deadpool

Andy Samberg Reveals Why White Guys Shouldn't Have Dreadlocks + He talks about Orlando Bloom's dick




Andy talks about being a camp counselor when he was younger, the embarrassing job he was given while there and reveals why white guys should never have dreadlocks.



-


-He made a new mockumentary called Tour de Pharmacy and Orlando Bloom plays an Italian cyclist that at some point shows his penis and Andy was excited about that as a surprise to the audience but then Orlando showed his penis to everyone in those photos from Italy and ruined the surprise
-EVERYONE is in this mockumentary.


source


source


1. What is your favorite celebrity penis?
2. Post funniest videos of Andy
Tagged: , , ,