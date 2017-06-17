comics

zendaya and tom holland continue their cute tour in london




After Madrid, the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' stars visited London to promote the movie.



















tomholland2013 The star of the show today is my angel. Missed her so much.





zendaya When you wake up in London and are on the cover of Vogue so life is just poppin....







Next stop, Barcelona!


Tom singing via zendaya_96 on Snapchat


zendaya 🍯

sources 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6
Tagged: , , , ,