I'm watching season five for the first time and I don't get why people hate Alaska so much and love Alyssa so much.

im rewatching season 5 right now too! boredom got to you too uh? :)

I think the hate Alaska got was more because All Stars 2 than for her season, and because she did some photos where she had the swastika (and her ex-bf Sharon Needles is known for the same kind of shit)



oh gross

Alyssa wasn't likeable until after she left the show imo. Then on All Stars she was her best self.

I love season 5 so much.

Alaska was hated because of All-Stars 2



I don't understand why Roxxxy was so hated on Season 5 tbh. Yeah she was kind of rude to Jinkx in Untucked and the puppet mini-challenge but it was way overblown.

roxxxy is a annoying but shes alright. everyone was hating on jinkx so i am not going to single her out even though jinkx doesn't deserve it

Yeah I thought Coco was actually way harsher to Jinkx than Roxxxy. At the same time, I don't buy that Jinkx was a huge victim or anything.

Alyssa took herself really seriously in season 5 and was kinda uptight. She's improved a lot and you can see that change in All Stars 2. She had some good one liners in Untucked s5 tho.

i need to find untucked



its not on amazon prime

p sure you can find it on watchseries

not OC but thanks!!! I've been wanting to show my friend s6 Untucked to show her how extra Laganja continued to backstage

She was super insecure on s5 and trying to shake off being known as Sharon's bf. For me the turning point was the vid for Ru Girl. She has come off as precision missile focused since then.

Season 5 yasssss queen



YES. I love it.

Lmao, I love Willam's thirst for YouTube stardom

tati ain't shit. she has been presented with NUMEROUS examples of why he is shitty and she chose to ignore them because she wants the views. End ha.

i lost A LOT of respect for her when she buddied up with him. how can she shit on too faced for "screwing over" Nikki (who is rolling in dough) yet not have a problem with a disgusting racist who actually hurt people?! and he gave her the ugliest LV bag which I know he was trolling her with.

Omg I thought you were talking about Tatianna at first

M2

Me too!

I'm pretty sure I've seen tatiana use j* makeup, as he is popular among the rpdr set.

Same

thought all of you were talking about tatianna. oops.

I watch her because she posts so much content, but I really don't trust anything she says.

A $5,000 at home face mask really pisses me off.

Why don't they replace Courtney already

I don't find Willam particularly funny but I find your note quite endearing, op.

haha she got me into drag race <3 and I appreciate quick superior clapback humour

I like this, serving me 2012 Nick/Disney Channel bops. 2009-2011 kpop bops.

