Leonardo DiCaprio's Pussy Posse is back and prowling around town with a poodle pup

Leonardo DiCaprio's Pussy Posse seems to be back and better than ever with the recent breakups of founding Pussy Posse members Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly. They've been making their presence known by making some age-appropriate appearances at events like a children's play where Tobey's daughter had a starring role in addition to their usual shenanigans with 20 year old models.

It now seems they're adding a dog to the mix as well; perhaps in a nod toward the (seemingly failed) rebrand of the "Pussy Posse" as the "Wolf Pack".

