Beyoncé & Jay-Z welcome twins!
'Crazy in Love' — Times Two! Beyoncé and Jay Z Welcome Twins https://t.co/QE4tcGbtTg— People Magazine (@people) June 18, 2017
Blue and pink balloons for "B & J" were delivered to a Los Angeles hospital amid Beyoncé birth speculation. 👀 https://t.co/4Wc89kZKLS pic.twitter.com/0il0oehXB5— E! News (@enews) June 17, 2017
- An unidentified woman was photographed Friday at a Bey's Los Angeles hospital, carrying a bouquet of flowers with two pink and blue balloons that read, "Baby Girl" and "Baby Boy." Eyewitnesses say the woman walked into the front of the building, got back into her car and drove into an underground parking lot before emerging five minutes later without the gift.
I can't believe that hospitals do that. Way to treat regular folk like crap.
Some stans were being extra and actually called the hospital to ask if Bey was really there
She's supposedly at UCLA, right? That's where my sister gave birth and it's a huge hospital with lots of shit happening. I really don't see them clearing an entire floor or ward for her.
I like Beyoncé but sometimes she seems like an insensitive nightmare of a person.
Wow I hate that plastic dress at the source and her makeup. She's never looked worse! You can see her sweat pooling in the sleeves and she looks miserable underneath that smile.
Right there, a slip in the operation. Should have put some fake initials on it.
Sound the horns.
I look forward to Bey's worldwide concert tour in three weeks, because rest after squeezing two humans from your body is for lessers.
I just checked though so I guess somebody was lying smh
Let's guess the names!!!
Jay and Kaye
Fierce and Sascha
Hawk and Wren
*old sounding names, but maaybe. Marigold matches the plant thing like Ivy.
Cyan
Ultramarine
Phthalo
Jeya-Girl
My guess:
Olayinka and Olufemi ('wealth surrounds me' and 'god loves me') Ola and Olu lol
Rose/Red and Violet
Shawn Jr?
Scarlett & Ash
Willow & Red