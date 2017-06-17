Tom Cruise Had Excessive Control Over 'The Mummy'

Miscavige wants that box office take and mo money, but given that this is a flop, the church probably won't get it much. Reply

i can't wait for him to die Reply

Good, this is the one way to hit Tom Cruise where it hurts. Reply

Apparently, he was more of a director on set than Alex Kurtzman, though some of the sources argue that Kurtzman was too inexperiencied so Tom Cruise had no choice other than take charge



How do such inexperienced men get hired into these positions? A female director would need to be ridiculously overqualified to even get a thought, and this guy just fails himself upwards. smdh. Reply

I love the expression 'fail himself upwards', lol. Also you didn't lie. Reply

Overqualified and still not good enough. Reply

They need a chance to learn. Reply

nope. he should stick to producing. Reply

Kurtzman is a hack and a piece of shit. He and Orci are Seltzer and Friedberg with a different coat of paint. I wish Hollywood would stop giving them franchises to fuck up. Reply

It happens way too often and Hollywood keeps giving them chance after chance Reply

this was my first thought too! add minority filmmakers too.



like over privileged straight white men will get 200 chances to make a movie. they have probability and chance on their side that one will be a hit to justify all the chances. whereas women and minorities are paid dust. Reply

stick to being scientologys bitch tom

no directing for you Reply

today I talked to a guy who thought that The Mummy was enjoyable and La La Land a genius work of art. He hasn't seen Moonlight and doesn't intend to because it's 'not a subject matter he's interested in'.



What is wrong with people, smh... Reply

Besides the obvious points, he's not interested in real filmmaking???? I bet he has a "film" blog. Reply

he's usually very interested in indie movies, so his refusal to see the movie was surprising! And lol, he doesn't have a film blog, but he's very artsy and into high-brow culture and occasionally just has to demonstrate to you that he speaks fluent French and you don't. (He's basically Ryan Gosling's character from La La Land). Reply

He white, right? Thinks Moon is a hidden gem? Thinks an all Asian cast is reverse racism? Can't stand the social justice warriors who complain about his big titted power fantasy? Reply

Parent

I know I shouldn't like the bear in the nonsense cage but the film win best picture. That alone should be what piques his curiosity. Reply

That's sad. I got moderate Greek Christian parents and even they were interested in movies like Fences and Moonlight. It's okay to like stories that aren't all about straight white men... Reply

Moonlight made me sob and I thought La La Land's third act was great. That ending killed me. Reply

Lol la la land was dumb as fuck Reply

This movie looks teeeerrible but I don't get these reports are they blaming Tom for its terrible-ness or saying he was great? The latter would be more consistent with that others have said about him but I could also believe the former.



whatisthetruth.gif



Also: WHY STILL GERMAN ONTD? Reply

I had to go into my settings and manually change the language. I have no idea why it randomly set itself to German. Reply

Yeah I had to google how to turn it back to English. Reply

Parent

Hopefully this doesn't become the norm for Tom Cruise movies otherwise I'm gonna need them to not make the sequel to Edge of Tomorrow. In an ideal world his character just disappears and the movie focuses on Rita. Reply

that last paragraph definitely makes him sound like a pretentious asshole. i blame him too, sounds like his film and no one else. Reply

lol @ this movie making less in its opening weekend than the brendan fraser version that opened in fucking 1999 Reply

it made less than all 3 of his movies i think Reply

lmaooooo Reply

lollll come thru Brendan Reply

lmaoo yas Reply

His versions are the superior ones. Reply

This gif! That weird clap he does gets me every time lol



Edited at 2017-06-17 11:35 pm (UTC)

GOOD Reply

good riddance. Reply

stupid universal!! Reply

They wanna throw Tom Cruise whose signed on for more films under the bus but protect the man that wrote The Amazing Spider-Man 2.... k. Reply

was this film that bad? damn the trailer made look like ott fun but i guess not. next time stay in your lane, tommy. Reply

I didn't get twenty minutes in before I went movie hopping. Reply

I knew I was in for rough time from the horrendous opening exposition by Russell.

There was more humor than I expected but it wasn't well-written humor. Reply

How was this movie? Bf was thinking of watching a movie tonight and he brought this up as an option. Reply

It'd bad. Don't waste your $ (unless you're streaming a cam version online like I did lol) Reply

i watched the cam version last night



i am making up for it by watching the OG brendan fraiser movie tonight. Reply

It was SHIT! Reply

Stewie Cruise>>> Stewie Cruise>>> Reply

oprah is like DONT TOUCH ME YOU CRAZY FOOL Reply

Okay but who can I blame Russell Crowe on because he was by faaaaarrrr the worst part of that shitshow.



Who ever tried to shoehorn him into the script should be slapped.



The story itself wasnt even bad in theory and I could see where they were going with it but it needed to lose like a good 10 Crowe-filled minutes. Reply

I can't believe they're making Jekyll the Nick Fury of this ~universe. And that Russell Crowe is playing him. What even. Reply

He was soooo embarrassing Reply

Russell Crowe's Javert was a crime against humanity. Reply

Parent

Are they complimenting him or throwing him under the bus? Reply

complimenting him under the bus tbh Reply

LMAO Reply

