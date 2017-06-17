Andy Samberg Reveals Why White Guys Shouldn't Have Dreadlocks + He talks about Orlando Bloom's dick

He's grown on me thanks to B99. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. and I did NOT see that coming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same and I initially ignored the show because of him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! i had some irrational hatred of him at one point.



i've seen the light. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too. I was really surprised how much I ended up liking him and the character. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for me, it was thanks to his relationship with joanna newsom and then B99 which was me giving him a chance. now i love him!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never find Ras Trent to be not funny as someone who went to college surrounded by Ras Trents. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG PERALTA IS RAS TRENT! I never even realised lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking love Ras Trent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

White PEOPLE full stop should just never wear their hair in dread. Ngl I am pretty interested in getting them done but I'm Indian and my hair texture might not make it easy... Reply

Thread

Link

What's your natural hair texture? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's very thick and wiry. Dries quite curly but it straightens out into waves. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always wanted shakira type of dreads Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl what Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

take your own advice perhaps? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





i honestly watch this like once a week i honestly watch this like once a week Reply

Thread

Link

Never not funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lmfao, it's so catchy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao wtf how did i miss this i was obsessed with him oop @ me





the lyrics remind me of his wife's music Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, I hear this song in my head every time I see some tool white bro with dreads. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That video takes me back to college - sooooooooo many white bro with dreds... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This song and video is an underrated gem. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggggggggggg what the fuck is this lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's still so damn funny



EXCUSE I! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you there god it's me ras trent is now in my head smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The "JAAAAAAAAH" takes me out every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's five in the morning and I'm actually crying from laughter omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BA DA DING DING DING DING WOOOOAH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this came out when i was in college and there were so many guys lik this at my private lib arts college.



everyone focuses on dick in a box and stuff but there are SO MANY good digital shorts. Ras Trent, Throw it on the Ground, Like a Boss, Space Olympics, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Murder She Wrote kills me every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This cracks me up. The only good thing to come out of Miley's fuckery is when someone called her "IRL Ras Trent" and caused me to look up this gem. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't handle this

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

forever funny. ALSO i always sing it in my head when dealing w/this 1 white chick who has waist length dreads and gets so angry when anyone tries to come for her. their part of her identity, the vikings had them, no one "owns" braids...blah blah. i just ignore her 99% of the time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that story was gonna go in a different direction once he mentioned the campfires Reply

Thread

Link

Truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loooove him. Flawless human.



(dont you go bringing me any receipts to say otherwise, he is the only joy i have in this sick world) Reply

Thread

Link

He's a white guy - he's gonna have flaws bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone has flaws Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he is amazing <3333333333333333333333333333333333333 3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, Mike Tyson is in his movie. I guess that's something... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think Andy is the best a white guy's ever gonna get. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I'm so excited for Tour de Pharmacy, I'm having trouble coping.



Edited at 2017-06-17 07:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The tennis mockumentary whose name escapes me was hilarious so my expectations are pretty high. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



7 Days in Hell! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

7 days in hell!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is kit's best work Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've seen so many gifs of this but i never watched it... shame on me! let me procrastinate a little more and watch it NOW! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's cute



Celeb dicks I want to see - Jason momoa's for sure Reply

Thread

Link

bless lisa bonet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i saw some white guy the other day who had dreads that went all the way towards his ankles! his neck must be shook Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so excited for this. i watched 7 days in hell like 5 times in one week lol Reply

Thread

Link

My brother was the same way. He has naturally curly hair and just got lazy with his hair for like 6 months and POOF dreds appeared. But it was like dreds on the bottom and a white-boy messy afro on top. Not a good look AT ALL.



His girlfriend at the time said she wouldn't go to prom with him if he didn't cut his hair so he did. She was the worst (she cheated on him a few years later) but I bless her for that advice because he hasn't had dreds since. Reply

Thread

Link

lol i always send this to my brother to remind him to get a haircut :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like him.



"We believe in equal opportunity nudity" yes. for sure. more of that, please! Reply

Thread

Link

I caught Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and I'm bummed it wasn't funnier, it was a pretty fantastic idea. The "not gay" song, "it takes a village...to make me look dope", the awesome cameos/parodies (will arnett as the tmz guy?!) but it was still pretty terrible lmao. I'll always give his stuff a chance though, including this.



Also Hot Rod is forever one of my guilty pleasures, I still greet my friends with "Yoo-hoo, shitheads" Reply

Thread

Link

I still want to see Popstar but it's never on anything I subscribe to and I am not paying money to rent it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yeah definitely not worth paying for, I got stoked after seeing the trailer but it's such a let down, all you'll be able to think of is how great it could've been Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i enjoyed it but it def could've been better. hot rod reigns supreme. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

🎶finest girl i ever met in my whole life🎶 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Fuck Bin Laden song was the funniest shit I've ever heard. It's worth it for that song alone. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

some of the deleted scenes were funnier than what was in the film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm more and more attracted to him every time I see him. Reply

Thread

Link