Did Scarlett Johansson accidentally confirmed that Netflix/TV Avengers WILL appear in Infinity War??









Edited at 2017-06-18 03:06 am (UTC) NGL. i'm too fucking excited for this movie idgaf if you think there are too many characters. i want them all!!! Reply

Me too. I can't even imagine seeing them all together or how the fuck they're gonna pull it off, but it's gonna be amazing. Reply

mte Reply

this interview was fun.



I dont watch the marvel tv shows, so I'm good with the movie ones.

I'm really curious about how this movie will turn out, with that many people. But I'm on the side the loved Civil War, so I have a lot of faith. Reply

I loved Civil War but HATED Ultron so I am v conflicted Reply

MTE Reply

I liked both. I'm trash. I know. Mostly I liked Ultron because James Spader's voice could melt butter. Reply

That's a lot of people omg



I CAN'T WAIT



Edited at 2017-06-18 03:12 am (UTC) Reply

it must've taken days to shoot that many people Reply

well if it takes a whole day (or near of one) to get in casts of a dozen...wouldn't it take exponentially longer w/30+ people? Reply

I want to know who's going to be the Julie Delpy of this movie and only have 5 seconds of screentime Reply

basically all of them besides the main and upcoming avengers lbr. there's so many characters. Reply

i want to trust the writers but that's just so many characters idk how anyone can do it even with two films. Reply

I'm kinda worried it won't be good. Unless half of these characters are just in the background and there isn't explicit explanations to the audience who they are. Reply

I'm def excited to see them all together but damn. It's gonna be fun explaining things to my mom who hasn't watched any of the netflix shows lol Reply

i mean there's no need of explanations for any characters at this point, that's the point of taking YEARS to build an entire cinematic/tv universe (unlike DC) so i'm sure they'll jump straight to the action



most of the people know who the netflix/tv characters are, even if they haven't seen the series



Edited at 2017-06-18 03:52 am (UTC) Reply

She revealed that the movie features 61-62 Marvel characters.



It's either going to be a shitshow or amazing.



Isn't Colbert president in the Marvel Comics universe? It'd be hilarious if it translated to screen. Reply

I want to see Spidey and Daredevil interact.



Edited at 2017-06-18 03:26 am (UTC) Reply

MARRY ME. Reply

Idc lol



Go see Rough Night Reply

No thanks. Reply

how was it? i thought the trailers were pretty funny. Reply

It's really funny. I wasn't a huge fan of the trailers but now I get that they were hiding the best jokes, which I appreciate tbh because I'm sick of movies giving away the best jokes or the entire movie. Reply

no thanks, i wont support a white woman taking roles from my asian sisters tyvm Reply

I really hope Maria Hill's in the movie. Reply

Colbie is confirmed, but she's not technically an Avenger. Reply

Her character didn't make the final cut. The director was, let's say, just whelmed by her performance and also the subplot with her character going blind and pulling out her own hair didn't fit into the larger film. I'm sure Cootie Ash will be fine. Reply

I really hope Krysten is in it because I love her and I love her Jessica Jones. I want her to riseeeee Reply

I wonder if Eden Sher is going to be playing something (since she did that announcement for Marvel like two years ago on The View). Reply

as far as i remember, she only had meetings, wan't actually cast on anything. Reply

omg Daredevil & Jessica Jones would be sf great. ♥ And Bobbi Morse too. idreallyc about most of the Agents of SHIELD people, oop.

The AoS losers will not be in this film. Reply

