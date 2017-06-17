Latest Interviews with The Killers

r we human or r we dancer Reply

omg he's such a bb here!

YAAASSS @ this post popping up as I'm blaring Hot Fuss.



OP, as always, perfect post <3 <3

a jam

/I found a meme for you, OP.





gif hoster





Having listened to The Man (which I like), I think Brandon Flowers is one of the few who could get away with those lyrics - especially "USDA certified lean." I do like the Bowie/Fame shoutout too./I found a meme for you, OP.

lmaoooo. i love it.



that USDA certified lean part is so stupid and it killed me on first listen. but man if i don't fucken love it at the same time. ia, BFlow can get away with it because his discography of songs he has written and years of being in the business allows it.



besides it wouldn't be his first set of ridiculous lyrics to cause debate. are we human or are we dancer? anyone?

I think it's a fun song. No different to songs like Get Lucky tbh where the lyrics are just enjoyable. To me it's feel-good song and you feel the confidence in it. Plus Brandon wasn't always that confident imo - especially in his singing voice/live performances, but I think now he's a lot better and it will be a fun song live.



I'm really curious to hear the studio version of Run for Cover tho. Normally I can't tell *that* much from a live version if I'll like it but I'm really looking forward to it bc it sounds promising.

ia. it's a fun song and "The Man" is easily a distant cousin to "Lonely Town." another favorite.

And he has that Fat Kid Complex so it's not surprising that he'd talk about that. It's his version of Trump's "I'm not under investigation" slipping into every convo!

acol @ this

Confirm that they're done with yearly Christmas singles.



does this mean what i think it means?? NOOOO i love their xmas songs! :(

Confirm that they're done with yearly Christmas singles



NOOOOOOOO! It won't be Christmas without a new single from them. :'(

I secretly don't like The Man like that much yet but maybe it's a grower? Anyway I'm here to support the OP

I secretly don't like The Man like that much yet but maybe it's a grower? Anyway I'm here to support the OP







lol jk bb. i appreciate the support. <3

lol I still love this gif <3

mte on all points

he's so daddy and I'm sad about no more Christmas songs.

I can't wait for this album. I'm looking forward to a tour - only saw them for Hot Fuss and Sam's Town.

I saw them on their Sam's Town tour too and it was one of the best shows/moments of my life

it's my dream to see them live. i want to save up this time bc i know how good they are but i just never catch them on time.

I'm a casual fan but now all this ONTD hype makes me want to see them live!

I'm not kidding when I say that there isn't a single person I know or have read who has seen them live and says they're bad. But I live in NYC and for some reason they don't play here a lot.

I was at a hockey game and at the intermission, they started playing a video of one of their concerts. It was super random but it was great!

at first I was pretty meh about their new single, but I find it in my head CONSTANTLY so i'm obviously digging it more than I thought.

Am I on time for this post?

OP, link me the new track please! I'm too lazy!

I will be buying that vinyl!!!!

lmao bflow talking to his hot fuss self in disco is the bflowest thing i've ever heard



i love this cheeseball

the whole day that bass lick from the man was playing in my head

Ever since I listened to the song I was losing my mind because it sounded too familiar but now I got it! This sounds just like early Franz Ferdinand and I think that's why I love it

