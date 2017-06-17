June 17th, 2017, 10:27 pm war_machine_rox This Season on Turn: Washington's Spies 'Mutiny in the Patriot Camp''No Survivors' 'Simcoe Tortures Caleb' sourcesourcesourcesourceoff to an awesome startprotect him omg Tagged: jamie bell, television - amc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 22 comments Add comment
Loved both eps. Mary is the only reasonable woodhull left, mary for the win. Awww i'm so glad aldis is back. I know the history regarding townsend but i'm still in panic over him, that was a hilarious scene at first, poor guy. And - fuck you peggy