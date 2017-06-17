Clavin Calvin Harris debuts "Feels" ft Katy Perry, Pharrell, and Big Sean
Some DJ dropped a new song called "Feels," featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Big Sean. It's a ska-infused track about not being afraid to fall for someone and admit your true feelings for them.
(Sorry it's only a preview, idk where to find the full version.)
What are ur feels about "Feels?"
EDIT: Apparently Clavin is sort of famous, so I have to change his name for the post.
SOURCE
i liked the spectrum remix he did too
I shall miss his bops.
(we're a tight knit group, so they glare at me with love)
bounce also goes AWWWFFF!!!!
this sounds like a tumblr post
i literally just came into this post hoping someone posted a gif so i could say this so thanks for that too
We have complimentary mall pretzels...
...and craaabaaaaaaaapppple wine...
for all new members! <3
Okay Teenage Dream (the song) was qt but that's it.
I miss I Created Disco Calvin </3 That is all. Have a blessed day.
it's like as soon as Tay Tay dumped him he decided to ditch the clean cut Emporio Armani model look and go rugged.
iconic
A true brand new bop featuring Pharrell rn would be 2 Chainz' Bailan 💃🏾
From Pretty Girls Like Trap Music?
Door swangin'
Poor Fool (current fave)
It's A Vibe (perf summer track)
Rolls Royce Bitch (🗣my doors!!)
OG Kush Diet
Bailan
The album as a whole is pretty great, though.