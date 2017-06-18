Rachel

Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Give Manchester Victims and Their Families Lifetime Concert Passes



A source told RO: "All of the families of those who were killed, as well as all of those injured, are being given Ariana Grande concert tickets for life. The tickets will include VIP seats and backstage passes. Ariana knows that there is nothing she can do to bring back those who were killed, but she is trying to give them as much support as she can."

