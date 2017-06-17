ana lily amirpour humiliates black movie-goer during "the bad batch" q&a
Director Ana Lily Amirpour Humiliates Movie-Goer at Q&A Session: https://t.co/re7rZZjxMR pic.twitter.com/gAUHIi6P1U— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) June 16, 2017
- a q&a session was held in chicago for the screening of amirpour's latest film, the bad batch.
- bianca xiunse, who asked the question that set amirpour off, describes the plot of the film as "a post-apocalyptic/dystopian future where people cannibalized one another as a means of survival. The world is a dehydrated wasteland, so people are the only source of nutrients."
- when asked abt the gratuitous violence the black characters faced in the film, xiunse shared that amirpour,
- when also asked by the moderator of the q&a abt casting jason momoa, who is of native hawaiian descent, as a latino named "miami man" in the film, "Amirpour shrugged off the colorblind casting simply as, “I love Miami,” which is where she grew up. She never considered the implications of what it means to cast someone racially ambiguous like Momoa to play someone of an ethnicity he doesn’t identify with. Nor did she bring attention to the uncomfortable “generic Latinx accent” he was directed to speak in."
"After she heard my question three times, (twice by me, and once from the moderator), Amirpour interrupts me. She asks me once again what my question was and then dismisses me by saying “I don’t make a film to tell you a message,” and the crowd cheers. She then shrugs it off with a “Sorry.”
I have never felt such embarrassment in my life, so I slinked away from the mic humiliated. I walked out of the Q&A and deduced that the movie is racist. People hugged me and said they were proud of my bravery in the lobby after the screening ended."
although xiunse mentions that armirpour has since offered her an apology "in private" (presumably through dms), she remains suspiciously unapologetic of her response to xiunse's legitimate question on twitter:
How am I supposed to respond to you calling my film anti black ? It's so crazy. It offended me. So I blocked you.— Ana Lily Amirpour (@Lilyinapad) June 7, 2017
My only mistake was not talking to her. I dismissed her. But she attacked me. So I got defensive. https://t.co/VhoJretWSL— Ana Lily Amirpour (@Lilyinapad) June 7, 2017
and just in case anyone thinks this sort of behavior is new for armirpour:
Imagine being proud of dressing in blackface but lashing out at a Black woman who asks about the violence against black people in your film https://t.co/8OkzWafmUU— Charlotte Abotsi (@CharlotteAbotsi) June 17, 2017
timeout photo... to reminisce of long ago, of a simpler time, when i was just as equally crazy. pic.twitter.com/JxZgHNMV— Ana Lily Amirpour (@Lilyinapad) May 7, 2012
the main source currently has a full interview with bianca as she has since locked her twitter after amirpour's stans started to attack her. she also gives more details abt the specific violence in the movie that unsettled her but fair warning, there are major movie spoilers.
It sucks that he turned out to be such a worthless shit. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was so good
A perfect example though that non-whites can do blackface too, since some people in that blackface Kim post couldn't recognize that.
And I've experienced more racism (100× more) from Arabs than I have of whites. They don't hide it like some white people. It's wild, it's like they don't see why their comments and behaviours are offensive.
those tweets especially are nagl. why do ppl talk about getting defensive like it's a good thing
anyway I wasn't going to watch her movie anyway
This super original and not at all asinine plot...
That had to be completely humiliating and dehumanizing for Bianca, what a worthless sack of shit. The fact she even blocked her on Twitter adds a whole other layer of extra.
This literally makes me think of that comic strip where the white girl gets called out about doing something racist and is more upset about being "seen" as racist than the fact that she offended people.
This is my problem with so many anti-black people who claim they're not. As soon as you call them out on something they have done, they either get angry about the fact that you called them out, or get so upset you end up comforting THEM even tho YOU'RE the one who has been offended.
Like they don't call out their friends/family on it (and it's not a serious enough offense to cut ties over), and every transgression can just be dismissed as joking/irony etc. So since these folks will clearly handwave away any instance of racism, why do they care so much if people come to think they're racist?
It's not a dealbreaker for any of their ilk!
Do any other non-black women wanna let me down today or???
I mean I know in my heart that solidarity is a myth and the world is antiblack af but damn it
I am genuinely hurt