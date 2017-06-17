I love her Reply

ONTD, is reaching for your food the only time you stretch?





and to reach for the remote tbh Reply

Sometimes I have to charge my laptop and it's such a struggle I just decide to sleep instead Reply

if this wasnt me last night lmao Reply

I still can't get over the fact that she still haven't got mainstream after all those viral sensations, while way less talented males are all over Billboard Hot 100



Edited at 2017-06-17 05:54 pm (UTC)

She's black. Ya gotta be white and mediocre for it to be successful. Oh and male. Sometimes I watch youtube channels and they'll have so many views and I'll be legit confused, because then I'll be on a poc channel and they'll have way less views but be crazy funny. Reply

Yas, and people can't handle women that express their sexuality like she does (e.g. Peaches). Reply

If Peaches was male she would've headlined Coachella already Reply

I need to look up Peaches but I really need to go to bed. Reply

lol love it Reply

Wasn't this the girl who said something about her pussy being underage on her twitter bio?



Or am I confusing her with somebody else. Reply

yeah that was her and she had that gross pedophile song. this seems like a transformation. Reply

This is why the stanning is weird to me. She's really young and....idk. Reply

well those songs are basically about her own experiences with being preyed on as a minor i'm p sure Reply

I love her Reply

oooh this is different from what she usually does. i dig it Reply

She seems really sweet on twitter. Also, she had wayy more patience then i would have when she talked to that homophobic driver. Reply

Yeah she is so sweet to her fans on twitter, I like her Reply

queen. weight scales are shook!



love her, love the message, but could NO ONE tell the poor girl that her sunglasses were not centered on her face during ANY of the shots she took? Reply

this queen, i cant believe she ended body shaming and invented self esteem Reply

I am SCREAMING at ur question op! Reply

i love her and this is THE fucking jam. Reply

Kpop stanning queen!!!! Reply

I love her so much <3 Reply

ngl it makes me feel like a bad bitch when I fire up the queen elizabitch playlist on my phone



i like this song, the message is great too, but fix ya sunglasses girl Reply

queen of rap Reply

i like the song message Reply

