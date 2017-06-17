Attack on Titan Season 3 Announced for 2018
It was announced during the season 2 finale, even though a specific date or season hasn't been revealed yet it will air during 2018.
I know the popularity of this show took a nosedive but I still enjoyed this season
You should give it another go though, it's entertaining. And now it looks like they are going for a more normal television production schedule.
Gimme more one punch man! Seriously. I need season 2.
I liked the season overall, it dragged a bit in places but I always looked forward to new episodes. I need more Hange and Levi.
I'm glad season 3 shouldn't be such a long wait though. I don't read the manga but I already got spoiled for a few things (not on purpose) so I need to see how that all goes down in context.
This is probably the one show we watch together where afterwards we talk for like a good hour about what the fuck it was we just watched.
Season 2 has been amazing. Y'all should watch.