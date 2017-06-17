Lady Gaga Promotes #CupsOfKindness @ Starbucks
Lady Gaga is being a barista at Starbucks for the day for her Born This Way foundation. #CupsOfKindness pic.twitter.com/DbLAEzmriy— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 16, 2017
Queen of Kindness Lady Gaga took to Starbux yesterday in Los Angeles to become a barista for a day to promote #CupsOfKindness.
Starbucks will donate 25 cents through Monday to the Born This Way Foundation with the purchase of one of four drinks: ombre pink drink, pink drink, violet drink and matcha lemonade.
Source
fave Starbucks Summer drink?
I'M DEAD
lmaooooooo little mosters are TOO much
i feel bad for the social media person that has to deal with this tho
I can't stop laughing omg
this bitch has time to go work at starbucks but not time to film a music video for the cure that could potentially turn it into a summer smash?
this guy also tweeted about Perfect Illusion weeks before it dropped.
gaga also liked the video i posed above about the cure.
2. fuck starbucks. too much sugar, overpriced ew in a cup.