ana lily amirpour humiliates black movie-goer during "the bad batch" q&a

why are whites this way

Ana Lily isn't white, she's just a pretentious asshole who believes her work is above criticism



It sucks that he turned out to be such a worthless shit. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was so good

I stand corrected.



A perfect example though that non-whites can do blackface too, since some people in that blackface Kim post couldn't recognize that.



Edited at 2017-06-18 12:36 am (UTC)

I have an Iranian friend who identifies as white. 🤔 Reply

lol that movie was not good. came off like an undergrad film school project Reply

she isn't white - she's Iranian-American Reply

Well Arabs generally think of themselves as white so this still stands.



And I've experienced more racism (100× more) from Arabs than I have of whites. They don't hide it like some white people. It's wild, it's like they don't see why their comments and behaviours are offensive. Reply

jesus fuck Reply

What a cunt Reply

I'm offended bc you asked if I was a racist!!! Much more offensive than me actually being a racist, DUH! Reply

http://amp.businessinsider.com/sam-altm an-interview-trump-supporters-2017-2



http://amp.businessinsider.com/sam-altman-interview-trump-supporters-2017-2

Edited at 2017-06-18 12:36 am (UTC) Semi OT, but this insufferable attitude always reminds me of that reporter who interviewed 100 Trump supporters. The most common phrase was "Dems have to stop saying we're all racist," almost immediately followed by racist as fuck sentiments regarding anyone who isn't white and American born. It's so fucking gross.

"Brown people are always the out-crowd. I think subconsciously, part of the reason I supported him was a way to be in the in-crowd for once." Reply

it's scary how misinformed, willfully ignorant, defensive and unaware of their blatant biases these people are and even scarier that their a true sample of a large part of america. Reply

I read that earlier.....incoming shitty "we are all learning" statement Reply

I mean, let's just be happy we're having the conversation. Reply

Mte, it's time Reply

"Please have a little compassion" Reply

i rly wanted to like "a girl walks home alone at night" but i found it interminably boring tbh. way too much style over substance



those tweets especially are nagl. why do ppl talk about getting defensive like it's a good thing Reply

i liked it but didn't find it particularly memorable. like i haven't really thought about it again till now, it's a cool movie but it doesn't really stay with you. Reply

Lol same. I've tried not to openly hate on it bc I wanna be supportive of female writers/directors and all, even if I don't necessarily adore the movie myself...but it was just boring af. Reply

jesus christ Reply

I like how the post ends with that disgusting pic of her in blackface so there isn't any possible doubt that she is definitely a racist



anyway I wasn't going to watch her movie anyway Reply

Holy shit Reply

I don't see the pic...? Reply

Oh, I went to the source and YIKES!!!! Reply

op should put it in the post Reply

Like legit I was hoping that last tweet would be an apology. Not a full confirmation that she needs to be cancelled.

fr. cancel ha. Reply

yeah, she's fucking trash Reply

The movie looks terrible anyways, wtf is Annapurna doing rn Reply

It literally was anti black, though? That was my biggest criticism of the film. Whatever. She sounds uneducated and uninterested in learning, so I guess I'm not seeing her films anymore. Reply

a post-apocalyptic/dystopian future where people cannibalized one another as a means of survival. The world is a dehydrated wasteland, so people are the only source of nutrients.

This super original and not at all asinine plot...

This super original and not at all asinine plot...



That had to be completely humiliating and dehumanizing for Bianca, what a worthless sack of shit. The fact she even blocked her on Twitter adds a whole other layer of extra. Reply

lol fr about the plot. I saw the trailer not too long ago and wonder if it was going straight to streaming Reply

Like why would anyone watch this when the good Lord has already graced us with Tank Girl Reply

why watch this when mad max exists Reply

This is like The Matrix but without the cool martial arts and rational world-building.



Sounds like Soylent Green.

What the fuck, is it the weekend of White Feminists? Reply

nevermind, she ain't white. Which makes this even worse imo Reply

She's not white which is why I was pulling for her too 😢



Antiblackness is everywhere, like fucking cockroaches Reply

How am I supposed to respond to you calling my film anti black ? It's so crazy. It offended me. So I blocked you.



This literally makes me think of that comic strip where the white girl gets called out about doing something racist and is more upset about being "seen" as racist than the fact that she offended people.



This is my problem with so many anti-black people who claim they're not. As soon as you call them out on something they have done, they either get angry about the fact that you called them out, or get so upset you end up comforting THEM even tho YOU'RE the one who has been offended. Reply

You ain't wrong about people getting needlessly upset over being called out. She could have just either admitted she had not made conscious racial casting decisions/wanted specific actors for the roles or explained herself. Her fucking attitude and attempts to silence a critic don't sit well at all. Reply

What I don't understand about these people getting up in arms about being DEEMED racist, is that all the other trash out there just like them don't actually gaf about racist behavior in everyday life.

Like they don't call out their friends/family on it (and it's not a serious enough offense to cut ties over), and every transgression can just be dismissed as joking/irony etc. So since these folks will clearly handwave away any instance of racism, why do they care so much if people come to think they're racist?

It's not a dealbreaker for any of their ilk! Reply

They confuse "that is racist" with "you are racist" and can't get past defending their own asses long enough to listen to what others have to say Reply

There are a number of ways she could have responded. Like, hey, this black person raised serious concerns about my movie's portrayal of black people so maybe I should seriously consider what she has to say. People are always crying about how we need to have a "dialogue" but then you completely shut down the conversation when it makes you angry or uncomfortable. Reply

Is that the same comic that ends with everybody running off to comfort the white girl, while the black girl comments, "So I'm the one she insulted, but people are worried about her?" Reply

she can take her tryhard Taratino straight to VOD trash and fuck off Reply

Well shit...I was actually caping for her bc there are so few female directors out here doing horror...





Do any other non-black women wanna let me down today or??? Reply

we need to stop caping for women just because they're women Reply

I feel so fucking betrayed right now



I mean I know in my heart that solidarity is a myth and the world is antiblack af but damn it



I am genuinely hurt Reply

I agree. Black and brown aren't the same. People gotta stop acting like they are. They never cared about us. Reply

I see your point and partly agree, but women caping for women just cus of their gender doesn't really happen that often already (except maybe within white women exclusive-ish groups,etc). Men and women caping for men just cus they men happens way more often and is usually more easily accepted in both real life and social media and way harder to see through than the first example, etc. Reply

exactly Reply

