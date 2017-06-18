Florence Foster Jenkins

Five Musicians Who Became Successful After 30

25 is generally considered the cutoff age for unknown singers in the music industry, but not all singers get their break in their teens/twenties. Here are five musicians who defied the odds and found mainstream success later in life.



2 Chainz
After graduating from Virginia State University, Chainz signed with Ludacris' Disturbing Tha Peace label in 2007. However, he didn't achieve mainstream success until his debut album Based on a T.R.U. Story, when he was 35.




Peaches

Peaches worked as a music and drama teacher at a school for several years until her breakthrough album The Teaches of Peaches was released in 2000 when she was 35.


Debbie Harry

Although Harry recorded and performed during her twenties, Blondie didn't release their debut album until Harry was 31. The band didn't achieve their mainstream status until Harry was 33, when "Heart of Glass" reached #1 on the Billboard 100.



Shirley Manson

11 days before her 30th birthday, Garbage released their self-titled debut. Their hits "Only Happen When It Rains" and "Stupid Girl" launched Manson into stardom.



Rachel Platten

After over a decade in the industry with little success, Platten finally scored mainstream success with "Fight Song," earning nods from Taylor Swift and Hilary Clinton.


Ontd, do you feel too old for your dream job?
