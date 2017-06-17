Beyoncé & Jay-Z welcome twins!

If it was in vitro, of course they went for a boy and a girl,just like any other famous couple in Hollywood these days. Reply

I know. Let's see in 10/15 years the new Hollywood generation haha full of twins. Reply

Is it true that they cleared out a whole hospital floor for her again?



I can't believe that hospitals do that. Way to treat regular folk like crap. Reply

It would be a security nightmare if they didn't though. So it's probably a good idea to do it. Also, it's not like they are doing it for free. Reply

I get the security issue, but there has to be a better way for her to give birth. Her issue isn't more important than everyone else on that floor. Reply

I think so, some people who were at the hospital earlier this week said the floor was shut down but idk how reliable they are



Some stans were being extra and actually called the hospital to ask if Bey was really there Reply

She would be classless enough for that. Reply

You gotta love our for-profit healthcare system. Reply

probably not.



She's supposedly at UCLA, right? That's where my sister gave birth and it's a huge hospital with lots of shit happening. I really don't see them clearing an entire floor or ward for her. Reply

I can't believe a hospital would do it either. I wonder if you could just plant your feet in and refuse? Maybe only leave after they pay you to? Reply

I thought this specific la hospital had an entire wing dedicated to celebs?? So it's not that they cleared out a floor is that they always have an area ready and waiting right? Reply

Didn't they do the same thing last time? I remember reading how new parents weren't allowed to see their babies because Blue was in there.



I like Beyoncé but sometimes she seems like an insensitive nightmare of a person. Reply

Is she the only woman giving birth at the hospital? Reply

It would be funny if some couple name Betty & John came out & we like "those balloons were for our twins." Reply

well i mean another couple named "B & J" having twins in the same hopsital is unlikely 💀 Reply

Lmao, right??? Babies are born all the damn time! Reply

Ikr? And the way they describe the person delivering the balloons like some clandestine operation. Reply

Good for them!

Wow I hate that plastic dress at the source and her makeup. She's never looked worse! You can see her sweat pooling in the sleeves and she looks miserable underneath that smile. Reply

"blue & pink balloons for B & J"



Right there, a slip in the operation. Should have put some fake initials on it. Reply

She probably did have them and since it seems you can pick the sex these days, I would do any combo except girl girl since they already have a girl in Blue Reply

Also OP, what is your icon lol? Is that the Kardashians? The one on the right is that one who looks like the gremlin from Gremlins 2??? Reply

yaaaaas! i still wish they were tauruses tho! Reply

nah, they were born under the right (and superior) sign. Reply

naw sis! even my own moon in gemini knows this lol Reply

Should've been cancers 🦀 Reply

preach Reply

They have arrived.



Sound the horns.



I look forward to Bey's worldwide concert tour in three weeks, because rest after squeezing two humans from your body is for lessers. Reply

congrats to Ben & Jerry Reply

That would be hella cute if their names actually were Ben and Jeri. Reply

Lmao Reply

How soon until the first think piece on gender selection? Reply

Apparently Jay's SUV is still outside the hospital and some stans were freaking out because she archived some of her Instagram posts (I haven't looked yet so idk)

What would archiving it mean? Reply

My bad, I meant some fans have the posts archived so they can still see the posts, but they're apparently not on beyonce's profile



I just checked though so I guess somebody was lying smh Reply

UCLA has valet parking though (and their parking lot is under the hospital). So idk why his SUV would be parked outside the hospital. Reply

(assuming boy/girl combo)

Jay and Kaye

Fierce and Sascha

Hawk and Wren



I hope one is aquamarine Reply

The girl is Aqua and the boy is Marine (or vice versa) Reply

Basil and Rosemary Reply

Houston (boy) and Brooklyn (girl) Reply

Red and yellow Reply

Rachel and Roy Reply

Kelly and Michelle Reply

Violet. Aqua. Navy. Fuchsia. Marigold*. Magenta*. Sea (foam).



*old sounding names, but maaybe. Marigold matches the plant thing like Ivy. Reply

the girl can be Becky (with the good hair) Reply

tina beyonce Reply

Indigo

Cyan

Ultramarine

Phthalo Reply

I like Shawn for a girl - so she can be shawn jr. - and if a boy then IDK Reply

I see the names starting with a B for the girl and a J for the boy, because they are that tacky. Reply

Beyson -Boy

Jeya-Girl

Reply

Meticulously researched African names, perhaps in Yoruba, meaning things like royalty or star or something

My guess:

Olayinka and Olufemi ('wealth surrounds me' and 'god loves me') Ola and Olu lol



Edited at 2017-06-18 03:49 am (UTC) Reply

Barack and Michelle

Rose/Red and Violet

Shawn Jr? Reply

Tanzanite Kudzu (boy) and Viridian Wisteria (girl). Reply

scarlett and onyx (staying in the color scheme) Reply

Jade & Sage



Scarlett & Ash



Willow & Red Reply

well whatever the case i hope she's alright along with the kids Reply

