Lady Gaga Promotes #CupsOfKindness @ Starbucks

I tried the dark chocolate mint frapp the other day and it's so good. I'm going to have to limit myself to one every other week or something. Reply

Thread

Link

Had the complete opposite experience. I thought it was disgusting, and I love the combination of mint and chocolate. I'll stick to my dirty chais. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the mint/chocolate frapp they do for xmas but I really hate this one. There's something about the mint flavour that is just off, and left a bad aftertaste in my mouth. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was not super enthused by it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tried it the other day, too. So good. I loved that it tasted like a thin mint Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! But now I'm lactose intollerant 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most starbucks have lactose free milk! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated it. I should always just stick to a coffee frap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that one was pretty intense. I tried it only when they were doing that half off promo but I haven't gotten it since. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's after eight in smoothie form my mouth orgasms every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





"I don't care if your name is Rachel, today its 'Xoxo, Joanne' now take your frappuchino and get the fuck out" pic.twitter.com/TrYCJDW14A — Alex 🍒 (@holyh00ker) June 16, 2017





the memes have me screaming Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me: Can I have a thecurevideocino please?



Gaga: No



Me: Fine. Just tea then.



Gaga: Name on the cup?



Me: Lina Morgana



Gaga: Who sent you pic.twitter.com/dBlMOYpbls — Monster Reactions (@LMonsterReacts) June 17, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

lol thank you for this! :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is her hat??? As a former food service worker, I am panicking lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd consider it an honor to gag on gagas hair in my frappe tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her hair isn't even in a pony tail 😣 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like people at most coffee shops don't wear hats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also sbux would never allow any real employee to wear that outfit, their dress code is super detailed Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you don't need to wear hats at SBUX. You just have to have your hair pulled back. You have to have a black or white collared shirt and khaki or black pants. You're not supposed to wear perfume or nail polish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Read the title too fast and thought she was promoting CupcaKKe. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her laugh is 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Should have made it a donation of $2.50 a drink but I guess Starbucks can't get too much activism in their capitalism. Reply

Thread

Link

true. they're donating a min of $250K to BTW Foundation at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

25 cents per drink isn't bad for this sort of thing. I feel like the up to $250k part is where they start seeming a little stingy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

minimum of 250k* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BYE

I'M DEAD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i legit cackled Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ayyyy lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo poor Bill having to put up with this bullshit all day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

C A C K L I N G

lmaooooooo little mosters are TOO much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love you in this thread I'm fucking dying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ASDHASLHFAKSLKJDALSKJD BURY ME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iajfiejoie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo



i feel bad for the social media person that has to deal with this tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stop laughing omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm dying





this bitch has time to go work at starbucks but not time to film a music video for the cure that could potentially turn it into a summer smash? Reply

Thread

Link





🚨Pop Music Emergency🚨



"The Cure" music video is finished and could possibly drop MONDAY! — Derek™ (@Doogi_) June 17, 2017





this guy also tweeted about Perfect Illusion weeks before it dropped.



gaga also liked the video i posed above about the cure. supposedly it's coming out soon.this guy also tweeted about Perfect Illusion weeks before it dropped.gaga also liked the video i posed above about the cure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm thinking she will probably premiere it in late July as promo for her tour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you know how summer smash songs sound like because that's not it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte I'm a Stan and it's not a good song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Passion iced tea lemonade no sweetener light ice Reply

Thread

Link

Bless her for not giving up on Born This Way Foundation. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so very happy to hear that gaga is still actively doing smth w the born this way foundation, it really warms my heart.



2. fuck starbucks. too much sugar, overpriced ew in a cup. Reply

Thread

Link

25 whole cents off four drinks? They better be careful. I love their iced vanilla latte and iced caramel macchiato. Reply

Thread

Link

I love the matcha lemonade drink. I've gotten one every day this week. Reply

Thread

Link

I just tried the violet drink and it was delicious but I'd pick up the pink ombré drink anytime. So damn good. Reply

Thread

Link