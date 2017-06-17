Katy Perry's new album is officially a flop
- Although debuting at number one on the Billboard 200, Katy's Perry new album is a flop.
- she sold 170k physical album, down from the 286k Prism sold in 2013
- Even though she livestreamed her life all weekend, only 17k was sold through streaming
- her rival TayTay's last album 1989 was actually streamed more last week, Witness was the 17th most streamed album in the USA
- her album also debuted at number 6 in the UK with only 16k being sold
source 2
ONTD is Kitty Purry over?
Edited at 2017-06-18 02:07 am (UTC)
Swish swish another one in the basket x
But I feel torn because I wanted to succeed just for the sake of drama and stick it to "la Víbora Blanca"
Edited at 2017-06-18 02:06 am (UTC)
Least factual comment in this post 🚫🚫
Edited at 2017-06-18 02:55 am (UTC)
Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Re: Bye
Edited at 2017-06-18 02:11 am (UTC)
That's a flop now? She did better than most people were expecting her to not too long ago.
I only listened to the album once though, I don't think I care enough to give it another shot. It wasn't bad, there was just nothing immediately memorable on it, which is the sole purpose of a Katy Perry record.
i watched her interview last weekend where she's crying about being katherine and not katy perry or what the fuck ever, and she is INSUFFERABLE. the whole interview was so goddamn self-involved and simpering
Probably cause it wasn't an interview but a therapy session?
Witness? Even Jehovah's not checking for it.
💀💀💀
Bionic mention. Mandatory.
Edited at 2017-06-18 02:35 am (UTC)
Nobody talks about Bionic outside of ONTD.
I want Katy to produce a reality show.
"Part of Me 2: Lost in New York"
I want every pop star to do a livestream like that when their albums come out.