Gwyneth Paltrow and Friends at her Goop Health Festival




-People paid between $500 and $1500 (£390 and £1,175) to attend In Goop Health a “health and wellness expo” from Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand. Depending on how much you paid, you got a certain color bracelet and more access to activities: Lapis ($500), Amethyst ($1,000) or Clear Quartz ($1,500) Gooper. Yet Re-entry was not allowed

-You could buy the infamous jade eggs that Paltrow suggested women carry in their vaginas or get a rose quartz one to kick it up a notch

-It should be no surprise that the event was white as hell and tone deaf about privilege, class, and wealth. It was also a bit disorganized

-"Experts" gave unique pieces of advice like how one dude only ate all the calories he needed in a 2-hour period for the last six months. Or how we shouldn't eat plants native to North America since we're all actually from Europe, Africa, and Asia


source
