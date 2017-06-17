Attack on Titan Season 3 Announced for 2018

Shiiiit I am so behind on this. I started season 1 before I began my travels and I never continued it after... maybe about ep 8 lol gdi Reply

Being behind on Attack on Titan isn't necessarily a bad thing since it was literally years between seasons lol. I had to rewatch season 1 before watching season 2 because I seriously didn't remember shit.



You should give it another go though, it's entertaining. And now it looks like they are going for a more normal television production schedule. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I kinda feel sorry for Reiner. His life in Marley is the complete opposite when he was in the survey corp. everyone liked him and he was useful, but in Marley he's disliked and expendable. And some say eren in in Marley too disguised as one of the injured but idk I'm all caught up with the manga and I like the direction it's going Reply

/vomit



Gimme more one punch man! Seriously. I need season 2. Reply

I know the popularity of this show took a nosedive



Lol no Reply

Oh, thanks for reminding me of the second season. I watched the first episode and decided to wait until it was over. What arcs do we think are going to be covered by the third season? I would like the political one because it was such a chore for me to get into it in manga format when I didn't care about those characters (Historia and her family, Levi, etc.) that seeing it animated surely would help. Reply

I just watched the finale and I'm kind of sad I don't have new episodes to look forward to anymore this year, especially after waiting so long for season 2.



I liked the season overall, it dragged a bit in places but I always looked forward to new episodes. I need more Hange and Levi.



I'm glad season 3 shouldn't be such a long wait though. I don't read the manga but I already got spoiled for a few things (not on purpose) so I need to see how that all goes down in context. Reply

I really liked S3. The only thing that held it back was that it seemed to drag, but I don't think that'd be an issue if I binged it. Reply

My husband and I have been stockpiling several episodes at a time just because some of the fights take place over several episodes and I can't wait to finish this up finally!



This is probably the one show we watch together where afterwards we talk for like a good hour about what the fuck it was we just watched. Reply

THat long wait between seasons made me drop the show. Maybe i'll try to get back into it. Reply

S2 was fantastic. I was surprised to see Ymir's backstory done earlier than in the manga but it was gorgeously done.



Edited at 2017-06-17 10:04 pm (UTC) Reply

wait... season 2 happened? shit, i already forgot what happened in the end of season 1 Reply

Yes!!! Great news.



Season 2 has been amazing. Y'all should watch. Reply

I loooovvvvvve AOT, so happy they will make the next season 2018. The long wait before was dumb as fuck. Reply

isn't the creator a nazi sympathizer or something? Reply

They took waaay to long to produce the 2nd season I think most ppl like me ended up ditching the anime for the manga. Reply

I really wanna watch this cos I saw a clip once and it looked AWESOME. Reply

