Five Musicians Who Became Successful After 30
25 is generally considered the cutoff age for unknown singers in the music industry, but not all singers get their break in their teens/twenties. Here are five musicians who defied the odds and found mainstream success later in life.
2 Chainz
After graduating from Virginia State University, Chainz signed with Ludacris' Disturbing Tha Peace label in 2007. However, he didn't achieve mainstream success until his debut album Based on a T.R.U. Story, when he was 35.
Peaches
Peaches worked as a music and drama teacher at a school for several years until her breakthrough album The Teaches of Peaches was released in 2000 when she was 35.
Debbie Harry
Although Harry recorded and performed during her twenties, Blondie didn't release their debut album until Harry was 31. The band didn't achieve their mainstream status until Harry was 33, when "Heart of Glass" reached #1 on the Billboard 100.
Shirley Manson
11 days before her 30th birthday, Garbage released their self-titled debut. Their hits "Only Happen When It Rains" and "Stupid Girl" launched Manson into stardom.
Rachel Platten
After over a decade in the industry with little success, Platten finally scored mainstream success with "Fight Song," earning nods from Taylor Swift and Hilary Clinton.
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5
Ontd, do you feel too old for your dream job?
2 Chainz
After graduating from Virginia State University, Chainz signed with Ludacris' Disturbing Tha Peace label in 2007. However, he didn't achieve mainstream success until his debut album Based on a T.R.U. Story, when he was 35.
Peaches
Peaches worked as a music and drama teacher at a school for several years until her breakthrough album The Teaches of Peaches was released in 2000 when she was 35.
Debbie Harry
Although Harry recorded and performed during her twenties, Blondie didn't release their debut album until Harry was 31. The band didn't achieve their mainstream status until Harry was 33, when "Heart of Glass" reached #1 on the Billboard 100.
Shirley Manson
11 days before her 30th birthday, Garbage released their self-titled debut. Their hits "Only Happen When It Rains" and "Stupid Girl" launched Manson into stardom.
Rachel Platten
After over a decade in the industry with little success, Platten finally scored mainstream success with "Fight Song," earning nods from Taylor Swift and Hilary Clinton.
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5
Ontd, do you feel too old for your dream job?
25 is the cutoff to make it big as a musician? really? who came up with this?
Coupled with the trollish "too old" question, I see right through OP.
Mte lmao
I had to go look up how old Peaches is because it feels like she's been around forever and she's 50!
Nice post, OP!
it's just generic af pop with all the bad production to be as palatable to as many people as possible.
Same
I dropped my career to chase my writing dream and haven't looked back!
A woman in my PhD program is in her 40's. That's not old but is ~considered~ old to start your clinical psych PhD. She has children and decided she wanted to go back. It's never too late!
2 ChainzTity Boi song
I ain't neva ran from a nigga and I damn sure ain't bout to pick today to start 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾
Edited at 2017-06-18 04:30 pm (UTC)