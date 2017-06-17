carly

Lady Gaga Promotes #CupsOfKindness @ Starbucks






Queen of Kindness Lady Gaga took to Starbux yesterday in Los Angeles to become a barista for a day to promote #CupsOfKindness.

Starbucks will donate 25 cents through Monday to the Born This Way Foundation with the purchase of one of four drinks: ombre pink drink, pink drink, violet drink and matcha lemonade.


Source

fave Starbucks Summer drink?
