Michaela Coel Stands In Solidarity With Long Jumper Who Lost Her Wig While Competing
This is for #blessingokagbare . If you have not yet seen the video, she is an athlete whose wig came off while she long jumped in Oslo. 💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿💆🏿 We reside in a world where the hair of a NEGRA is constantly policed. 👮🏿👮🏿👮🏿👮🏿👮🏽👮🏽👮🏽👮🏽👮🏻👮🏻👮🏻👮🏻 The real crime here is not that she was wearing a wig - as many of you do, as many of your girlfriends of ALL races do. The crime is that women are so judged and looked upon that she felt she couldn't do her job without the illusion of long hair. And many of you feminists who go to offices to work are living the exact same life so shut the fuck up. 👩🏾👱🏻♀️👩🏽👱🏿♀️👱🏿♀️👱🏿♀️👩🏻👩🏻👩🏻 Black women ESPECIALLY 4C type hair women are told that they can wear weave, but not wigs, that they can wear braids but not weave, that they can wear curly wigs but not straight ones. That they must create an illusion successful enough for men to be duped and continue living in their delusion. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Then by others we are told: "Ohh you look so nice natural all the fake hair is not nice" and look how cute we look with Afro's for White People to jizz over while they stroke it. Black women telling each other we must TWIST OUR 4C hair every night to create the illusion of softer hair whilst judging bitches that wear weave. Then you shave your hair off and bump into your white girl homie that says black people look so good with shaved heads, look at how amazing their negro head shapes are "OH I'D LOOK AWFUL WITH MY HAIR SHAVED". If I had a dime for every white girl that has vomited this phrase onto my feet. 👀👀👀 Men saying "I want my "bitch" natural" but you'd sooner check for a bitch with her *lace wig witchcrafted to look like a weave* then when she's rocking a 4C Afro. I'm pro choice - and I'm a feminist (a real one- not one like you over there is who laughing at your "sister" Blessings) and I believe in pro choice. Pro weave, pro wig, pro I DECIDE WHAT LOOKS NICE ON ME OR NOT, pro fuck what you want me to do. I hope next time a bitches wig falls off she picks it up and milly rocks with it. Smh. Fuck you #blackhair I'M WEARING A WIG TOMORROW FOR THE CULTURE
Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare
Bless her!! I also hate the trend of slicking your edges down. Like no I don't have baby hairs and I'm not going to bash my edges into submission because looser edges are obviously preferred.
I hope she doesn't become a meme
DAMN it's the first thing that shows up when you google Blessing Okagbare
Also, can you keep a wig on during sex or is that not advised?
1st being cysterwigs(she has an online store) and she has a great selection of videos.
BlondieLocks - love her vids and she had amazing tips on where to buy and how to style.
Fauxhair Fabulous Is also great and she has some great helpful tips as well if you have a smaller head.
Also for serious cases of alopecia there are the 'vacuum' wigs which are literally air tight on the scalp and do NOT move. But I think your head has to be almost smooth bald for those, my mom looked into getting one when she lost her hair to chemo for cancer.
https://youtu.be/zD9goyfFDvo
WHAT? That is less than 2 meters, isn't it?
I feel for her, embarrassing moment. Hopefulyl that will not become her defining moment, her jump was pretty impressive.
I think Blessing looked good without the wig personally, and I didn't find it funny when the wig came off. I was really mortified, the wig looked really un-secured. Either she glued it and the glue came off with sweat which is to be expected or she just used the bands at the back that comes with most wigs.
Her hair is long enough for a few cornrows and the wig could have been sewed onto the braids to secure it.
Edited at 2017-06-17 06:40 pm (UTC)