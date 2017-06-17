lmaooooo Reply

this is priceless Reply

Sounds like a good time for a Cup of Kindness. Reply

Always mandatory in every Selebland post Reply

I never gave a shit about her until she did this - what an asshole. Reply

The last tweet is so incoherent Reply

lol is she the kind of person that posts an mlk pic and an inspirational quote on mlk day? if so, she needs to read the letter from Birmingham jail. Reply

I can't believe this really happened. Reply

And in defense of Taylor fucking Swift. Reply

This tweet is a mess. If she was trying to say only tweeting a hashtag when you could do other things to help said cause, I would understand. But there's no proof she did anything else to help. Reply

She's such a piece of shit.



So glad she exposed herself, I always knew she was trash. Reply

was she drunk when she submitted this Reply

This makes me sick every time. There are no "sides" here you ignorant cow, one is black people being killed and the other is usually white cops getting away with it. Reply

and what does she do? Reply

lol this always blows my mind. the quickest flip from "use your voice for stuff that matters!!!" to "lol like speaking out about important issues actually does anything!?!?!?" Reply

"Sides".....This fucking asshole.



My patience for these people after Philando Castile's murderer is walking Scott free. The only side she cards about is being on the good side of Taylor's shady asshole. Reply

I can't forget this. Her apology was half-ass too. Reply

SHE'S DATING A BLACK GUY NOW. HOW CAN SHE BE RACIST? Reply

Inspiration for what? Mediocrity?? Reply

I love Lu so much Reply

i was v drunk last week and changed my instagram bio to "money can't buy you class. elegance is learned" and i've never been more proud of my drunk self Reply

😂😂😂 I wanna do this now Reply

elegance is learned, MAH FRIENDZ, elegance is learrrrned!



Kim Zolciak could never. Reply

lmaoooo where is this from? Reply

I sing this often. Reply

She is inspiring in the sense of how I wish I could be as wildly successful as her without possessing a modicum of talent in anything. Reply

THIS. If I need a cover girl for the power of good branding, marketing, and building connections then it's Selena Gomez because there is no other reason for why she is as successful as she is when girl is the ultimate mediocre popstar. Reply

classist Reply

she is absolutely unremarkable in every aspect Reply

um wht u talm bout willis. she the most beautiful womyn in entire world. look @ ha face! u blind??????? Reply

she's legit gorgeous and much better looking that the girl in your icon lol Reply

Not with that puffy, "I just got my wisdom teeth out and I'm three days into a coke binge"-ass face. Reply

I won't stand for this Christy slander! Reply

I wonder how Selener qualifies "class" - like, are you only classy if you dress conservatively (when convenient) and beat Bibles? Does it make you class-y to troll your ex's Insta and leave embarrassing comments? Does having Thadeus Heffalump dad-dance at your concert give you extra class points because he's like posh and all? Do you get a special certificate of "class" when you attend enough awards shows as someone else's plus one? Reply

all valid questions which should be posed to selener tbh. Reply

no talent, she don't love herself, trash preaching class, why does she have stans, hypocrite, etc



now that that's out of the way. bad liar is such a jam. the beat gives me motivation to do shit. i need more songs like it. Reply

sis, you fucked Bieber Reply

i love how this hard working woman inspires young girls everywhere to latch and piggyback off others hard work and fame and fuck whoever it takes to stay at the top in order to make up for lack of charm & talent, truly a role model for us all. Reply

i love when she smiles Reply

why does this gif make it look like it physically pains her to smile Reply

cuz hes ha sleazy ex Reply

you probably would too if Abel was trying to creep on you as you worked Reply

ex jokes aside, maybe it's the new cheekbones. Reply

Yeah it looks like when someone tries to smile after too much plastic surgery. Reply

bella <3 Reply

I can't stand him tbh Reply

lmao the way he stares her down Reply

lol he's checking her out Reply

Why do people hate the word class/classy? I don't think it has anything to do with money/class systems or about slut shaming but I keep seeing people (on here and other places) act like it's synonymous with both. Reply

So what is class exactly to you? Cause most people who use it have an "understanding" which is synonymous with slut shaming and how you appear to others and its used to make yourself appear holier than thou in comparison to other people/put other people down.



selena slut shames and uses it to separate herself from the "other girls" when she's the biggest hypocrite around. so there's an issue. Reply

To me it's about how you carry yourself and act towards others. Like to me Michelle Obama is the epitome of classy, especially with her "they go low you go high" attitude and how she acted around dump and his wife. She also has a lot of poise and is always well dressed, but that's not the only reason she's classy (otherwise people like Ivanka would be classy too).



I know I'm not explaining it well, but like when people say someone is a "class act", that is classy to me.



And this has nothing to do with Selena, she may have been slut shaming with that line I don't know, but in general I don't find classy to be an insult or backhanded compliment :\ Reply

What does it mean then?



I only see it used to describe ~morally superior women who don't sleep around~ Reply

Parent

when I was growing up, i was taught that classy meant you hold yourself up and don't let where you came from or your background hold you back. it was being kind to everyone and realizing their struggles while not yours are just as hard for them, as your shit is for you. it was manners. it wasn't about how you dressed, or your income bracket. it was every day doing your best to try and be a person to be proud of.



but somewhere along the way it got changed into it means young ladies don't fuck or show their boobs. or twerk. or drink. or get drunk. smoke weed. on and on and on. it became something that was just, it seemed, on girls/women. Reply

Parent

When people say someone's classy, they mean someone's not trashy and that's definitely rooted in some gross classist ideas. Reply

It's a word that's only used to shame other people.



What don't you get hun? Reply

Parent

I was taught that it meant you had manners. People with good manners wouldn't ever slut shame or mock someone or gossip, as the other comments we are saying. Those are not "classy" qualities. So I get that the word class by definition indicates that it's classist, but that's now how I've ever thought of it in my mind. I'm glad to read these other responses though. It makes me think twice about it now. Tbh I never really hear it used anymore. Reply

Parent

because it's used to shame other people and put oneself on a pedestal Reply

Parent

