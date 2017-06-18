Alyssa Milano Says Business Manager Led Her Into Financial Ruin




- She has filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing her former business manager of severe misconduct that caused her to spiral into a financial disaster.
- She accuses him of forging her signature on checks, failing to pay overdue bills and taxes, and inducing her to make bad investments in businesses.
- She regrets turning down (she thought her finances were healthy ) the offer ($1.3 million) to appear in the 3rd season of the ABC show “Mistresses.”

