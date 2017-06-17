zendaya and tom holland continue their cute tour in london

lol @ white mediocrity Reply

This accurate first comment.



I'm still bitter we didn't get a PoC Spider-man. Instead this below-average looking beige.



any reviews for this movie yet? I havent even seen twitter reactions tbh.

there hasn't been any press screenings yet

It's not premiered for anyone yet (the first is 28 June afaik)

the embargo lifts on the 29th

thanks

Tommy, your lifts are showing:

I like those boots though.

looool bless

that pibble tho! <3

lol I see he's taking some fashion advice from RDJ

is that a fucking tutu

Shoe aside, Tom looks a bit better here than in other recent press event photos.



That dog is precious. I want to pet it. Reply

wan't really inpressed with any of her looks so far. come on, Z, you can do better, you have already done better lol

i find tom so cute. i'm a sucker for brits and i guess plain white boys. 😩

I find him cute too so I feel you

Binch me too. He's a cutie

Same

He reminds me of Jamie Bell, I can't hate.

he looks 80 lbs soaking wet :/

guilty as charged.

they're cute together

He's so fugly and seeing all those girlies and grown women thirsting for him on twitter makes me uncomfortable af tbH (both becus women truly are taught to not love themselves and cus he looks like a child)

Z and the dog r serving cuteness tho

Z and the dog r serving cuteness tho Reply

I don't follow marvel so I had no idea that there was a black girl in this movie that wasn't zendaya until today.



I never see her mentioned at all and it's very weird. Did Disney exceed their woc-quota for the ad campaign?



I can't remember her name but she's very pretty and I'd rather see her face than the ugly 30-yr old Brit from Wolf Hall.



Edited at 2017-06-18 12:19 am (UTC)

That's Laura Harrier! She's so gorgeous <333 She actually came to Mexico to promote the movie and they were in Brazil too. Idk why it's only Tom and one of the girls doing things and not the main five tho, I guess they're saving that for the premieres :/

Ugh she's so pretty omg 😍



I hope I see more of her face when this thing actually comes out Reply

she's been in both of the major trailers, they've just given more time to zendaya in the second one

Even if Trevor did do her wrong, I'm really hoping Zendaya did not go from him to Tom. Tom seems nice and all, but he just looks so British. Bless his heart.

Trevor Jackson. He was on some disney Channel stuff and he was on american Crime as Regina Kings son.

Sis what is this hot topic lqqk? I don't want to see this because in my lifetime there's been like seven of these movies ENOUGH RN + the ott extra promo is obnoxious but I appreciate peter not being a 30 year old man

what the f is Tom wearing? a cardigan polo? no me gusta.

I love her vibe.

