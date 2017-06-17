Rob Schneider Blocked Seth Rogen on Twitter for No Reason Then Unblocked Him to Meet James Franco

On the one hand this is more attention than Rob Schneider deserves. On the other hand this is so delightfully strange and petty that I can't help but be amused (and note that Trump would surely approve of this kind of behavior.) Reply

Thanks to the chain of replies, this image helped someone get blocked by the Grand Orange One

LOL

I can't decide if this is the best thing I've seen all day or the worst. Both, maybe?

I just shared on twitter. I'll update you on what happens.

Wtf

max landis must never put his phone down, he legit comments on everything

Rated PG-13

Lol, I wanted to post this in my OP note but got lazy. Glad someone else thought of it!

It's something that needs to be there anytime Schneider is mentioned lol.

he's about to find out that being eight...ain't so great...

This is making me laugh too much, lmao.

lmfao whut



is rob schneider a republican Reply

IDK, but he's anti-vax

it looks like all white D/F-list celeb hasbeens are

He tweets like Trump so yeah

i mean trump blocks random ppl so why not his people doin the same

someone blocked me on tumblr the other day for confronting them via messenger like an adult when they tried 2 exPOSE meE and how they thought my joke was undermining their intelligence. lmao it was so petty and my friends got a laugh on it.

and i don't block ppl. that's what twitter's mute option is for, lmao.



and i don't block ppl. that's what twitter's mute option is for, lmao. Reply

A lot of people online (especially twitter and sometimes on here) have this weird need to "one-up" people? People were talking about things you had as a kid (like Hi-C, Mondo,..stuff like that)..and I responded with Kid Cuisine (which someone else did too). Someone involved in the conversation said "I never had that because my parents loved me." Like...it's not that fucking serious lol..people do it ALL the time on Twitter. I mean it's different when someone you've been following and they follow you for a long time and you play around, but to people you never really tweet/talk to/don't know?

oh yeah, it's really juvenile sometimes. i know on ONTD it can go either way, even with the language we use and the tone things come out. like, you can tell if it's true or not, and sometimes people respond in the opposite tone, or completely miss the point of the comment. it's weird. i wonder how people interact IRL given the reactions they have online, you know?

I got blocked by someone on Tumblr the other day for confronting them about liking a post from March 2015. I have a lot of creepy dudes to watch out for so like I had a good reason but like they didn't even make up an excuse?!

Seth Rogan can get it. Fat seth and less fat seth. I never saw Green Hornet, so i cant comment if he was ever fit seth.

He looked attractive when he slimmed down and I mentioned it to my friend and she goes, "Yeah, but think about when he's on top of you and he does that grunt-laugh thing." Attraction cancelled lol

Lol, I always think about that scene in Knocked Up when he and Katherine Heigl are having sex when she's heavily pregnant, and he's afraid about crushing the baby

I love his laugh, haha. But I guess when he's going at it in your face, it would be a turn off



Here's a lolzy prank call from Stern Show using Seth Rogen and Maria Menounos voice clips.



Reply

Post Rob's tweets. Has he been hacked? He's talking about unblocking Seth if he can meet James Franco then saying James is dreamy??

Thank you, bb! I added them. How strange

What the hell? So random. lol

lmao wth. this makes me sad but doesn't surprise me goddamnit, filipinos are always on the wrong side ROB WE WERE ROOTING FOR U

I am ashamed he is Filipino and he won an Asian Excellence Award just for that connection... so many other people deserve it more smh

Celebs that have blocked me:

Sean Hannity (it wasn't even that bad what I said)

Brian White (he was on Scandal two seasons ago..I said he was sexy and wrote his name out (did not put his @) and he found it and blocked me)

T. Oaklee* (I didn't say his name, but someone else was talking about him and I responded to something and he got mad at me and blocked)



I've only ever really blocked bots or people who get twitter fights. I've also did the block/unblock to get someone to unfollow me because for some weird reason, they would follow what I tweeted to people they follow and then make backhanded comments towards me (like I had never been negative to them) and I stopped responding to them, but I got tired of it and just blocked.

Reply

lmao tyler can't take the heat. he would've built thick skin if he stayed here

lol why would someone block you for calling them sexy tho?

Tyler Oakle* blocked me too

Other celebs that have blocked me:



Jared followill from kings of Leon

Eli Roth (during that blueberry fiasco)

P*r*z H*lt*n



Insecure men basically. There's more, I just can't remember. Reply

demi lovato blocked me on twitter lmao

lmao what did you say? i wanted to make a sarcastic comment about her going to emo nite but i didn't want her to respond & her fans come at me

i called her a giant fucking hypocrite

Parent

Wear it as a badge of honor !

