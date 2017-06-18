Jay Z will bail fathers out of jail for Father's Day
While we wait for Beyoncé to announce the twins' names on Instagram, her husband Jay Z is doing some good work. He announced via an op-ed he wrote for TIME Magazine that he is donating to organizations that will assist in paying for bail bonds for fathers so they can be out of jail in time to celebrate Father’s Day in the US this Sunday. In his essay he writes that since producing Time: The Kalief Browder Story, he has become "obsessed with the injustice of the profitable bail bond industry." Jay Z also says that, "We can't fix our broken criminal justice system until we take on the exploitative bail industry.".
ONTD, how are you celebrating Father's Day?
I remember hearing someone did something similar for mother's day.
also we just went on vacation for father's day.
I would feel less 'eh' about him if he wasn't a super grandstanding type who refuses to acknowledge or respect my step father - who I haven't seen/spoken too in a few years (long story) but DID raise & love me in his stead - or that I had a father figure in my life that loved me so much but he just had a new baby at 63 (my baby sister who seems so sweet and adorable & I hope to one day meet) so I'm sure those hard emotional issues are things we'll just never settle and I'm ok with that LOL
what's there 2 celebrate
Damn.
This exactly.
Probably nothing on the day, but I'm traveling to see him the day after my country's Father's Day, so dinner or smth if he feels up for it.
He's back in my home state today so we're not doing much today, but he's flying up to visit soon, so we'll do stuff then.
For having a shit dad of his own,it makes me tear up sometimes realizing he is an all around a better person, a better dad. Unfortunately I'm awful so nothing good rubbed off on me. Douchery must skip a generation.
If it's shit like pop or traffic violations, or petty theft, it's cool. But if he goes there throwing cash around to free anybody who has a kid, no bueno.
i'm gonna take my dad out for lunch and drinks! i still need to get him a gift 🕵️
also the lawyer at 00:33 is lowkey hot bye
"If you're from neighborhoods like the Brooklyn one I grew up in, if you're unable to afford a private attorney, then you can be disappeared into our jail system simply because you can't afford bail. Millions of people are separated from their families for months at a time — not because they are convicted of committing a crime, but because they are accused of committing a crime."
So it's a statement on how the bail industry profits on poor black and brown folks and how people can be arrested for anything and then held indefinitely if they are unable to pay their way out of the system.
ETA: My dad's b-day is tomorrow so we're doing a joint celebration thing today. He went with my mom to test drive the new Chevy Bolt as one of his birthday wishes yesterday lol
Trying not to cry because my dad died a few months ago. :( I am trying to remember happy things about him.
I made my dad an omelette and hash browns, going to church with him, then going to watch rouge one and maybe star trek beyond and going out for dinner