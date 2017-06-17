I just finished the second ep, i'm shaking. Somebody please rip his fucking head off! Simcoe is a great full on villain but my godddddd!

Loved both eps. Mary is the only reasonable woodhull left, mary for the win. Awww i'm so glad aldis is back. I know the history regarding townsend but i'm still in panic over him, that was a hilarious scene at first, poor guy. And - fuck you peggy