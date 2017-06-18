Idg why the hell Kira is being so resistant. She is a kid and all, but she feels the sisters. She knows their pain and suffering, but after her mom, uncle, and her grandma tell her not to, she's still willing to trust Rachel? No thanks. I don't like the storyline at all. I don't like that it keeps Sarah under Rachel's thumb, either. But I know they're doing it bc it's the last season and they need to wrap shit up.



On that note, RIP M.K.



I'm excited about the seestrah bbs' super mutant powers. I need Helena back on her feet and doing whatever she can to be...well, Helena. If this season falls to shit, Helena + her kids hunting out in some Canadian wilderness will be the A+++ storyline I'm looking for.



I def' want to know what Delphine and Ms. S talked about. I want to know if it has any fucking meaning at all bc this show has done a lot with side stories that have gone no where. So I hope their talk means something.