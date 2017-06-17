Tom Cruise Had Excessive Control Over 'The Mummy'






  • Sources claims Tom Cruise had a contractually guaranteed control over everything about 'The Mummy', including script, post-production decisions and also marketing and release affairs (he's allegedly the one who pushed the movie to be released on summer).

  • Tom Cruise's people didn't reply to the request for comment while Universal released a statement denying the claims, saying that Tom was a true partner and super dedicated to give people a truly cinematic moviegoing experience.

  • The mummy and Cruise's character had the same amount of screentime untill 2 of the three credited screenwriters of the movie were personally hired by Tom to rewrite the script. They beefed up his part and described him as a "young man" in certain points of the script. Universal was displeased, but went along with it.

  • Apparently, he was more of a director on set than Alex Kurtzman, though some of the sources argue that Kurtzman was too inexperiencied so Tom Cruise had no choice other than take charge (Cruise was also the one who greenlit the choice of Alex for the directing gig).

  • He also hired his longtime editor to edit the movie once it was done shooting.

  • Frank Walsh, supervising art director had this to say: "This is very much a film of two halves: before Tom and after Tom. I have heard the stories about how he drives everything and pushes and pushes, but it was amazing to work with him. The guy is a great filmmaker and knows his craft. He will walk onto a set and tell the director what to do, say ‘that’s not the right lens,’ ask about the sets, and as long as you don’t fluff what you’re saying to him … he’s easy to work for.”


Will the Dark Universe florish, ONTD? Or will it flop and take Tom Cruise down with it? Do you think A-list actors calling all the shots is a thing of the past and Tom didn't get the memo?
