Michaela Coel Stands In Solidarity With Long Jumper Who Lost Her Wig While Competing




This is for #blessingokagbare . If you have not yet seen the video, she is an athlete whose wig came off while she long jumped in Oslo. 💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿 We reside in a world where the hair of a NEGRA is constantly policed. 👮🏿👮🏿👮🏿👮🏿👮🏽👮🏽👮🏽👮🏽👮🏻👮🏻👮🏻👮🏻 The real crime here is not that she was wearing a wig - as many of you do, as many of your girlfriends of ALL races do. The crime is that women are so judged and looked upon that she felt she couldn't do her job without the illusion of long hair. And many of you feminists who go to offices to work are living the exact same life so shut the fuck up. 👩🏾👱🏻‍♀️👩🏽👱🏿‍♀️👱🏿‍♀️👱🏿‍♀️👩🏻👩🏻👩🏻 Black women ESPECIALLY 4C type hair women are told that they can wear weave, but not wigs, that they can wear braids but not weave, that they can wear curly wigs but not straight ones. That they must create an illusion successful enough for men to be duped and continue living in their delusion. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Then by others we are told: "Ohh you look so nice natural all the fake hair is not nice" and look how cute we look with Afro's for White People to jizz over while they stroke it. Black women telling each other we must TWIST OUR 4C hair every night to create the illusion of softer hair whilst judging bitches that wear weave. Then you shave your hair off and bump into your white girl homie that says black people look so good with shaved heads, look at how amazing their negro head shapes are "OH I'D LOOK AWFUL WITH MY HAIR SHAVED". If I had a dime for every white girl that has vomited this phrase onto my feet. 👀👀👀 Men saying "I want my "bitch" natural" but you'd sooner check for a bitch with her *lace wig witchcrafted to look like a weave* then when she's rocking a 4C Afro. I'm pro choice - and I'm a feminist (a real one- not one like you over there is who laughing at your "sister" Blessings) and I believe in pro choice. Pro weave, pro wig, pro I DECIDE WHAT LOOKS NICE ON ME OR NOT, pro fuck what you want me to do. I hope next time a bitches wig falls off she picks it up and milly rocks with it. Smh. Fuck you #blackhair I'M WEARING A WIG TOMORROW FOR THE CULTURE





Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare



