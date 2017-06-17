Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp 2X03 synopsis, promo and sneak peek, plus post 2X02 interviews

The promo says 2X02 but it's for 2X03, they released the wrong promo last week. Synopsis for 2X03, “Gonna Getcha Good”: [Spoiler (click to open)]'Doc tries to help Dolls, while Wynonna must deal with an angry Djinn with payback on his mind.'



Sneak Peek:







The TV Junkies' Bridget Liszewski talks to Emily Andras about 2X02, "Shed Your Skin". Highlights:

[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Waverly isn't telling Wynonna about her potentially not being an Earp because it's a massive thing to even speculate about, their relationship is key and finally on track, Waverly wants to know for sure before maybe throwing a wrench into it. It's too stressful and too much to process, plus Wynonna is grieving Dolls and Willa and going through a tough time.

* Wynonna is a natural leader, but still doubts her own decision making abilities, it'll be a challenge this year rallying the team and seeing who ultimately makes the choices when they are going into battle. They wanted Wynonna to have in Mercedes a female friend who is as sassy, powerful and unapologetic as Wynonna herself is. She also has a very interesting family we'll meet called the Gardners and they play a big role in this season.

* Doc is at his most fun when he's up to no good, Emily says Rosita brings a whole new energy to the show. Doc doesn't want to be Wynonna's second choice, whether Dolls is in the picture or not, if he's going to win Wynonna, he wants to do it fair and square. It'll be good for Doc to not be the one chasing for once- maybe it's time for Wynonna to think about what she might be missing.

* It was time to answer some questions about the WayHaught relationship and do right by it. They're very much at the beginning, figuring things out and having important milestones. They want it to be a real relationship and feel like three-dimensional characters, it's good to see that people can have a fight and then make up. Emily likes that Nicole waited until Waverly was ready to consummate the relationship. We're going to see some angst when it comes to Nicolle's career- she's ambitious and wants to do well in her career and is still upset her promotion to Black Badge was denied to her.

* Jeremy has a big crush on Doc, which he's not even hiding. Doc is playing oblivious, but is not oblivious at all. About 2X03: [Spoiler (click to open)] The episode has more backstory about the girls in Purgatory and what their lives were like, we meet some new important characters. It's one of the most fun episodes of the year with a good villain. It has a good Nicole storyline and we dig deeper into where she's at.






Entertainment Weekly also sat down with Emily Andras to discuss 2X02. Highlights:

[Spoiler (click to open)]

* Doc is a proud guy and doesn't want to be anyone's second choice, but maybe he knows Wynonna also needs some time after killing her sister. It's a little bit of everything and complicated. He knew them having a tryst in the shower was not a good idea, that it came from a broken place and not a genuine one. Wynonna might be furious at Doc in the short term, but she knows he has her best interests at heart and does know her. They're similar in temperament and they're not sure, deep down, that they're good people. They don't hate the violence and the grit, they get off on it and are adrenaline junkies. It's almost too honest, like a mirror image, but Wynonna needs people who are going to be honest with her.

* Lucado shouldn't be underestimated- she's wildly ambitious and knows how to play the game, but has personal stake in bringing Dolls down, which makes her dangerous. She's not interested in being a good boss to Wynonna and the gang, she's just biding her time and trying to figure out a way to get out of Purgatory. She's going to put everybody in a lot of danger, because she's not really looking out for them or has their backs.

* Rosita is intriguing and alluring. Doc obviously knows her and what she brings to the table- a kind of chemist or biochemist. But she doesn't really like him, so he's blackmailing her into working for him. Whether she'll fit exactly into the team or not, we'll have to wait and see.

* Waverly trusted Nicole with the information about her maybe not being an Earp, because she knows she has her back and won't judge her, that she wants her happy and supports her. Even though they had their first fight, it only made them closer, it's starting to feel like a real relationship, they're really connecting. They got together pretty quickly and didn't have time to start their relationship. They don't want Nicole to just be the girlfriend, Nicole's career being important to her makes her more of a three-dimensional character. It's important that they're both three-dimensional characters who have real relationship challenges, both supernatural and natural. Waverly is affected by some sort of entity- how well does Nicole think she knows her, will she be able to suss out when it's Waverly and when it's not?

* The only thing she was willing to tease about Dolls is- 'don't keep a good lizard down- never count out a lizard man.'




