I had no idea they were making a Cars 3. I forgot there was even a second one. Reply

Thread

Link



Captain Spaulding and Baby <3



I love House of 1000 Corpses. Now I want to watch that this weekend, too hahaCaptain Spaulding and Baby <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I love Sherri Moon Zombie <3 I love Sherri Moon Zombie <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

caught up on all my kdrama.. here i now sit pondering life while listening to Fleetwood Mac. i should watch Beauty and the Beast, i haven't had a chance to watch it since i bought it. it's still wrapped up. Reply

Thread

Link

WW is being a BEAST at the BO! She's less than 50000k away from beating MOS at the domestic BO and will be coming for SS and BvS pretty soon.



It's amazing that WW was only 10mins shorter then BvS but it didn't feel long whereas BvS felt like a 4hr film. Reply

Thread

Link

IKR???



It's especially impressive because it opened WAY smaller than all of the movies and it is kicking their asses! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it needs to get to $308 to really beat MOS thanks to inflation, and to $339 to be on top.



itll prob do both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watched friends all weekend. Still need to see Wonder Woman. Reply

Thread

Link

Don't go into Wonder Woman expecting the greatest thing ever and you'll probably enjoy it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I trust your taste tbh so I'll def keep this in mind when I see it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This foolish comment.



Have strong expectations, BB!



Just not suuuuper expectations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Friends never gets old for. I laugh every time and I have probably watched every episode like 6 times already. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I caught up with American Gods and watched the Turn season 4 premiere



American Gods is a trip omg Reply

Thread

Link

I saw SO MANY fucking movies this week:



Night of the Hunter: It's in revival and it was SUCH a treat to see this on the big screen. Such a good movie. Robert Mitchum is flawless and I love the kid who plays Pearl.



Paris Can Wait: This is a total fluff film basically similar to Under a Tuscan Sun but about Paris but the food and the countryside is filmed beautifully. ALSO there is a convo right in the middle where this woman is talking about what to do now that her shop has closed and her daughter has moved out and the guy she's with is enthusiastically telling her that now that she's in her 50s she in the prime of her life. YOU NEVER SEE THIS ON SCREEN. Usually when 50 year old women are in movies they are supporting bland mothers or women who are having a mid life crisis and talking about how no man will ever fuck them again. It was just a nice little moment. The film falls apart a bit at the end when it tries to get all sincere, but it was enjoyable enough.



Kedi: This was a doc about cats in Turkey... IDK that's basically all it was. The cats were cuts but it was so surface level and sometimes they would interview cat caretakers and they would hint at a deeper story about why they felt for these animals and then it would just skip to the next one. Kind of disappointed tbh.



Rough Night: I thought this would be terrible and it kind of was, but it's watchable. Ironically I thought the stuff with the women was the worst stuff. There is a subplot involving the groom that was totally fucking hilarious that I loved. Felt like it would have been a lot better if the plot had been cleaned up a bit, it gets kind of ridiculous after awhile. Out of the ladies Kate McKinnon was prob the best, Ilana Glazer the worst. Scarjo was just kind of there.



Edited at 2017-06-18 04:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

fuck i love night of the hunter!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess they wanted a tradional movie star to ground all those ~wacky~ ladies but scar jo was a really poor choice imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everything about that movie was a poor choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Night of the Hunter is so good. A favourite of mine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep putting off Paris Can Wait, haha. it looks like fun fluff + I just want to see the pretty and delicious food. & yesss that's awesome. I got the sense that it was one of those movies where you see it centered around an older woman who is just LIVING IT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

47 meters down is so confusing to me bc I'm almost positive I've already seen it but it's only just coming out?



But I cant think of another shark movie with Mandy Moore...

Reply

Thread

Link

47MD leaked months ago as In the Deep online. The Shallows was successful so they decided to take it off the STV route and put it into theaters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So thhaaaaaattt's what happened!



I'm pretty sure I saw it last year too lol. Seeing promos for it made me think that maybe I was getting confused with the Blake Lively shark movie but I hate Blake so I know I wouldnt have seen that.



How bizarre. Thanks for letting me know I am not crazy or in a Berenstain universe. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm watching Skam and I'm very sad that this is the last episode ever :( Reply

Thread

Link

im' refusing to watch this season bc i don't want it to be over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally saw WW on Thursday. I had been sweating it because it's SO LONG. BUT the time went by really pleasantly. I was afraid i would need a bathroom break.

My favourite part was the beginning with the Amazons. Reply

Thread

Link

What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?



Some Sean Cody and Brazzers stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

werq Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Basic taste all around I see.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw WW on Thursday, it was ok, the final fight made me want 2 rewatch Mortal Kombat more than anything Reply

Thread

Link

I watched Beauty and the Beast. It was terrible. The animated Disney classic is miles better and I don't even like the original that much, tbh.



Edited at 2017-06-18 05:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I think the only part the movie they did really well on was the prologue. Everything else... yeah lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was a mistake to start redoing movies that were great the first time around. Cinderella and The Jungle Book have the advantage of source material that, iconic as it is, isn't terribly strong on a story level. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link