Alyssa Milano Says Business Manager Led Her Into Financial Ruin
Alyssa Milano Says Business Manager Led Her Into Financial Ruin https://t.co/gUDxBCrdoS— Variety (@Variety) 17 juin 2017
- She has filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing her former business manager of severe misconduct that caused her to spiral into a financial disaster.
- She accuses him of forging her signature on checks, failing to pay overdue bills and taxes, and inducing her to make bad investments in businesses.
- She regrets turning down (she thought her finances were healthy ) the offer ($1.3 million) to appear in the 3rd season of the ABC show “Mistresses.”
source
I'm shocked that Mistresses would have paid her so much! Sucks for her.
I need her to push for a Charmed reunion so I can see her/Shannen/Holly back together again (even though Shannen/Holly apparently arent on speaking terms atm)
Edited at 2017-06-18 03:26 pm (UTC)
"People went, 'Um, no, you're just not fun anymore. You're sick and you're not drinking. You talk about cancer and I don't want to hear any talk about cancer. I want to talk about me.' It was heartbreaking. But at the same time, that's when I go, 'God, cancer is a godsend in a lot of ways because, boy, did it clean house in my life."
And the two havent been seen together or talked about one another since.
but if i finally get some closure for prue, it'd be worth it <3
Edited at 2017-06-18 04:22 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-18 03:43 pm (UTC)
also she has a new show coming soon on netflix
Milano alleges that her financial woes began with a “home improvement debacle.” Milano says that Hellie’s poor oversight of the remodeling job caused costs to spiral. She also says her accountants failed to notify her of Ventura County building code violations
Surely something like that is the homeowners responsiblity to oversee, I sympathise with him apparently mismanaging the money in her accounts, but I'm not sure why she would expect an accountant to run her entire household for her
That would explain her reason to leave bc I remember ppl going how can she say she was flying back and forward for something idr what it was.
Anyways can say that even though I miss Mistresses, s4 was the worst. That ending was so fucked up for [Spoiler (click to open)] Karen. idc if she decided to leave the show before it got cancelled.
Vanessa Williams had to relocate to NYC for Ugly Betty while leaving her kids in LA.
overspent $5 million on home worth $3 million and STILL did not get your finances together till BOTH you and your husband were overdrawn? Foolishness!
Crazy to think about! Also before a stan attacks me I know I could be wrong lol
No ma'am no sir. At the very least you should be paying your own monthly bills. Set up that auto pay to go to your phone when it is due and has been paid. Do not ever hand over complete financial control to somebody like that. You have the minute to go press 'Pay Bill' on the site yourself.