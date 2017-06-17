Gwyneth Paltrow and Friends at her Goop Health Festival

lmao that tweet



also, wtf is up with everyone suddenly being into healing crystals and shit??

I feel like its a spin-off of the astrology trend.

It's not sudden just coming back into mainstream popularity. People want help, make sense of things and feel better about shit.

Spencer, ha impact

Spencer Pratt, ha impactt



Edited at 2017-06-18 03:55 pm (UTC) Reply

It's partly because things like salt lamps, salt caves at spas, etc. have spiked in popularity

Wow I feel attacked lmao. I have a rose quartz and just ordered tigers eye and amtheyst lolol

lol, those wristband colors. of course.

Edited at 2017-06-18 07:14 am (UTC)

LOL perf, jim

Yikes @ Cameron Diaz!!!

Goop and tone deaf??? IM SHOCKED

This kind of rich people nonsense is so embarrassing

Just reading this post made me feel like I was high. Wow.

Wow, who knew I just had to steam my vag or shove a piece of jade up my twat to heal me of my PCOS.

"Or how we shouldn't eat plants native to North America since we're all actually from Europe, Africa, and Asia"



Wtf?...What a pendejada 😒



Yeah no one on this planet is from the Western hemisphere. No one.



When i think of healthy living those are the women i think of. When faced with lunch options, i ask myself what would Cameron Diaz do?

Nicole Richie tho?

I chose Cameron cos she has randomly "written" a couple of silly books about healthy living whilst having skin reminiscent of handbag and still smoking.

not eat?

There's an article about this in the NY Post and it's hilarious.

The one in the Guardian made me snicker since it says somewhere that Goop glows like a radioactive swan

Lmao

screaming

LMFAO

I imagine the Clear Quartz people had their own seperate area so they didnt have to breathe the same air as the poor people Lapis.

They all look so dry and crusty???? Even their hair has given up on life? Yes, I really want to know their lifestyle is so I can avoid it because, damn.

I think Tory looks good for 51

51? Yea ok I can give it to her

Yea she does

there was a snapchat story when this actually happened and whenever they would show the people giving out the trinkets, i would cackle. they all looked 10 years older than they probably were.

Something sounds wrong in this combination. Or I should read it as one word: goophealth, the thing only dumb rich people aim for.

2017 nicole richie is so fascinating to me idk

I just quickly glanced at the pic and thought all 4 of them were Goop.

I scrolled past fast and thought it was a post about another Sofia Coppola film.

