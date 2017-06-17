Clavin Calvin Harris debuts "Feels" ft Katy Perry, Pharrell, and Big Sean

katypharrelcalvin

Some DJ dropped a new song called "Feels," featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Big Sean. It's a ska-infused track about not being afraid to fall for someone and admit your true feelings for them.

(Sorry it's only a preview, idk where to find the full version.)

Clavin Calvin Harris's fifth album, Funk Wav Bounces Vo. 1, features collabs from a buttload of other artists like Frank Ocean, Future, Ariana Grande, Migos, and more.



What are ur feels about "Feels?"

EDIT: Apparently Clavin is sort of famous, so I have to change his name for the post.

