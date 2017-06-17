Wynonna Earp 2X03 synopsis, promo and sneak peek, plus post 2X02 interviews

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]







Jeremy is so gay and into Doc, Doc would eat him alive, but I'm ok with shipping it in a cute, fluffy way.

Edited at 2017-06-17 06:48 pm (UTC)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]





I dunno why people made it so small, enjoy it guys.

Unf. Wayhaught is the best thing Syfy has ever given me.

They've given me a few good things, most they've taken away as well. WayHaught is definitely one of their better gifts.

i love these two.



someone edited the scene to remove the music, which makes it better imo. lmao

They're really great, I'm glad they're planning on developing and fleshing out the relationship this season. Hmm... Guess I'll look for the music-less scene and see how it compares.

link please



honestly the sex scene left me a little cold. their shirtless barn makeout last season was fire though. way better music too.

haught titties 😗

The lower part of her boob last episode, bra this episode, the show is clearly catering to your love of boobs.



I'm tired, I kept typing books instead of boobs (I even typed it right now, lol). My ace mind won't even type the word.

lmfao aw, thank u for overriding your natural autocorrect for me 🙏



i'm very appreciative of the show's boob pandering. big fan. 10/10, great episodes.

LMAO I blame it on being tired, I've never auto-corrected myself like that, but then again, how often do I write 'boobs'? Hah, I beat you, brain, I wrote it this time. And anything for you, you know that.



I'm glad someone is appreciating the boob pandering (I don't mind it, but it's wasted on me, so someone needs to enjoy it). Glad you're enjoying the episodes so far.



Reply

aw babe 😊❤



i hope lots of people are enjoying them! any word on ratings yet and how they compare to last season + other syfy shows?

All we have is the premiere, which did 0.1, which is really bad. Most SyFy shows do around 0.2-0.3 (Dark Matter, which is airing now, is pulling 0.2's), when they go down to 0.1 it's dangerous territory, but WE had quite a few 0.1's last season, if I remember correctly. On the other hand, it's on Fridays in the Summer, with a devoted fanbase, so let's hope for the best.

This show is cheesy but I'm here for the f/f content since it's lacking in TV in general. So this was a good episode.

It's definitely a cheesy SyFy show, you either dig it or not. At least there's the f/f content to make up for it for you.

also very glad to see Nicole becoming more of a rounded character. it's been hard to feel any real attachment to her and Waverly's relationship when their



lmao that eggs gif! I lost it at that line jfc Jeremy I don't care for Wynonna/Doc, so I'm fine with Doc staying away from that lol. I'm not here for him being so shady about it all, though. it was bothering me last night, to see him not be there for Wynonna basically at all when she's flailing and in search of a steady presence right now, and then he still turned around and said he was her friend. are you sure, bud??? you can be there for her without it being romantic.also very glad to see Nicole becoming more of a rounded character. it's been hard to feel any real attachment to her and Waverly's relationship when their #1 quality has been that they're cute, if that makes any sense.lmao that eggs gif! I lost it at that line jfc Jeremy

I think Doc is busy trying to help/save Dolls and that's why he was being shady/wasn't able to fully be there for Wynonna. He was kinda there for her, but not there, at the end when Waverly wouldn't sit with her on the porch I just wanted to hug Wynonna so someone would be there for her. I do think Doc is truly Wynonna's friend and has her best interests at heart, but he's playing several different card tables at once, so this episode he couldn't support her as much as he should have, since he was busy getting ahead of Lucado, securing the bar and get Rosita on board.



I'm totally here for Nicole becoming a character in her own right and for them developing the relationship as well, I'm glad she won't just be the girlfriend and the relationship won't just be cute gif fodder, but have more substance.



I absolutely adore Jeremy and died at that line. The stuff this show gets away with, it kills me.

yeah, Wynonna needs even ONE (1) person right now and she just doesn't and it upsets me :( I didn't mean to say he's not really her friend; just that he had that line of pointedly reminding her that he's her friend, though he wasn't really acting much like one :/



yes, exactly! the ship has no actual substance to it, so I gladly welcome more development individually and together.



the Plan B joke last week, this one now... can't wait for next week! I know Melanie was surprised to see they put her handjob pantomiming in the promo for this one, so I'm sure we're going to have a good time lmao

Well, at least Wynonna reconnected with an old friend, so she has one friend now. I think him reminding her he's her friend was more of a 'I'm declining your advances, but don't worry, I'm still your friend' or 'I'm declining your advances because I'm your friend and know this isn't right for you right now'. But yeah, he couldn't have been there for her more this episode, poor Wynonna really felt like she had nobody to lean on- Dolls gone, Waverly and Doc busy with their own things.



Yup, I'm very much here for them developing Nicole and WayHaught, let's see if it lives up to Emily's words.



The Plan B one was good too, but I'm not American so didn't really get the reference at first, my favorite will always be 'I never blow jobs without a please first'. Emily said next episode is fun, should be promising.

truuuuuuuue. I'm just recalling the line have a bit more intensity to it so it seemed kind of angry, but I was half awake while watching the episode anyway :P



lol I don't trust Emily very much after everything that went down on Lost Girl, but I'd really love for her to prove me wrong!

I'll try and rewatch the scene at some point, they were arguing, weren't they? Would explain him almost sounding angry. I dunno.



I quit Lost Girl around S3, so I dunno what Emily did to make the fanbase wary of her, but I side eye her any time she talks about the Dolls-Wynonna-Doc love triangle ever since last season she talked about Wynonna needing to be a better person to be worthy of being with Dolls. So yeah, she's not perfect in my book either, I prefer to focus on what she does on the show rather than what she says, so we'll have to wait and see.

ugggggggggghhhhhh i hate everything about what the showrunner creates for doc/wynonna. stop, woman, just stop.

at least haught and waves made up.

wait, how long dolls is going to be out?

good luck, jeremy. you're gonna need a ton of it.

Honestly, Emily's whole view and approach regarding the love triangle makes me go 'ugh', so I prefer to ignore anything she says and hope it won't be too bad on the show.



The synopsis mentions Dolls, I really hope that means we actually see him next episode. The trailer for the season had him and Waverly discussing some kind of demon, so that gives me some hope for things getting resolved soon-ish and us getting the gang back on track. Hopefully. Not here for a Dolls-lite season.



At least Waverly and Nicole ended their mini fight, so that's one thing not be dragged out.



LOL, poor sweet Jeremy. I'm a bit worried with Emily's 'Doc acts oblivious but he's not' that he might use Jeremy's crush on him to manipulate him. Please don't prove me right, show.

yeah it looks a bit different on screen, a lot like what you said just above my comment but i was seriously taken aback when i read the thought process behind what i just saw. no, please, god, no.

i miss dolls a lot more than i thought i would and i thought that'd be between a lot and a fucking lot. his calmness and professionalism is greatly missing.

i hate this too. i'm trying to hope it's another instance of it looks differently on screen. but, i mean, doc is an asshole, i'm half expecting this to happen.

I'm ok with Doc having complicated reasons for doing what he's doing, some of it is being hurt, some of it is not wanting



I miss Dolls a lot too, though obviously not as much as you. I kept waiting for him to appear in Doc's basement. I really hope this is the only Dolls-less episode and he shows up next episode, it's not the same without him. I know that's the point- Lucado isn't Dolls, Wynonna misses/is lost without Dolls in charge, but as an audience, I at least want to see him and know what he's up to, even if he's away from the gang for now.



Right? Doc can most certainly be an asshole, so I'm worried he'd take advantage of poor Jeremy. I hope I'm wrong. Tim wanted to be on AfterBuzz again after episode 6, so something fairly big should happen by then and he seemed really excited to discuss it. I'm secretly hoping he hooks up with Jeremy and we get bi!Doc confirmed, but not for manipulative reasons, that would ruin it. Reply

(I wasn't really feeling Wynonna's 'I thought you were dead, otherwise I wouldn't have kissed Dolls' line either)

IKR!??!?!?!? i was heavily wtf'ing at this. NO



doc experimenting on dolls with the help of rosita (of course, they will eventually bring jeremy on) is going to be so fucking cute, i'm readying my napkins



ok, i'm at least sticking around for ep6. it better be worth it, tim, it better be Reply

Yeah, I have to headcanon it as Wynonna desperately making excuses because Dolls is gone and Doc is her only support and she will retcon things to be ok with him again, but even that I'm not sure how I feel about. Such a weird and not true line. I dunno, maybe she means that she only dates/sleeps with one person at a time, so if Doc was still around and they didn't officially break up, she wouldn't have started something with Dolls, because she feels like she cheated on him a bit, despite him leaving town on her? I'm still trying to reason that line.



At first when you said 'doc experimenting on dolls with the help of rosita (of course, they will eventually bring jeremy on)' my mind was still on bi!Doc and took that to a completely different place, lmao. But yeah, I can't wait for more Doc-Dolls bromance and Rosita helping Dolls out. But first they need to bring Dolls back.



It really better be, the way Tim was talking it up and gushing about how great the show is and how they need to talk again after episode 6 or so.



Reply

i don't get it neither so gotta keep watching to figure out what's going on. poor wynonna, just take a little time off for yourself. i also fear mercedes is shady and won't survive the season. lemme hug wynonna.



i'm completely on board with your vision. why not both? a little bit of lab, a little bit of bordello



Reply

Wynonna don't got no time to take for herself, not with Lucado and the other dude breathing down her neck and blood oaths. Also did she tell Earl there was another way to break the curse? I need to watch it with subtitles, I keep missing things.



I dunno if Mercedes herself is shady, but there'll be something with her siblings, that's for sure. I dunno if she'll survive the season (let Wynonna have a living friend, Waverly even has one with Nedley's daughter) but she'll at least stick around for a while.



LOL, both it is then. If the show won't provide, hopefully some good soul will be inspired to write the fic for it. Reply

ummmmmmmm... nedley has a daughter? i remember so little of s1, seriously.

i think wynonna was referring to black badge boss and his blood contract, he said they can help with it (because she can't find and kill all revenants in her lifetime) if she finds these demons etc Reply

Remember Waverly's party, there were two girls, one got killed, one didn't? The one who didn't is Nedley's daughter, she was also poisoned with everyone else and went after Wynonna, but her dad stopped her (and everyone else).



Riiiiiight. They didn't say how they can help her with her curse, right? Cause without an actual plan, I'm not really convinced they can break the curse outside of the known 'kill all Revenants'. Reply

yeah, i just remembered this a couple of minutes ago, my memory is not so bad after all lmao

(frankly i'm still struggling to remember what happened with doc before the party, i know he was in that room where him and rosita are rn but why wynonna thought he was gone?)



ikr. eliza was so right to scream don't sign the contracts before dying. for earps sake i hope there is a solution even if black badge won't give it up easily



Edited at 2017-06-17 09:04 pm (UTC) Reply

There you go, your memory isn't too terrible (mine is, generally).



Well, Doc drove off, met Juan Carlo, then got kidnapped by a creepy Revenant chemist he showed how to knife throw, who burned his car (hence Wynonna thinking he's dead). Then he showed up at the party just in time to see Dolls/Wynonna kissing, because of course.



Well, would they give us a solution before the series finale and just focus on regular demons? I dunno. Maybe there is a solution, but it's worse than hunting down 60+ Revenants (like human sacrifice bad). Don't trust Black Badge, Wynonna! And hopefully nothing bad happens with the blood oath, cause that's not creepy at all. Reply

i had some recollections of doc in witch's pink car but it got burned? aww. thanks!



And hopefully nothing bad happens with the blood oath

it will. it always does. Reply

RIP pink car, you will be missed. It was such a nice, manly color too.



You don't set up blood oaths and signing contracts with blood for them to be benign, but the question is how bad will it get. Reply

i love this weird little show



three complaints though...



1. stop making nicole awkwardly leave rooms lmfao. it's like chris and homeland all over again 😂

2. where's my dolls???

3. get doc a goddamn hat Reply

I need Dolls back pronto, clearly Doc is working on a chemistry project for him, so at the very least I demand my fair share of Doc-Dolls scenes, until Dolls can join the group again.



, it needs to happen, it's time. Next episode Nicole has a storyline, hopefully she won't awkwardly leave the room during it.I need Dolls back pronto, clearly Doc is working on a chemistry project for him, so at the very least I demand my fair share of Doc-Dolls scenes, until Dolls can join the group again. #GetDocAHat2017 , it needs to happen, it's time. Reply

