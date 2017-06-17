Rob Schneider Blocked Seth Rogen on Twitter for No Reason Then Unblocked Him to Meet James Franco
What the fuck?! pic.twitter.com/aqZnvQ0FkD— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 17, 2017
For some reason Seth decided to go to Schneider's twitter and found out he was blocked. It's a mystery as to why he's blocked since they've never really worked on anything together, and they've never had beef in the past. It might be because Schneider is going on a spree to block the "elite left" or whatever considering he's a Dump supporter
Other personalities weigh in on this mysterious blocking
You're missing some gold pic.twitter.com/V41r1hTyFB— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 17, 2017
What did you say to him Seth?? Couldn't have been that bad... you're a Canadian man!— Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) June 17, 2017
i love so much that you tweeted this at 3:30 AM— Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 17, 2017
i appreciate you on such a deep level rn
HAHAHAHHA— Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 17, 2017
ETA: Schneider unblocked Rogen after supposedly being linked up with James Franco and then tweeted about it two more times
Dear Seth,— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017
You are officiallyUNBLOCKED!
Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends.But be on your best behavior from now on!
ILOVED"TheEnd"
Dear Seth,— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017
And thanks for hooking me up with Franco. You're right, he is dreamy!
Your pal once again,
Rob
have random celebs every blocked you on social media?
pettiest reason you've ever blocked someone?
is rob schneider a republican
and i don't block ppl. that's what twitter's mute option is for, lmao.
Here's a lolzy prank call from Stern Show using Seth Rogen and Maria Menounos voice clips.
Sean Hannity (it wasn't even that bad what I said)
Brian White (he was on Scandal two seasons ago..I said he was sexy and wrote his name out (did not put his @) and he found it and blocked me)
T. Oaklee* (I didn't say his name, but someone else was talking about him and I responded to something and he got mad at me and blocked)
I've only ever really blocked bots or people who get twitter fights. I've also did the block/unblock to get someone to unfollow me because for some weird reason, they would follow what I tweeted to people they follow and then make backhanded comments towards me (like I had never been negative to them) and I stopped responding to them, but I got tired of it and just blocked.
Other celebs that have blocked me:
Jared followill from kings of Leon
Eli Roth (during that blueberry fiasco)
P*r*z H*lt*n
Insecure men basically. There's more, I just can't remember.