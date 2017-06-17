Gwyneth Paltrow and Friends at her Goop Health Festival
Dream girl band @CameronDiaz @nicolerichie @toryburch 💖💖💖💖 #ingoophealth pic.twitter.com/pQQhgTlVoV— Gwyneth Paltrow (@GwynethPaltrow) June 11, 2017
-People paid between $500 and $1500 (£390 and £1,175) to attend In Goop Health a “health and wellness expo” from Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand. Depending on how much you paid, you got a certain color bracelet and more access to activities: Lapis ($500), Amethyst ($1,000) or Clear Quartz ($1,500) Gooper. Yet Re-entry was not allowed
-You could buy the infamous jade eggs that Paltrow suggested women carry in their vaginas or get a rose quartz one to kick it up a notch
-It should be no surprise that the event was white as hell and tone deaf about privilege, class, and wealth. It was also a bit disorganized
-"Experts" gave unique pieces of advice like how one dude only ate all the calories he needed in a 2-hour period for the last six months. Or how we shouldn't eat plants native to North America since we're all actually from Europe, Africa, and Asia
source
also, wtf is up with everyone suddenly being into healing crystals and shit??
me reading those wristband "colors"
Wtf?...What a pendejada 😒
Yeah no one on this planet is from the Western hemisphere. No one.
poor peopleLapis.