Rob Schneider Blocked Seth Rogen on Twitter for No Reason Then Unblocked Him to Meet James Franco




For some reason Seth decided to go to Schneider's twitter and found out he was blocked. It's a mystery as to why he's blocked since they've never really worked on anything together, and they've never had beef in the past. It might be because Schneider is going on a spree to block the "elite left" or whatever considering he's a Dump supporter

Other personalities weigh in on this mysterious blocking












ETA: Schneider unblocked Rogen after supposedly being linked up with James Franco and then tweeted about it two more times







source:1/2/3/4/5/6/7
have random celebs every blocked you on social media?
pettiest reason you've ever blocked someone?
