Clavin Calvin Harris debuts "Feels" ft Katy Perry, Pharrell, and Big Sean

triple combo of awful Reply

Thread

Link

can we call him clavin forever Reply

Thread

Link







Calvin still hasn't given me anything that goes as hard as Sweet Nothing. Which I still play during my workouts. Wake me up then bc I'm not loving this. Reply

Thread

Link

sweet nothing is so good



i liked the spectrum remix he did too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bcuz florence tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey girl tho.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS that song is mostly amazing because of Florence though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's changing his style each album.



I shall miss his bops.



Edited at 2017-06-18 12:45 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That song has nothing on We Found Love. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god sweet nothing is so good to run to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like this song but my favorite from this album is thinking about you. the beat on it is such a great dance tune. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love doing this in Body Pump but I get dirty looks when I request it because it's a biiiitch.

(we're a tight knit group, so they glare at me with love) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his sound during this era was my fave tbh



bounce also goes AWWWFFF!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The 18 months album was the best. Truly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that song still gives me chills! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't be afraid to catch feels



this sounds like a tumblr post Reply

Thread

Link

that's katy for ya Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just wanna thank all the people on ontd posting gifs of this show, i started watching it thursday and its amazing



i literally just came into this post hoping someone posted a gif so i could say this so thanks for that too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Welcome to the SC appreciation club, bb!

We have complimentary mall pretzels...



...and craaabaaaaaaaapppple wine...



for all new members! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yaaas!! so glad u discovered it bb! <3 welcome 2 the club Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's almost as if katy's allergic to good music this era,. Reply

Thread

Link

She's always been allergic to good music tho.



Okay Teenage Dream (the song) was qt but that's it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so embarrassing especially since Slide is so good. Reply

Thread

Link

Love slide! I also love Rollin with Khalid and Future. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk why people love this song. It's soooo bad. I have the feeling it's gonna be pretty successful though. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm burnt out on pharrell and katy. i like slide though, it's so perfect for morning strolls tbh Reply

Thread

Link

lol i apparently must have horrible taste because i looooove it. i like the verses especially. Reply

Thread

Link

*whispers* Me too. I really like most of Witness, even though ONTD hates most of it.



Edited at 2017-06-18 01:22 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like it too, surprisingly. *shooketh* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here to use my icon.



I miss I Created Disco Calvin </3 That is all. Have a blessed day. Reply

Thread

Link

since you're the resident Calvin stan i have to say i'm not feeling Calvin's new "look" either. the beard doesn't work on him.



it's like as soon as Tay Tay dumped him he decided to ditch the clean cut Emporio Armani model look and go rugged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



The only time I've actually found him attractive was in this video with the beard and the flannel. I'm deeply ashamed about it, too. D-: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same!! All the girls was such a bop. Acceptable in the 80s?! I liked his early "im gonna be a dj now" stuff, but I feel like there is no authentic Calvin (anymore, if there ever was re: you're name isn't even Calvin) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I was obsessed with Pharrell ca. N.E.R.D./Neptunes but GDI if this song doesn't sound exactly like a track that got cut from the Despicable Me soundtrack/score. Anyway, here's an actual bop... Reply

Thread

Link

YASSSSSSSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is my jam Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HER ASS IS A SPACESHIP I WANT TO RIDE



iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this classic tuneeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh yeah, the "In Search of" album was the best in the early 2000s. Man I'm old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it weirdly reminds me of maneater by hall and oates? Reply

Thread

Link

Terrible. Pharrell played Calvin's ass, clearly.



A true brand new bop featuring Pharrell rn would be 2 Chainz' Bailan 💃🏾 Reply

Thread

Link

What other tracks are you listening to right now? I always like your recs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link