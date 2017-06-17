Latest Interviews with The Killers
-Based on Brandon's reaction to producer names being thrown out there like Ryan Tedder and Jack Antonoff - it seems their work didn't make the album or wasn't fully realized. Jacknife Lee seems to be the main producer for this new album.
-Confirm that they're done with yearly Christmas singles. Putting their Christmas songs on Vinyl this year.
-The fifth album is still currently being mixed.
-All songs for this new album were written/recorded in the last year and a half.
-Anton Corbijn shot the album artwork and press photographs.
-Wonderful Wonderful is due out in late September 2017.
-"The Man" is Brandon talking to his past Hot Fuss self.
-Brandon also states that "The Man" is not representative of what the new album will sound like.
