Paris Jackson makes her Vogue Australia debut
- Paris Jackson got her first Vogue Australia cover
- Talks about wanting to visit Australia because that's where her parents (MJ & Debbie Rowe) married
- Wants to be a positive influence for young girls: “I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see, every article that pops up on your phone screen, every billboard you see while you’re driving down the street."
- Just shot her first film - Gringo, an action comedy from Australian director Nash Edgerton starring Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried: “It was just like playing my eighth-grade self."
i can't help but root for ha. ontd, is paris the new it girl?
I feel bad for her because her remaining family (not her siblings) don't sound like the best and they are sure as hell not going to help her navigate fame in a healthy way.... but she wouldn't be anywhere near a Vogue cover shoot if it wasn't for nepotism.