Carter babies still in hospital after 'minor issue'

Twins usually come early and spend a few days in the NICU. I'm hoping it's not anything more than that! Can't wait to see them. Babies are the cutest!! Reply

This is what I was gonna say. It's usually jaundice. My friend is a twin and she was in the hospital longer because of it. Reply

Maybe they had to bake in the oven for a little bit Reply

Probably need to get their weight up. Hope it's nothing too serious. Reply

Maybe jaundice. Reply

hope this came from Bey and Jay's camp and not some hospital worker breaking HIPPA for a few coins. Reply

oh tmz is saying it's sources "connected to the family" Reply

That's worse. I'd rather my doctor and nurses leak my business instead of a family member I trust. Reply

minor or not, i hope everything will be ok



ngl i was hoping itd be 2 boys haha Reply

Praying for those angel bbs Reply

jeez. i hope all is well with her and the new babies. when i got my IUD i had to take a pill to dilate my cervix, so induced labor basically, and i've literally never felt worse in my LIFE. idk how people do it. Reply

Ugh but idk i think that'd make the implant easier. They didn't give me that pill and My uterus didn't want to accept mine so it fucking suuuuucked Reply

as someone who has gotten two IUDs, one with the pill and one without, the pill was MUCH WORSE. i barely flinched the first time and the second time with the pill i had every possible symptom and bad reaction. Reply

I know everyone reacts to pain differently but having my mirena installed hurt like a bitch. Reply

My first Mirena was literally the first one the doctor had EVER put in. The head of OB had to come supervise him, and he fucked it up and had to remove it and put a new one in. I have never felt so much pain in my entire life. That one fell out and I had to get another one. Went to planned parenthood that time, and I am SO glad I did. It was over in seconds and it hurt way less. Reply

this is so scary. i hope everything is alright :( Reply

Good luck to them. Reply

This is pretty common with twins as there's not a lot of room to grow but I'm hoping the babies are ok!



This is one of the reasons why pregnancy and childbirth terrifies me. You can be a bill of health and something can still be wrong.

I feel creepy knowing any of this info Reply

I feel like this is pretty common with twins, triplets, etc? I think most of the ones I know have spent at least a week in the hospital after being born. Like the last set I've known needed to be able to drink a certain amount of milk before they could go home.



Still, hope all is okay! Reply

it is. pregnancy is difficult with one but multiple births are more likely to have complications. Reply

Correct, multiples rarely make it full term and often need just a little help the rest of the way. Reply

Usually once babies get to around 5lbs with no other issue, they can go home. The last things to develop fully in babies are the lungs and the sucking reflex. I suspect this was a planned surgical delivery, at an early date, and the twins just need some time for their lungs to strengthen. Nbd Reply

Aww! I hope they're gonna be ok. Babies are so precious even though I don't want one for myself lol. I must say though, the overwhelming obsession with these babies are kinda creepy. Reply

