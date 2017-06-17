Wynonna Earp 2X03 synopsis, promo and sneak peek, plus post 2X02 interviews
The promo says 2X02 but it's for 2X03, they released the wrong promo last week. Synopsis for 2X03, “Gonna Getcha Good”: [Spoiler (click to open)]'Doc tries to help Dolls, while Wynonna must deal with an angry Djinn with payback on his mind.'
Sneak Peek:
The TV Junkies' Bridget Liszewski talks to Emily Andras about 2X02, "Shed Your Skin". Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Waverly isn't telling Wynonna about her potentially not being an Earp because it's a massive thing to even speculate about, their relationship is key and finally on track, Waverly wants to know for sure before maybe throwing a wrench into it. It's too stressful and too much to process, plus Wynonna is grieving Dolls and Willa and going through a tough time.
* Wynonna is a natural leader, but still doubts her own decision making abilities, it'll be a challenge this year rallying the team and seeing who ultimately makes the choices when they are going into battle. They wanted Wynonna to have in Mercedes a female friend who is as sassy, powerful and unapologetic as Wynonna herself is. She also has a very interesting family we'll meet called the Gardners and they play a big role in this season.
* Doc is at his most fun when he's up to no good, Emily says Rosita brings a whole new energy to the show. Doc doesn't want to be Wynonna's second choice, whether Dolls is in the picture or not, if he's going to win Wynonna, he wants to do it fair and square. It'll be good for Doc to not be the one chasing for once- maybe it's time for Wynonna to think about what she might be missing.
* It was time to answer some questions about the WayHaught relationship and do right by it. They're very much at the beginning, figuring things out and having important milestones. They want it to be a real relationship and feel like three-dimensional characters, it's good to see that people can have a fight and then make up. Emily likes that Nicole waited until Waverly was ready to consummate the relationship. We're going to see some angst when it comes to Nicolle's career- she's ambitious and wants to do well in her career and is still upset her promotion to Black Badge was denied to her.
* Jeremy has a big crush on Doc, which he's not even hiding. Doc is playing oblivious, but is not oblivious at all. About 2X03: [Spoiler (click to open)] The episode has more backstory about the girls in Purgatory and what their lives were like, we meet some new important characters. It's one of the most fun episodes of the year with a good villain. It has a good Nicole storyline and we dig deeper into where she's at.
Entertainment Weekly also sat down with Emily Andras to discuss 2X02. Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Doc is a proud guy and doesn't want to be anyone's second choice, but maybe he knows Wynonna also needs some time after killing her sister. It's a little bit of everything and complicated. He knew them having a tryst in the shower was not a good idea, that it came from a broken place and not a genuine one. Wynonna might be furious at Doc in the short term, but she knows he has her best interests at heart and does know her. They're similar in temperament and they're not sure, deep down, that they're good people. They don't hate the violence and the grit, they get off on it and are adrenaline junkies. It's almost too honest, like a mirror image, but Wynonna needs people who are going to be honest with her.
* Lucado shouldn't be underestimated- she's wildly ambitious and knows how to play the game, but has personal stake in bringing Dolls down, which makes her dangerous. She's not interested in being a good boss to Wynonna and the gang, she's just biding her time and trying to figure out a way to get out of Purgatory. She's going to put everybody in a lot of danger, because she's not really looking out for them or has their backs.
* Rosita is intriguing and alluring. Doc obviously knows her and what she brings to the table- a kind of chemist or biochemist. But she doesn't really like him, so he's blackmailing her into working for him. Whether she'll fit exactly into the team or not, we'll have to wait and see.
* Waverly trusted Nicole with the information about her maybe not being an Earp, because she knows she has her back and won't judge her, that she wants her happy and supports her. Even though they had their first fight, it only made them closer, it's starting to feel like a real relationship, they're really connecting. They got together pretty quickly and didn't have time to start their relationship. They don't want Nicole to just be the girlfriend, Nicole's career being important to her makes her more of a three-dimensional character. It's important that they're both three-dimensional characters who have real relationship challenges, both supernatural and natural. Waverly is affected by some sort of entity- how well does Nicole think she knows her, will she be able to suss out when it's Waverly and when it's not?
* The only thing she was willing to tease about Dolls is- 'don't keep a good lizard down- never count out a lizard man.'
SOURCES:#1, #2, #3, #4, #5
GIF
Question, ONTD:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Sneak Peek:
#WynonnaEarp showrunner @emtothea on Waverly's strange behavior, Doc's new partner & Wynonna's struggles: https://t.co/R8DrNQMd4q pic.twitter.com/MwVRChOmFM— The TV Junkies (@TheTVJunkies) June 17, 2017
The TV Junkies' Bridget Liszewski talks to Emily Andras about 2X02, "Shed Your Skin". Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Waverly isn't telling Wynonna about her potentially not being an Earp because it's a massive thing to even speculate about, their relationship is key and finally on track, Waverly wants to know for sure before maybe throwing a wrench into it. It's too stressful and too much to process, plus Wynonna is grieving Dolls and Willa and going through a tough time.
* Wynonna is a natural leader, but still doubts her own decision making abilities, it'll be a challenge this year rallying the team and seeing who ultimately makes the choices when they are going into battle. They wanted Wynonna to have in Mercedes a female friend who is as sassy, powerful and unapologetic as Wynonna herself is. She also has a very interesting family we'll meet called the Gardners and they play a big role in this season.
* Doc is at his most fun when he's up to no good, Emily says Rosita brings a whole new energy to the show. Doc doesn't want to be Wynonna's second choice, whether Dolls is in the picture or not, if he's going to win Wynonna, he wants to do it fair and square. It'll be good for Doc to not be the one chasing for once- maybe it's time for Wynonna to think about what she might be missing.
* It was time to answer some questions about the WayHaught relationship and do right by it. They're very much at the beginning, figuring things out and having important milestones. They want it to be a real relationship and feel like three-dimensional characters, it's good to see that people can have a fight and then make up. Emily likes that Nicole waited until Waverly was ready to consummate the relationship. We're going to see some angst when it comes to Nicolle's career- she's ambitious and wants to do well in her career and is still upset her promotion to Black Badge was denied to her.
* Jeremy has a big crush on Doc, which he's not even hiding. Doc is playing oblivious, but is not oblivious at all. About 2X03: [Spoiler (click to open)] The episode has more backstory about the girls in Purgatory and what their lives were like, we meet some new important characters. It's one of the most fun episodes of the year with a good villain. It has a good Nicole storyline and we dig deeper into where she's at.
.@WynonnaEarp EP discusses the "important milestone" for Wayhaught: https://t.co/SRgIYIJfY0 #WynonnaEarp pic.twitter.com/WHs52xS8G3— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 17, 2017
Entertainment Weekly also sat down with Emily Andras to discuss 2X02. Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Doc is a proud guy and doesn't want to be anyone's second choice, but maybe he knows Wynonna also needs some time after killing her sister. It's a little bit of everything and complicated. He knew them having a tryst in the shower was not a good idea, that it came from a broken place and not a genuine one. Wynonna might be furious at Doc in the short term, but she knows he has her best interests at heart and does know her. They're similar in temperament and they're not sure, deep down, that they're good people. They don't hate the violence and the grit, they get off on it and are adrenaline junkies. It's almost too honest, like a mirror image, but Wynonna needs people who are going to be honest with her.
* Lucado shouldn't be underestimated- she's wildly ambitious and knows how to play the game, but has personal stake in bringing Dolls down, which makes her dangerous. She's not interested in being a good boss to Wynonna and the gang, she's just biding her time and trying to figure out a way to get out of Purgatory. She's going to put everybody in a lot of danger, because she's not really looking out for them or has their backs.
* Rosita is intriguing and alluring. Doc obviously knows her and what she brings to the table- a kind of chemist or biochemist. But she doesn't really like him, so he's blackmailing her into working for him. Whether she'll fit exactly into the team or not, we'll have to wait and see.
* Waverly trusted Nicole with the information about her maybe not being an Earp, because she knows she has her back and won't judge her, that she wants her happy and supports her. Even though they had their first fight, it only made them closer, it's starting to feel like a real relationship, they're really connecting. They got together pretty quickly and didn't have time to start their relationship. They don't want Nicole to just be the girlfriend, Nicole's career being important to her makes her more of a three-dimensional character. It's important that they're both three-dimensional characters who have real relationship challenges, both supernatural and natural. Waverly is affected by some sort of entity- how well does Nicole think she knows her, will she be able to suss out when it's Waverly and when it's not?
* The only thing she was willing to tease about Dolls is- 'don't keep a good lizard down- never count out a lizard man.'
SOURCES:#1, #2, #3, #4, #5
GIF
Question, ONTD:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Jeremy is so gay and into Doc, Doc would eat him alive, but I'm ok with shipping it in a cute, fluffy way.
Edited at 2017-06-17 06:48 pm (UTC)
[Spoiler (click to open)]
I dunno why people made it so small, enjoy it guys.
someone edited the scene to remove the music, which makes it better imo. lmao
honestly the sex scene left me a little cold. their shirtless barn makeout last season was fire though. way better music too.
I'm tired, I kept typing books instead of boobs (I even typed it right now, lol). My ace mind won't even type the word.
i'm very appreciative of the show's boob pandering. big fan. 10/10, great episodes.
I'm glad someone is appreciating the boob pandering (I don't mind it, but it's wasted on me, so someone needs to enjoy it). Glad you're enjoying the episodes so far.
i hope lots of people are enjoying them! any word on ratings yet and how they compare to last season + other syfy shows?
also very glad to see Nicole becoming more of a rounded character. it's been hard to feel any real attachment to her and Waverly's relationship when their #1 quality has been that they're cute, if that makes any sense.
lmao that eggs gif! I lost it at that line jfc Jeremy
I'm totally here for Nicole becoming a character in her own right and for them developing the relationship as well, I'm glad she won't just be the girlfriend and the relationship won't just be cute gif fodder, but have more substance.
I absolutely adore Jeremy and died at that line. The stuff this show gets away with, it kills me.
yes, exactly! the ship has no actual substance to it, so I gladly welcome more development individually and together.
the Plan B joke last week, this one now... can't wait for next week! I know Melanie was surprised to see they put her handjob pantomiming in the promo for this one, so I'm sure we're going to have a good time lmao
Yup, I'm very much here for them developing Nicole and WayHaught, let's see if it lives up to Emily's words.
The Plan B one was good too, but I'm not American so didn't really get the reference at first, my favorite will always be 'I never blow jobs without a please first'. Emily said next episode is fun, should be promising.
lol I don't trust Emily very much after everything that went down on Lost Girl, but I'd really love for her to prove me wrong!
I quit Lost Girl around S3, so I dunno what Emily did to make the fanbase wary of her, but I side eye her any time she talks about the Dolls-Wynonna-Doc love triangle ever since last season she talked about Wynonna needing to be a better person to be worthy of being with Dolls. So yeah, she's not perfect in my book either, I prefer to focus on what she does on the show rather than what she says, so we'll have to wait and see.
at least haught and waves made up.
wait, how long dolls is going to be out?
good luck, jeremy. you're gonna need a ton of it.
The synopsis mentions Dolls, I really hope that means we actually see him next episode. The trailer for the season had him and Waverly discussing some kind of demon, so that gives me some hope for things getting resolved soon-ish and us getting the gang back on track. Hopefully. Not here for a Dolls-lite season.
At least Waverly and Nicole ended their mini fight, so that's one thing not be dragged out.
LOL, poor sweet Jeremy. I'm a bit worried with Emily's 'Doc acts oblivious but he's not' that he might use Jeremy's crush on him to manipulate him. Please don't prove me right, show.
i miss dolls a lot more than i thought i would and i thought that'd be between a lot and a fucking lot. his calmness and professionalism is greatly missing.
i hate this too. i'm trying to hope it's another instance of it looks differently on screen. but, i mean, doc is an asshole, i'm half expecting this to happen.
I miss Dolls a lot too, though obviously not as much as you. I kept waiting for him to appear in Doc's basement. I really hope this is the only Dolls-less episode and he shows up next episode, it's not the same without him. I know that's the point- Lucado isn't Dolls, Wynonna misses/is lost without Dolls in charge, but as an audience, I at least want to see him and know what he's up to, even if he's away from the gang for now.
Right? Doc can most certainly be an asshole, so I'm worried he'd take advantage of poor Jeremy. I hope I'm wrong. Tim wanted to be on AfterBuzz again after episode 6, so something fairly big should happen by then and he seemed really excited to discuss it. I'm secretly hoping he hooks up with Jeremy and we get bi!Doc confirmed, but not for manipulative reasons, that would ruin it.
IKR!??!?!?!? i was heavily wtf'ing at this. NO
doc experimenting on dolls with the help of rosita (of course, they will eventually bring jeremy on) is going to be so fucking cute, i'm readying my napkins
ok, i'm at least sticking around for ep6. it better be worth it, tim, it better be
At first when you said 'doc experimenting on dolls with the help of rosita (of course, they will eventually bring jeremy on)' my mind was still on bi!Doc and took that to a completely different place, lmao. But yeah, I can't wait for more Doc-Dolls bromance and Rosita helping Dolls out. But first they need to bring Dolls back.
It really better be, the way Tim was talking it up and gushing about how great the show is and how they need to talk again after episode 6 or so.
i'm completely on board with your vision. why not both? a little bit of lab, a little bit of bordello
I dunno if Mercedes herself is shady, but there'll be something with her siblings, that's for sure. I dunno if she'll survive the season (let Wynonna have a living friend, Waverly even has one with Nedley's daughter) but she'll at least stick around for a while.
LOL, both it is then. If the show won't provide, hopefully some good soul will be inspired to write the fic for it.
i think wynonna was referring to black badge boss and his blood contract, he said they can help with it (because she can't find and kill all revenants in her lifetime) if she finds these demons etc
Riiiiiight. They didn't say how they can help her with her curse, right? Cause without an actual plan, I'm not really convinced they can break the curse outside of the known 'kill all Revenants'.
(frankly i'm still struggling to remember what happened with doc before the party, i know he was in that room where him and rosita are rn but why wynonna thought he was gone?)
ikr. eliza was so right to scream don't sign the contracts before dying. for earps sake i hope there is a solution even if black badge won't give it up easily
Edited at 2017-06-17 09:04 pm (UTC)
Well, Doc drove off, met Juan Carlo, then got kidnapped by a creepy Revenant chemist he showed how to knife throw, who burned his car (hence Wynonna thinking he's dead). Then he showed up at the party just in time to see Dolls/Wynonna kissing, because of course.
Well, would they give us a solution before the series finale and just focus on regular demons? I dunno. Maybe there is a solution, but it's worse than hunting down 60+ Revenants (like human sacrifice bad). Don't trust Black Badge, Wynonna! And hopefully nothing bad happens with the blood oath, cause that's not creepy at all.
And hopefully nothing bad happens with the blood oath
it will. it always does.
You don't set up blood oaths and signing contracts with blood for them to be benign, but the question is how bad will it get.
three complaints though...
1. stop making nicole awkwardly leave rooms lmfao. it's like chris and homeland all over again 😂
2. where's my dolls???
3. get doc a goddamn hat
I need Dolls back pronto, clearly Doc is working on a chemistry project for him, so at the very least I demand my fair share of Doc-Dolls scenes, until Dolls can join the group again.
#GetDocAHat2017, it needs to happen, it's time.
Waverly/Nicole are lovely, but give me some answers about Wavs! Also, I like them not hiding the non-relationship between Wav/Willa.
And Jeremy, lol, aww.