Alyssa Milano Says Business Manager Led Her Into Financial Ruin

Why would she turn down that offer? Did he somehow convince her that she was in high demand? 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

She thought she was richer then she was so she could pick and choose what she wanted to do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think production moved to (or from? idk) canada, and she has little kids, so she probably figured she'd rather not uproot her family, especially if she (mistakenly) thought she didn't need the money Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that you are right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course I read the article to see the nitty gritty details. She spent $5 mil on renovations for a property worth $3 mil (home reno is no joke!).



I'm shocked that Mistresses would have paid her so much! Sucks for her. Reply

Thread

Link

She was the best known name on the show so no surprise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if i was super rich i would take care of my own finances. there are way too many stories of these people not paying your taxes/bills or straight up stealing from you. Reply

Thread

Link

Right, to much that much money which is your livelihood into someone elses hands...I couldn't do it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I would at least want to look it all over regularly and be kept informed, I could never just hand over total control of my finances to someone else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After making a certain amount, taking care of finances probably a second job that these people don't have time for. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gurl how long do you think it takes to set up bill auto-pay online? taxes are once a year. its not that serious. i would rather block out an hour to deal with my bills than possibly lose all my money. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's after spending a certain amount. Unless you are living lavishly, having more money doesn't mean it takes up so much time that it's as if handling a second job to pay your bills. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ia, it's not just about paying bills, but managing properties, making investments, trades, etc. People hire money managers to grow their money, not just pay taxes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Once you get to a certain level, I imagine managing your own finances becomes too complicated for your average under-educated celebrity to manage. It's risky either way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. If I had the kind of money that needed it, I'd take a business or finance course to understand all of it. Even just to review, bc I wouldn't fully trust someone else to control it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My uneducated plan if I ever become rich (hah..) is to open up a bank account with all the major chains and stick like $300,000 in each one which I believe is the amount that is federally protected. That way even if someone drained my main big bank account at least I wouldn't have NOTHING Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i would still hire someone to do it but i'd double check all their shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I might hire someone but I would for sure demand access/copies of the statements on everything and I would be doing my own bank recs and demanding backup for transactions over a relatively small amount. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm sure you totally have all the financial know how to manage several million dollars in a way where it is working for you. it's not like people spend years learning and decades applying that knowledge to get very good at it. it's really as simple as paying your income tax and utility bills. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's been in the business so long and been successful at practically everything I am surprise 10mill would nearly break her.



I need her to push for a Charmed reunion so I can see her/Shannen/Holly back together again (even though Shannen/Holly apparently arent on speaking terms atm) Reply

Thread

Link

What, they're not? I thought they've always been really close. What happened?



Edited at 2017-06-18 03:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They stopped speaking after Shannen'a cancer sadly, I think they unfollowed one another on twitter as well? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They fell out shortly after Shannen was diagnosed with cancer. Shannen didn't name names but she said:



"People went, 'Um, no, you're just not fun anymore. You're sick and you're not drinking. You talk about cancer and I don't want to hear any talk about cancer. I want to talk about me.' It was heartbreaking. But at the same time, that's when I go, 'God, cancer is a godsend in a lot of ways because, boy, did it clean house in my life."



And the two havent been seen together or talked about one another since. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg could you imagine that mess? literally all of them would be there just for the money. shannen's broke, alyssa's broke, holly's relying on convention money so her finances can't be great. with all that bad blood, shit would inevitably pop off



but if i finally get some closure for prue, it'd be worth it <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't forget Rose! She's been blackballed so many times in Hollywood and now after the Adam Sandler thing, she's been dropped by all her agents. It's no wonder she's now appearing in a movie with Victor Salva for the money lbr.



Edited at 2017-06-18 04:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love how she was never seen on Mistresses. She always "just left" to go back travelling or was on the phone to everyone but her sister or emailed someone. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember in s3 they was like omg where she go, did she get kidnapped but nope she took a long vaca and said fuck u to her sis and ex/bil.



Edited at 2017-06-18 03:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How very Prue of her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Prue died? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think her character caught her sister making out with her man in season 2. They had her character run off and travel in the remaining seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Read the article, sounds like she is putting a lot on accountants like not notifying her of building regulations...did she have a contractor? can't she google shit? its not like she is busy. Reply

Thread

Link

She seems to do nothing but tweet all day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She probably gets $$$ from tweeting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

taking care of two babies is a lot of work

also she has a new show coming soon on netflix Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hmm yeah, it does sound like misconduct was going on definitely, but I was a bit confused by



Milano alleges that her financial woes began with a “home improvement debacle.” Milano says that Hellie’s poor oversight of the remodeling job caused costs to spiral. She also says her accountants failed to notify her of Ventura County building code violations



Surely something like that is the homeowners responsiblity to oversee, I sympathise with him apparently mismanaging the money in her accounts, but I'm not sure why she would expect an accountant to run her entire household for her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It kind of sounds like he was a lot more then just the person in charge of managing her financials. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“Being a mother and wife comes first and I just can not uproot my children and separate the family by moving away,”



That would explain her reason to leave bc I remember ppl going how can she say she was flying back and forward for something idr what it was.



Anyways can say that even though I miss Mistresses, s4 was the worst. That ending was so fucked up for [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Karen. That would explain her reason to leave bc I remember ppl going how can she say she was flying back and forward for something idr what it was.Anyways can say that even though I miss Mistresses, s4 was the worst. That ending was so fucked up foridc if she decided to leave the show before it got cancelled. Reply

Thread

Link

I understand her wanting to dedicate as much time as possible to her kids/family but she wouldn't be the first actor to leave their kids for a couple of months out of the year for work. She could've negotiated shorter work days and flew home on weekends.



Vanessa Williams had to relocate to NYC for Ugly Betty while leaving her kids in LA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh that storyline they wrote for Karen and Alec trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate how she got a new boo and then it became trash afterwards. idk how ppl could root for her and alec when he was such an ass to her. i love how she dragged him for lying to his new wife about their baby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She says she and her husband did not discover the theft until they overdrew their account.



overspent $5 million on home worth $3 million and STILL did not get your finances together till BOTH you and your husband were overdrawn? Foolishness! Reply

Thread

Link

one of my big goals for the year is to talk to a proper financial advisor and start sharing finances more with my boyfriend. I'm also a public school teacher so I want to talk to someone so that I can take advantage of some of the programs and benefits I have that are just completely over my head trying to understand. Reply

Thread

Link

How do people not know what's in their account and what are their due payments? I get that someone else is handling that but did she literally not check her account in 13 months? Reply

Thread

Link

It was an unconfirmed rumor I think but I remember several years ago it leaked that Rihanna only had like $2 mil because she wasn't paying attention and just let her financial people handle it



Crazy to think about! Also before a stan attacks me I know I could be wrong lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk if I'd check my balance more obsessively if I were poorer or richer, but I'd still check them obsessively lol. I can't imagine this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something like that happened, because that's why 'the accountant' was the victim of her Bitch Better Have My Money video. They did something to her like this fellow did to Alyssa. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I check in on my accounts like every other day to make sure nothing is amiss. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You can set up alerts with some banks as well. I get a text if i go below a certain amount. Its crazy that she reached the point if being overdrawn! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If i were to lose anything in the double digits of a thousand dollars I would ne sick to my stomach. My mother messed with the mortgage of our house when my dad was in the hospital and didnt tell anyone and now they are both paying $5000 to live in this house we will never own. I have lived in my house for 26 years and they are just paying interest on the principal after all these years. All because my mother sucks at finances. Reply

Thread

Link

That sucks but you can still get your own place no? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im one of those who works full time and still doesnt make a livable wage. The one place I can afford to live is way to dangerous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

10 million? Shit. And if he forged her signature, could she report him to the police? Reply

Thread

Link

Was it Joel? Reply

Thread

Link

No ma'am no sir. At the very least you should be paying your own monthly bills. Set up that auto pay to go to your phone when it is due and has been paid. Do not ever hand over complete financial control to somebody like that. You have the minute to go press 'Pay Bill' on the site yourself. Reply

Thread

Link