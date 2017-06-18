Five Musicians Who Became Successful After 30

Shirley <3 <3 <3 Reply

She was my first ever girl crush, and it was like 0-100. "Oh, she has an interesting face. (1 week later)WOW I AM PRETTY DARN GAY." Reply

I hate everything about this post. Reply

Lol why? Reply

It's created to be anxiety-inducing/depressing.



25 is the cutoff to make it big as a musician? really? who came up with this?



Coupled with the trollish "too old" question, I see right through OP. Reply

i wonder what Peaches was like as a teacher. i don't think her students could be prepared for her music persona. Reply

Mte lmao Reply

how about this; she used to live with feist, but at that time feist was more into electro punk and peaches was more folky. they swapped genres as a joke, but it stuck and made them both successful! Reply

and i still can't get over that. i love that feist's new album is so crunchy on the guitars. i feel like she's transitioning back to her old sound slowly but surely. Reply

A lot of musicians and actors were teachers: Sting (The POlice), Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend), Jon Hamm, Brit Daniel (spoon)... Reply

well i should have become an astronaut but i dont even have a driver's license, so... Reply

Who's gonna pull you over, the space police ? Reply

lol Reply

let's hope there's no parallel parking beyond the final frontiers of space Reply

Ha Reply

You live in Europe right? Your country likely has great public transit and your neighborhood is probably very walkable so you have an excuse. Unlike the U.S. where you need a car to just exist. Reply

Leonard Cohen released his first album at 33.



I had to go look up how old Peaches is because it feels like she's been around forever and she's 50!



Nice post, OP! Reply

I don't know if I have a dream job that isn't like being an actor or something. I like what I do currently. Reply

I hate Fight Song. It's a lazy go-to choice for movie soundtracks. Reply

Thank you!! I am so damn tired of that song. At first I liked it and then it got played tf out Reply

i hate it too. has she had another single or is she officially 1 hit wonder Reply

it reminds me of the early 2ks when breakaway was in every single movie trailer Reply

i hate rachel platten because of that song oh my fucking god Reply

Same. It's so generic and corny. I can't listen to even five seconds of it. Reply

i hate it too.

it's just generic af pop with all the bad production to be as palatable to as many people as possible. Reply

ia Reply

I hope to peak at 40 because I'm not doing shit now at 30 Reply

Same Reply

For real. Reply

40 is the new 30. (It really is tho since I'm seeing more and more "40 Awesome Ppl Age 40 & Under" or whatever lists now) Reply

This Reply

lol same Reply

lol same Reply

my "dream" is to publish a book, which i know doesn't have an age cap. in theory, your skills should get better with age, but i still get a bit of anxiety when i see all these like 20-something published YA writers with huge followings Reply

their writing is shit tho Reply

Shatter Me, Divergent, etc were so meh. Reply

Its weird when you think you have to dumb yourself down to gain a following. Every bitch here could have written 50 Shades of Grey and its one of the stupidest, laziest books I've ever started reading, checked to see if I hadn't downloaded an unfinished manuscript, tried to read again, then deleted from my kindle app. Reply

this is how i feel too Reply

Me too, and too often their fame isn't even deserved. I know I sound bitter but a lot of really, really good books are left unpublished because they aren't "commercial" enough. It's a business like all other, and I'm really anxious that I won't be able to write a book that is seen as something that is markeatable. Reply

Pft, forget them. Get that book written and self-publish on Amazon, etc. You can do it!



I dropped my career to chase my writing dream and haven't looked back! Reply

the rule of thumb is that good writers don't get good until they're middle aged so live now so you can write later. Reply

My dream job is writing so thankfully there isn't an expiration age on that. Reply

Obviously not a musician but I also think about people like Ava DuVernay who didn't start out filmmaking or go to film school - and actually didn't pick up a camera until she was 33.



A woman in my PhD program is in her 40's. That's not old but is ~considered~ old to start your clinical psych PhD. She has children and decided she wanted to go back. It's never too late! Reply

Exactly! It's never too late. It's a shame that ppl feel embarrassed. I just stopped feeling embarrassed idgaf what ppl who have zero impact on my life think Reply

i was just watching clips from the hollywood reporter tv writers roundtable and like half of them didn't go to film school and started their creative careers later in life. david e kelley and lisa joy were both lawyers and ava was a publicist Reply

wow re: ava. she never ceases to amaze me. Reply

My Mum got her social work degree in her 40's after having us kids. She eventually became a children's mental health worker and has had a long, fulfilling career. Reply

stories like this are heartening for me. Reply

I had a co-worker who started studying coding when she was 45. She was a high school math teacher and one summer both her kids were away at camp for a few weeks, she was in the middle of a divorce and she decided to try learning coding to fill her time. She ended up going back school to study computer science, has managed to work for some huge companies and develops apps in her spare time for fun. She's a cool lady. Reply

damn, that's amazing @ Ava! Reply

My dad earned his bachelors degree when he was 33 (I was 2 and my sister was 5). He later got 3 masters degrees and has a successful career. He's proof that it's never too late. He also never tolerates any time he hears someone complain about how hard college is, since he was working full-time plus raising a family during his college years. Reply

That gives me a lot of hope as an aspiring filmmaker. Reply

my brother is also in a phd program and he has like 1 or 2 people in his program on his 40s too! one of them is getting his 2nd phd. its never too late indeed Reply

I'm 30. Still waiting on my dream job 😩 Working in luxury fashion would be it. Obtaining an executive role >> I've been close I had interviews with altuzarra and Carolina Herrera but I swear my lack of confidence was my demise. I'll keep trying Reply

Keep at it! Reply

Thanks bb! Reply

Don't give up sis! Reply

What do you want to do in luxury fashion? Reply

This post is inspiring considering I'm in my 20's and all my friends went to Ivy league schools to become shit like neurologist while I have not lol I know I'm still young but damn does being around people who are so goal oriented and brilliant make you feel worthless sometimes Reply

Glad this post made you feel good! Don't worry about what others around you are doing. Just focus on what you want. <3 Reply

I think the best advice to 20-somethings is to be as messy and adventurous as they like. Best to sew oats and discover your tastes and limits than stunt your development and be an embarrassing 30-something. You're still hot, but smarter and more mature in your 30s so its a good time to crush it. Reply

just here to say that i am a STAN of THE ONE AND ONLY RACHEL PLATTEN!



The song is horrible. Reply

This is probably my favorite 2 Chainz Tity Boi song







I ain't neva ran from a nigga and I damn sure ain't bout to pick today to start 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾



omg this is his song? this was my shit Reply

fuck I'm old. I forgot about this song! Reply

This is what plays in my head when me and another person are eyeing a seat on the bus. Reply

This is like, top 10 for sure. Tity Boi's first album was great and aged so well considering Mike Will's early stuff sounds dated. Reply

