Katy Perry's new album is officially a flop




- Although debuting at number one on the Billboard 200, Katy's Perry new album is a flop.
- she sold 170k physical album, down from the 286k Prism sold in 2013
- Even though she livestreamed her life all weekend, only 17k was sold through streaming
- her rival TayTay's last album 1989 was actually streamed more last week, Witness was the 17th most streamed album in the USA
- her album also debuted at number 6 in the UK with only 16k being sold

source 2

ONTD is Kitty Purry over?
