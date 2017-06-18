Jay Z will bail fathers out of jail for Father's Day

That's nice (& producing a miniseries about Kalief too? also good).



I remember hearing someone did something similar for mother's day.



also we just went on vacation for father's day.



If by celebrating you mean calling my birth father a little later and speaking to him for the second & last time this year - the first his birthday on Valentine's day, while he never calls for my birthday or hardly ever - then yes I'm celebrating LOL Reply

TY pumpkin



I would feel less 'eh' about him if he wasn't a super grandstanding type who refuses to acknowledge or respect my step father - who I haven't seen/spoken too in a few years (long story) but DID raise & love me in his stead - or that I had a father figure in my life that loved me so much but he just had a new baby at 63 (my baby sister who seems so sweet and adorable & I hope to one day meet) so I'm sure those hard emotional issues are things we'll just never settle and I'm ok with that LOL Reply

what's there 2 celebrate



Sister Pete ❤️❤️ Reply

lmao mte Reply

Lmaooo same Reply

Hope they screen which fathers they bail out. Also my dad is dead. Rest in piss you bastard. Reply

My first thought :( when my dad dies I will be able to finally breathe deep again. gonna get black out drunk after serving daughters w loving fathers at work today in thirty degree weather. Reply

Interesting. I am assuming they are interviewing the men that they bail? Cause whose to say they will go see their kids? Reply

I would assume (hope) they're a pretty tight screening process. Reply

This exactly. Reply

Interview the families to see if they want to see the father. Reply

Apparently I'm the only one here with a nice dad lmao.



Probably nothing on the day, but I'm traveling to see him the day after my country's Father's Day, so dinner or smth if he feels up for it.



No, I have a nice dad too. Reply

Mmmm, I have a nice dad too.



He's back in my home state today so we're not doing much today, but he's flying up to visit soon, so we'll do stuff then. Reply

My dad is a nice guy- a little strange but he's a good dad. Reply

I've got two nice dads, lol. I'm taking one to lunch and the other to the movies. Reply

My dad is a good person. We just have nothing in common & all the wrong similarities and differences in our personalities that make us clash with each other. Reply

I have a great father! My mother is the one who is a bit unhinged. Im like the opposite of ONTD. Reply

Lol me too. I'm always cheery in father's day posts and cynical in mothers day posts which is the opposite of like everyone else Reply

My Dad is awful but having an awful mum sort of sounds worse to me since they're usually the one who does the lions share of child rearing & emotional stuff. Reply

Same here! My mother has BPD. Reply

I have a nice dad. He made a lot of mistakes but he has always been there for me. My fiance's dad is a great guy. He is a little adorable old man.



My dad is everything to me.

For having a shit dad of his own,it makes me tear up sometimes realizing he is an all around a better person, a better dad. Unfortunately I'm awful so nothing good rubbed off on me. Douchery must skip a generation. Reply

No. My dad isn't perfect but he's great. Reply

Same lmaoo my father is amazing 💜 Wouldn't swap him out for anyone Reply

i have a nice dad too. he's been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks so i'm celebrating by doing a bunch of stuff around the house for him. Reply

My dads fucking awesome Reply

lmao I'm lucky to have a really great dad. He's recovering from ankle replacement surgery today (he's also a frail dad ☹️) so we're having dinner at his place and I got him a Alamo Drafthouse gift card so we can see a couple movies after he heals up. Reply

Lmao ikr like I feel sorry for all the people w the trash dads out there but my dad is a great guy despite his kinda rough upbringing and many setbacks along the way including the death of his brother & his daughter & a heart attack last year he is still going strong! I ❤️ him and idk what we'd do w out him Reply

I am a Dad's girl! My Dad's the type to give you the shirt off his back. Reply

my dad is wonderful i adore him Reply

nooo i love my dad and will tell the whole world about how great he is <33 Reply

I read the post but does it say what kind of bails they're paying for? Like people with drug charges or what? The last thing we need is some domestic abusers out for Fathers day. Reply

there's no info on this, as far as i know. Reply

I hope everyone's got the sense to not bail out murderers and abusers. Reply

A lot don't. Abuse is so rampant it's almost become accepted as a "slip up" and for that reason, I could see this going that way.



If it's shit like pop or traffic violations, or petty theft, it's cool. But if he goes there throwing cash around to free anybody who has a kid, no bueno. Reply

A lot of men don't think that domestic abuse is a big deal. Reply

I would like to think they would, but I wonder if that would undercut the point about the necessary presumption of innocence they're trying to make.



The bails are for people who were arrested but not charged with anything. You still have to pay bail to be released even if ultimately you were brought in for nothing Reply

Um what if they legitimately deserve to be in jail? I'm sure there's plenty of decent fathers out there who he could help that aren't disappointments to their children. Reply

He's bailing out those with misdemeanors... Reply

and the comment still stands. Reply

people can be left in jail to rot forever for simply not having enough money to pay their bail, even if they're innocent. it's a class/elite issue. Reply

i'm gonna take my dad out for lunch and drinks! i still need to get him a gift 🕵️ Reply

i agree with him wholeheartedly about the bail system i watched a doc about it on vice and the system is so fucking corrupt. there is a reason why bail bonds agents are illegal everywhere apart from america and the Philippines. though i don't think this is a reasonable way to challenge the system at all but i'm curious to here about the selection process...





also the lawyer at 00:33 is lowkey hot bye







I don't think the program bails out anyone who has actually been charged with a crime. Just arrested and then unable to make bail and be released.



"If you're from neighborhoods like the Brooklyn one I grew up in, if you're unable to afford a private attorney, then you can be disappeared into our jail system simply because you can't afford bail. Millions of people are separated from their families for months at a time — not because they are convicted of committing a crime, but because they are accused of committing a crime."



So it's a statement on how the bail industry profits on poor black and brown folks and how people can be arrested for anything and then held indefinitely if they are unable to pay their way out of the system.



ETA: My dad's b-day is tomorrow so we're doing a joint celebration thing today. He went with my mom to test drive the new Chevy Bolt as one of his birthday wishes yesterday lol



Bail is for people who are charged with a crime but haven't been convicted. You can't hold people without charges for more than a couple days. Reply

I don't see how you could be given a bail amount but not charged - the severity of the crime you're charged with impacts what the bail will be. Reply

you're a little confused- this is for people charged with petty crimes unable to make their (usually low) bail. you have to be charged with a crime to get bail. they cant keep you if you arent charged Reply

Trying not to cry because my dad died a few months ago. :( I am trying to remember happy things about him. Reply

Sorry for your loss <3 Reply

i am so sorry, bb <3 it will get easier, i promise. Reply

I'm so sorry for your loss Reply

:( I'm so sorry for your loss Reply

Sorry for your loss. :( Reply

hugs bb Reply

i'm sorry for your loss<33333 Reply

I'm sorry for your loss bb :( Reply

sorry for your loss, sending love your way today babes! <3 Reply

Sending you good vibes, I'm really sorry Reply

im so sorry <3 <3 Reply

oh honey i'm so sorry. /all the hugs and love your way. Reply

I'm so sorry. I hope you are filled with many happy memories today, and get through today as best you can 💜 Reply

I'm sorry. I'm glad that you have good memories of him. Reply

im so sorry :( hugs to you and your family Reply

Sent my mommy a gift card. My father died 7 years ago and my bio dad is on 'would not piss on if on fire status' so...yeah. Mother's day part duex. Reply

I think this is fantastic



I made my dad an omelette and hash browns, going to church with him, then going to watch rouge one and maybe star trek beyond and going out for dinner Reply

I got my dad a ticket to see Star Wars at the NY Philharmonic with my fiancé and I. So this will also be his birthday and Xmas gift bc it was hella expensive but I'll make his year. Reply

