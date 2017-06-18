Carter babies still in hospital after 'minor issue'
- Today news agencies reported that Bey has given birth to the twins
Beyonce Birth, Twins Still in the Hospital with 'Minor Issue' https://t.co/ySmX65T6BT— TMZ (@TMZ) June 18, 2017
- TMZ confirm that they're a boy and a girl
- According to TMZ they were born this Monday in LA, but a 'minor issue' has surfaced and doctors aren't releasing them
- No information on what the issue is, Bey is still in the hospital and is ok, babies are expected to be ok as well
Probably need to get their weight up. Hope it's nothing too serious.
That's worse. I'd rather my doctor and nurses leak my business instead of a family member I trust.
ngl i was hoping itd be 2 boys haha
This is one of the reasons why pregnancy and childbirth terrifies me. You can be a bill of health and something can still be wrong.
Still, hope all is okay!
Aww! I hope they're gonna be ok. Babies are so precious even though I don't want one for myself lol.
I must say though, the overwhelming obsession with these babies are kinda creepy.