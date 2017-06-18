Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Give Manchester Victims and Their Families Lifetime Concert Passes
.@ArianaGrande, you continue to impress us 💗 >> https://t.co/PNOHaYToAd pic.twitter.com/l8saFbxJdq— J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) June 15, 2017
A source told RO: "All of the families of those who were killed, as well as all of those injured, are being given Ariana Grande concert tickets for life. The tickets will include VIP seats and backstage passes. Ariana knows that there is nothing she can do to bring back those who were killed, but she is trying to give them as much support as she can."
i never hated her but i'm not gonna stan her either.
She's being a decent human being not everything is centered arouns good PR. This terrorist attack didn't do much for her over here in America anyway seeing as American media went right back to Russiagate and US centric news after 2/3 days so your correlation doesn't even make sense.
She's not saying that Ariana is glad that it happened.
She's not saying that it's a good thing.
She's saying that as a result of what happened, and Ariana's reaction to it, Ariana is experiencing a publicity and public goodwill explosion. She's right. I'm local to the concert event and 70 year old men who hate pop music are ranting about how Ariana Grande is one of the greatest people on the planet.
The only thing I can get out of your response is that you think the only thing that matters is how Ariana is viewed in the USA? You realise that other countries exist, right? Millionaires can be made in the UK alone.
Damn everyone decided to just collectively start the wanky comments this early on huh.
I wont believe this until its official, but if its true its a really cute gesture by her.
And yikes at these tacky ass comments. Not surprised by those who made them and those who will defend them.
anyhow, this is prob fake but i bet ariana is doing a lot of shit low-key for the fams of those who died. a true queen who has a better grip on reality than the trash people this country elected.