Wonder Woman Is The DC Queen ...and a Disney Princess?

I just got back from seeing it for the first time and absolutely thought of Ariel in her performance!



Diana is fucking adorable. ♥ Reply

Okay, now show the scene where Prince Eric got out of the tub naked & Ariel asked "what's that" Reply

I was like "but that totally did happen in Wonder Woman!!" but then I got it. I'm slow today. Reply

lol I saw that on tumblr yesterday



I just love every scene on Themyscira Reply

The movie would've been so much better if it had only been about the Amazons Reply

this was literally my thought when I left the cinema Reply

Agreed Reply

Steve/Diana otp TBH Reply

Not only did I never think of TLM when I watched WW, but isn't Heinberg's description apt for so many Disney movies? Or many movies in general? Reply

I honestly thought that sequence was an homage to Ariel, it seemed too on the nose. WW also reminded me of Rapunzel and Moana Reply

Definitely. It was almost shot for shot. Reply

i watched it again with my parents today and they both loved it, especially my mom! i knew everything by heart and yet i was still on the edge of my seat and i guess i fell in love with robin wright lol. Reply

It passed 500 million world wide today. Its on route to pass BvS on the domestic box office (and possibly Suicide Squad internationally). And people still doubt the female audience. Reply

i really wanted to love wonder woman but i left feeling just okay about it - like it didn't have that extra something i wanted from it. IDK what it was



I'll probs see it a third time Reply

How do I move to themyscira? Reply

Seriously that is my life goal rn. Reply

it's not fair, i didn't ask to share the earth with men.



Edited at 2017-06-17 10:28 pm (UTC)

You'll have to settle for Northampton/Amherst, MA, which has the most lesbians per capita in the country



Edited at 2017-06-17 10:28 pm (UTC)

mte Reply

Idk but when u find out take me with you pls Reply

Mte seems ideal Reply

Just saw this today with my mom and when we were leaving the theater she stated that no superhero movie should make one tear up that much. Glad I wasn't the only one tearing up.



I just wish there was more time the Amazons since it was so beautiful. Reply

Wonder Woman is more of a straight up rip-off of Moana! I said it don't @ me! Reply

I was a little annoyed that the secretary in the movie was just kind of a side character. I was hoping she'd get some sort of badass reveal & not just "I'll answer the phone so you can tell me about the map you don't even have" Reply

i read a bit of joss whedon's ww script today and omw...



"steve: diana, shut up" - a direct quote Reply

Omg really? Reply

It's soooooooooooooo fucking bad holy shit.



I want to find him and kick him in the dick repeatedly. Reply

A character also calls her a whore. Joss needs to go away forever Reply

That doesn't surprise me. I've been having a Buffy marathon recently and I've never noticed the slut shaming as much before now. I know he didn't write every ep and maybe I should blame David Greenwalt, but for someone who is a feminist icon, Buffy herself really liked the word whore. Reply

he needs to retire already. Reply

And she punch his lights out, right? He's awful, DC lost acquiring him. Reply

https://www.dailydot.com/parsec/joss-wh edon-wonder-woman-sexist-screenplay/



..............this is way worse than I thought it would be. Ban Whedon from life.



I worry about the Batgirl movie Reply

I saw a lot of people saying that he was perfect for Batgirl because he's oh so good at writing young female characters and I hope that these people read his WW script and see the light tbh Reply

