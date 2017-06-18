Jay Z will bail fathers out of jail for Father's Day



While we wait for Beyoncé to announce the twins' names on Instagram, her husband Jay Z is doing some good work. He announced via an op-ed he wrote for TIME Magazine that he is donating to organizations that will assist in paying for bail bonds for fathers so they can be out of jail in time to celebrate Father’s Day in the US this Sunday. In his essay he writes that since producing Time: The Kalief Browder Story, he has become "obsessed with the injustice of the profitable bail bond industry." Jay Z also says that, "We can't fix our broken criminal justice system until we take on the exploitative bail industry.".

