Wonder Woman Is The DC Queen ...and a Disney Princess?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wonder Woman's screenwriter, Allan Heinberg, talks about one of his main inspirations for the character of Diana. It's none other than The Little Mermaid's Ariel!



Heinberg goes so far as to call out Disney's The Little Mermaid as his inspiration: "The story as I see it is The Little Mermaid, specifically Disney’s incarnation." "This is a woman who has been raised in a very protective, sheltered life, she’s curious about what life is like outside and she wants to have her own experience," he said. "She wants to be where the people are.", Heinberg continued. The internet, of course, generated[receipts]


What do you think, ONTD? Favourite Disney Princess?
