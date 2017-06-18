June 18th, 2017, 03:38 pm winter_lace Next week on Orphan Black SourceUgh. Kira. Tagged: orphan black (space / bbc america), tatiana maslany, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 44 comments Add comment
I remember reading that this was the last season so maybe I'll marathon it after the finale.
kira is creepy and not cute and i don't care about her.
the sarah/mk scene in felix's loft looked seamless
On that note, RIP M.K.
I'm excited about the seestrah bbs' super mutant powers. I need Helena back on her feet and doing whatever she can to be...well, Helena. If this season falls to shit, Helena + her kids hunting out in some Canadian wilderness will be the A+++ storyline I'm looking for.
I def' want to know what Delphine and Ms. S talked about. I want to know if it has any fucking meaning at all bc this show has done a lot with side stories that have gone no where. So I hope their talk means something.