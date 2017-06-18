Leonardo DiCaprio's Pussy Posse is back and prowling around town with a poodle pup
Leonardo DiCaprio's Pussy Posse seems to be back and better than ever with the recent breakups of founding Pussy Posse members Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly. They've been making their presence known by making some age-appropriate appearances at events like a children's play where Tobey's daughter had a starring role in addition to their usual shenanigans with 20 year old models.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Orlando Bloom took the newest member of the Pussy Posse out for a walk https://t.co/wuzrkKT0Xu— The Cut (@TheCut) June 17, 2017
It now seems they're adding a dog to the mix as well; perhaps in a nod toward the (seemingly failed) rebrand of the "Pussy Posse" as the "Wolf Pack".
Also, I'm just gonna say this: their little yatch trips w young women...I mean, always sunny, anyone? The "implication"? You are a young impressionable woman in the middle of the ocean with rich powerful men. If they ask you to do something, how much of a chance at saying no do you have? I'm guessing not much. I'm guessing many women have found themselves wanting to say no but can't, for many reasons. I bet some abuse and assault and harrassment has happened in those yatch trips. I fucking bet it.