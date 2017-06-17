Michaela Coel Stands In Solidarity With Long Jumper Who Lost Her Wig While Competing

She is perfection in human form. 😍😍 Reply

Thread

Link





me at Michaela: Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless her!! I also hate the trend of slicking your edges down. Like no I don't have baby hairs and I'm not going to bash my edges into submission because looser edges are obviously preferred. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't slick my edges down either or put any gel in my hair. Y'all are going to get this full kinky curl glory Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't left the house without slicking down my baby hairs in 24 years 😂😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why would you were a wig to a game? Any game?

I hope she doesn't become a meme



DAMN it's the first thing that shows up when you google Blessing Okagbare



Edited at 2017-06-17 06:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

OMG she checks her score before getting her wig LOL bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because women are conditioned to make themselves look as feminine and pleasing to the male gaze at all times no matter what. i can only imagine the pressure being tenfold for WOC. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know I sound stupid, because that is not what this is about, but imho she looks fantastic with and without the wig. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tell it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like there's even an added layer on top of that intersection because she's an athlete and there's so much gross criticism of female athletes looking "manly" when they have visible muscle definition. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sigh ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have alopecia and my hair is thinning more and more every day. I decided I'm going to get a wig but I don't know where to start. Can anyone recommend good sites or stores in Toronto?

Also, can you keep a wig on during sex or is that not advised? Reply

Thread

Link

I have alopecia, too and I've been wearing wigs exclusively for almost a decade and I've always worn one while having sex and it's never been a problem. I use lace wigs, so as long as I have strong enough adhesive tape and glue, I'm good. Just no hair pulling lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you for the info!! 🙏 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I look online a bit. There's some you tubers I follow that post great videos for wig wear.



1st being cysterwigs(she has an online store) and she has a great selection of videos.



BlondieLocks - love her vids and she had amazing tips on where to buy and how to style.



Fauxhair Fabulous Is also great and she has some great helpful tips as well if you have a smaller head.







Edited at 2017-06-17 06:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't have alopecia but I have definitely had sex with wigs on, its lots of ways to secure them. Tape, glue, hair pins, sewn to your hair that is braided.



Also for serious cases of alopecia there are the 'vacuum' wigs which are literally air tight on the scalp and do NOT move. But I think your head has to be almost smooth bald for those, my mom looked into getting one when she lost her hair to chemo for cancer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://youtu.be/zD9goyfFDvo Also this vid specifically helped me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't help you with what to get if you're there, but my Toronto friend whose hair is always right gets her wigs and all her hair products at the Clore store by Dufferin subway station. If your hairline is okay, maybe a half wig would be good? She tells me those are easier to blend if you're getting started. They have those too and sometimes when I think she has a full wig it's half. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not gonna lie, i laughed when someone sent me this on snapchat when it happend live. But I feel bad about it now. The fact that she felt she had to wear a wig even while competing says alot about the pressure black women face when it comes to their hair. Reply

Thread

Link

lol is that tequila katie in your icon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sure is:) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blessing Okagbare jumped 6.2 feet.

WHAT? That is less than 2 meters, isn't it?



I feel for her, embarrassing moment. Hopefulyl that will not become her defining moment, her jump was pretty impressive.

Reply

Thread

Link

6.2 meters, not feet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah, that makes sense! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's quite a post and agree with most of it.



I think Blessing looked good without the wig personally, and I didn't find it funny when the wig came off. I was really mortified, the wig looked really un-secured. Either she glued it and the glue came off with sweat which is to be expected or she just used the bands at the back that comes with most wigs.



Her hair is long enough for a few cornrows and the wig could have been sewed onto the braids to secure it. Reply

Thread

Link

Yassss!! Her comment is everything, I can identify so much with what she said. And Blessing handled this so well after it happened. Reply

Thread

Link

I have anemia, this might be my future Reply

Thread

Link

Sis fr, I lose hair like anything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what does this sentence mean Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's a qt wig she has on in the IG video



Edited at 2017-06-17 06:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

that poor girl tho Reply

Thread

Link

Aww Reply

Thread

Link