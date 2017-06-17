8 times Selena Gomez preached self-love
.@SelenaGomez continues to be an inspiration and role model everyday. pic.twitter.com/yeVYghJ4mg— Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) June 15, 2017
Subtitles in the video
Source
i'll leave this one to you ontd
So glad she exposed herself, I always knew she was trash.
My patience for these people after Philando Castile's murderer is walking Scott free. The only side she cards about is being on the good side of Taylor's shady asshole.
Kim Zolciak could never.
now that that's out of the way. bad liar is such a jam. the beat gives me motivation to do shit. i need more songs like it.
class
selena slut shames and uses it to separate herself from the "other girls" when she's the biggest hypocrite around. so there's an issue.
I know I'm not explaining it well, but like when people say someone is a "class act", that is classy to me.
And this has nothing to do with Selena, she may have been slut shaming with that line I don't know, but in general I don't find classy to be an insult or backhanded compliment :\
I only see it used to describe ~morally superior women who don't sleep around~
but somewhere along the way it got changed into it means young ladies don't fuck or show their boobs. or twerk. or drink. or get drunk. smoke weed. on and on and on. it became something that was just, it seemed, on girls/women.
What don't you get hun?
Classy comes directly from someone having wealth.
Why do some of ONTD act like classy is this secret word that no one really knows what it means