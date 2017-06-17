LAURA DERN talks current beauty faves, Twin Peaks, & generally just what it's like to be LAURA DERN

I wish they had a Laura Palmer Funko where she wasn't dead in plastic. A homecoming queen one would have been cool. Reply

Ugh I love that idea, school pic pose

There's a Black Lodge one!

I need it.

NEED A DIANE ONE

me too



laura makes me so sad

IA I was so disappointed

I have my Bob funko on my work desk staring at me rn lol. And yes i agree. I need more twin peaks everything, tbh

i am loving this YEAR OF LAURA. i want to rewatch enlightened but it gives me so much secondhand anxiety :|

watch we don't live here anymore, citizen ruth, inland empire, wild, certain women

YES to Citizen Ruth! I wish she was in Wild more but it would have been weird if she was. I just love her so much. And I need to give We Don't Live Here Anymore another shot. i remember loving the score and that's about it :/

the pollution around where i work is making me breakout and it's extremely depressing, but on the bright side everyone at work thinks i'm some sort of amazing makeup artist bc i follow tutorials well lol

what kind of looks do people like? i'm starting to really like halo-eyes



what kind of looks do people like? i'm starting to really like halo-eyes

halo eyes is so pretty. i'm the w o r s t at makeup like holy shit. i can't even do a smokey eye lmfao

so i figured out that the trick to that was blending in your transition both before and after you put on your darkest shade, i used to have that issue where it just looks like you got punched or something but holy shit did that change everything

I'm horrible at smoky eyes bc I'm pale and have big eyes so it looks like I'm strung out when I attempt a smoky eye lol.

i love the really soft and girly stylenanda look, i hope it starts to get popular in the western makeup community. i'm really tired of most instagram looks





halo-eyes is what that is called? i just thought it was a shimmery cut crease look.i love the really soft and girly stylenanda look, i hope it starts to get popular in the western makeup community. i'm really tired of most instagram looks

I can't put on eyeshadow to save my life, tbh. I just love a basic, bare faced look with a strong brow and a little mascara. I'm also really into a minimal face with a super strong lip, like a very dark red or dark purple lip.

halo-eyes is rly pretty, idk if i could pull it off bc i'm terrible at doing eye makeup & have a hard time following tutorials for some reason.

When I first moved to NYC my cheeks broke out like woah from the pollution. It looked like I had bug bites. I went on birth control and it helped but oh man, it was terrible.

Ugh I loved her in BLL. Renata was my fave!

I SAID THANK YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU

I am so glad that last look was included because that was one of my favorite moments. Her reaction to his lame-ass utterly sexist comment was just perfect. I loved Renata. I admit I didn't love Laura Dern when I was younger because I was stupid, but I have seen the light and have loved her since then. She is mad mega talented.

Omg they didn't include her scene at the vanity in the final ep where she was shooting her mouth off going, "I hate everyone". Lmao that is literally me irl, gestures, tone of voice and all, I was

l i v i n g.

She is so perfect in Blue Velvet. Sandy is my fave, tbh.

i wish enlightened had happened after the dernaissance 😬 maybe it would still be on and we'd all truly be blessed. alas, god has abandoned us.

my current favorite summer products are water and sunblock.



my current favorite summer products are water and sunblock.

everyone who says "I'M SO GLAD LAURA IS FINALLY GETTING ATTENTION" makes me mad bc 99% of the time they haven't seen enlightened. y'all aint shit tbh where was EVERYONE WHEN WE NEEDED A SEASON 3

mte, fuck these late-comers. your support means nothing 😠😢



maybe mike white can leverage these rubes to squeeze a third season or a movie out of HBO

"my current favorite summer products are water and sunblock."

good girl.



good girl.

Sigh I wish I lived in Cali.

ya gotta be specific when you say this cause we are a damn big state!

Loll, true I guess there are a few different places there that I wouldn't mind living.

As far as beauty stuff goes yesterday I legit had 3 zits on my nose (after being breakout free for like 6 months, rude). I went out and got hydrocolloid bandages and put a whole one on my nose last night. When I woke up they were pretty much gone. Magic. I saw "Laura Dern" and I knew who made the post lol. Queen.

ME



omg idk whether to be embarrassed or flattered! LMAOME

between you stanning Dern and Shania, you have fucking flawless taste in celebs.

HOLY SHIT THOSE ACTUALLY WORK?! did you just buy them from the drugstore or something? omg this could be lifechanging



i have pretty consistently good skin but every once in a while a little fucker will come up

I just started drinking green tea again. I've heard people recommend green tea face cream too, but I have no clue if it does anything.

If this is a beauty post. I just got Corsx snail 96 essence. Hoping it's decent. Any other Korean skin care recommendations?

hada labo gokujyun lotion ? I always see raves on it.



I'm using corsx blackhead bha and I'm liking it so far. I don't think my skin can handle 2% salicylic acid that well, so it's gentler

I had saw/read about the Corsx blackhead treatment, I might buy that next. Thanks for the lotion suggestion going to look that up!

SK-II FOREVER



F O R E V E R

I love the idea of the sea salt "beachy" sprays but I've found that the result of them is often crunchy, frizzy hair.

same. i truly wonder how they used the salt spray on laura's hair and avoided the tacky crunchiness bc her hair looks fucking magical and texturised and JUST beachy wave enough

Have you tried the Paul Mitchell Awauphi Wild Ginger one? There's no like..gel/hold aspect..just a light one and the smell is AH-mazing (not as amazing as Oribe, but still good).

yeah I was told you have to have a certain hair type for it to work and that that's why it doesn't work on me </3

I have one of those massive deep zits rn, it's so annoying. I tried a hot compress to draw it up but nope.

i got one on my chin a few days ago and picked at it EVEN THOUGH I KNOW BETTER. :( like kept trying to push it to the surface. it's the deep ones that fuck me up

steam and face mask??



steam and face mask??

Mine is on my chin too, I tried to pop it but it's not happening. I put tea tree oil on it and I'll try the hot compress again soon.

when i feel a deep bump comming in i put a dab of this on it overnight and it either helps bring it to a head or it makes it go away completely.

This changed my life:

Try icing it instead -- gets the swelling and redness down. I also find that taking Aleve helps with those big, painful cysts.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion or tea tree oil

dont try and draw it up. it doesn't want to come up. use BHA on it if you can, and just leave it be. it'll have to heal up for the inside and it will go away, but you need to leave it be. sucks I know lol.

i'm loving that she is everywhere lately

I still can't believe she's Diane and that she looks so fabulous as her.

its awesome that she's her, lol

i literally never in my life would've imagined she was diane and then it fit so perfectly that can't believe i DIDN'T expect it omfg

THE DRINKING WIG.



THE DRINKING WIG.

Why is everyone so surprised she's diane? I remember that when she was cast it was actually announced that she would be diane???

no it wasn't??? where?! I NEED RECEIPTS

bc she



bc she was on a STRICT contract not to even tell her kids who she was playing on TP. so i find it really hard to believe that it was announced. they kept this shit on LOCK. DOWN.



she's shut down the TP character question multiple times on red carpet interviews, etc, when asked about it. like literally "i can't discuss this omg bye" lmaoooo.



Edited at 2017-06-18 02:00 am (UTC) Reply

