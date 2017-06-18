Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Give Manchester Victims and Their Families Lifetime Concert Passes

i read on twitter that this isn't true? Reply

Thread

Link

The source is Radar Online, so most likely untrue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uuuuuh Reply

Thread

Link

I doubt her career would last a lifetime Reply

Thread

Link

are you this tacky irl too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i laughed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

manchester was a tragedy for the victims, but it was a blessing for ariana's career. she went from a spoilt brat to a charitable princess overnight.



i never hated her but i'm not gonna stan her either. Reply

Thread

Link

Are you seriously saying she benefitted from a terrorist attack? I...



She's being a decent human being not everything is centered arouns good PR. This terrorist attack didn't do much for her over here in America anyway seeing as American media went right back to Russiagate and US centric news after 2/3 days so your correlation doesn't even make sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's not saying that Ariana wanted it.



She's not saying that Ariana is glad that it happened.



She's not saying that it's a good thing.



She's saying that as a result of what happened, and Ariana's reaction to it, Ariana is experiencing a publicity and public goodwill explosion. She's right. I'm local to the concert event and 70 year old men who hate pop music are ranting about how Ariana Grande is one of the greatest people on the planet.



The only thing I can get out of your response is that you think the only thing that matters is how Ariana is viewed in the USA? You realise that other countries exist, right? Millionaires can be made in the UK alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol oh brother 🙄 Yes it matters how Ariana's home country views her I'm pretty sure it's a big deal to her too. I'm not doubting the UK is loving her right now and thinks she's amazing but in America which is where she lives/works/is the most known it hasn't done that much for her like it did over there or maybe in other places. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Go back to stanning nickis pedo-supporting ass then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, you ain't wrong that her actions (the benefit concert, her dedication to her fans) have put her in a better light. She's certainly paid (and is definitely still paying) for it emotionally tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haven't they suffered enough? Reply

Thread

Link

what is this comment? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sigh, do we have to get offended by everything now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sigh, not everything. just tasteless comments like this in a post like this. but, sigh, I don't expect you to get that. sigh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's interesting coming from u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your existence offends me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn everyone decided to just collectively start the wanky comments this early on huh. Reply

Thread

Link

so few comments, and all these trolls already. now THATS commitment.

I wont believe this until its official, but if its true its a really cute gesture by her. Reply

Thread

Link

She's been a tremendous person following the attack. Whether or not it's true is something else, but she has committed herself to her fans and those who endured the hardship of the Manchester attack.



And yikes at these tacky ass comments. Not surprised by those who made them and those who will defend them. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't even imagine how she feels :(((( like singing on stage while that horror is happening, she's really strong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's messy Sunday on ONTD! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope this is true. She's a Saint either way. Reply

Thread

Link

its obvious today is fathers day cuz y'all are bitter and salty af. my god. love yourselves.



anyhow, this is prob fake but i bet ariana is doing a lot of shit low-key for the fams of those who died. a true queen who has a better grip on reality than the trash people this country elected. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn y'all are mean lol Reply

Thread

Link

Uhhh, this is nice but I highly doubt they want this considering the kind of pain attached to it. Reply

Thread

Link

People in this post are being gross Reply

Thread

Link

It's a nice gesture - if true, but do we really think a lot of them will go to her concert again? I can't imagine I would :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Istg if some of y'all don't get in touch with Jesus Reply

Thread

Link

this post. smdh. Reply

Thread

Link

this would be fantastic and wonderful if true <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not sure if this is true, but its a sweet gesture if it is, even if i don't think some of the people would use it. i remember the dad of one of the girls who died said he didn't think he'd even want to go back to manchester again. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Sweet if true. I would imagine there are some family members and even some victims that will find it hard to listen to Ariana (or even want to go to a concert in the near future) and this gives them time to pick a time to go honor/remember/heal on their own terms and timeline Reply

Thread

Link

if this is true, i think it's more about her letting them know she'd be happy to see them when she's touring because if they used the backstage passes, she'd be able to catch up with them. and i'd guess it's not just for manchester shows. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte I thought this was obvious lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just came in from Denver pride and damn some of y'all are bitter you been laying in bed alone all morning Reply

Thread

Link