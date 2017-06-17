zendaya and tom holland continue their cute tour in london
Everyone deserves a hype man like @tomholland1996 #hewillsmithedus pic.twitter.com/PwmKcGiTE8— Zendaya (@Zendaya) 17 de junio de 2017
After Madrid, the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' stars visited London to promote the movie.
Tom Holland on posing with Zendaya during #SpiderManHomecoming press in London:— Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) 16 de junio de 2017
"I did the Will Smith thing today." pic.twitter.com/naXvgVHM81
tomholland2013 The star of the show today is my angel. Missed her so much.
ZENDAYA MET TESSA MY HEARTT pic.twitter.com/yu3ESQQR9N— anna (@tomzendaya) 15 de junio de 2017
zendaya When you wake up in London and are on the cover of Vogue so life is just poppin....
Zendaya at BBC Radio One in London, England 6/16/17 pic.twitter.com/NB5fDW6Fsg— Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) 16 de junio de 2017
Zendaya at BBC Radio One in London, England 6/16/17 pic.twitter.com/bBMC8SLs9d— Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) 16 de junio de 2017
Next stop, Barcelona!
Tom singing via zendaya_96 on Snapchat
zendaya 🍯
