June 17th, 2017, 01:38 pm pervertedlikeme CupcakKe - Biggie Smalls (Music Video) Deepthroating queen CupcaKKe promotes body positivity in "Biggie Smalls". ONTD, is reaching for your food the only time you stretch?
and to reach for the remote tbh
Edited at 2017-06-17 05:54 pm (UTC)
She's black. Ya gotta be white and mediocre for it to be successful. Oh and male. Sometimes I watch youtube channels and they'll have so many views and I'll be legit confused, because then I'll be on a poc channel and they'll have way less views but be crazy funny.
I need to look up Peaches but I really need to go to bed.
Or am I confusing her with somebody else.
i like this song, the message is great too, but fix ya sunglasses girl