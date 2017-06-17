the first two sucked Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed the first one but the second one was awful. I just can't find Rebel Wilson funny in anything she does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. I think the first one was charming but the 2nd one -- all the bad things (like Bumper) were the things they focused on and not the Bellas. Also, Das Sound Machine should have won tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

uggggh Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't seen either of these movies (only listened to the soundtracks) and one of my friends always tries to make us watch them on movie night, insisting we will LOVE them. She baits me with "girl power" and pretends they are all gay for each other.

At this point I refuse to watch them to piss her off. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it's scheduled for what, next August? Reply

Thread

Link

this December Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didnt even the 2nd Reply

Thread

Link

More racism, more fat jokes and more lesbian jokes! Yay! Reply

Thread

Link

I can't forget that godawful original song from the last movie Reply

Thread

Link

the fleshlight song? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd, do u think that "global tour" will be an excuse for the PP movies to keep being racist trash?



You know it! Reply

Thread

Link

the first one sucked but it was semi-watchable. the second one was a racist, boring mess. no thanks! Reply

Thread

Link

also anna kendrick is cute enough and she's not a terrible actress, but i reeally don't buy her as a leading lady. she's so DULL, and idk what, but she brings this try hard quality to her characters, i just don't get her. Reply

Thread

Link

She feels one dimensional to me as a person, so why would I believe her act. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so boring and basic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, had the same thought watching the movies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen these movies. I did see Anna Kendrick at Trader Joes a few months ago though. I saw her, thought she looked familiar but I didn't know from where and like 20 minutes later I was like, "...OOOOOH."



That's all I had to share. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never watched these basic becky movies and don't intend to, how are they racist? Reply

Thread

Link

the non-white characters are really stereotypes and are basically caricatures. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They make one too many jokes about Mexicans. When I saw the movie I ejoyed it, but on ontd you aren't supposed to admit it. Anyway It has its funny moments but watching it for a second go round it relies too much on insulting a person's background but trying to pass it off as just a joke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every single line that comes out of the latina characters mouth is a reference to how she escaped her awful homeland, or how when she gets deported after graduating she doesn't expect to live long in her home country etc. etc., basically portraying latin america as a giant violent shithole. i'm not joking, she has no other lines in the movie.



the asian character is pretty much only there for jokes (not necessarily racist jokes), and she is basically silent the rest of the time. like she has no arc or anything.



the black character is also a lesbian and all the jokes are basically about her being a pervert, reinforcing that stupid idea that if you're a girl that's friends with a lesbian they'll totes me perving on you the whole time!!1!1



everyone else is white (or passing) and they have actual personalities and their own arcs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I hear Pitch Perfect all I can associate it with now is a book I just finished ("You") and how the character in the book would watch it over and over again Reply

Thread

Link

ngl, i loved the first one (i am aware of its issues though). i think at the time, i was just really excited to have a female-orientated teen comedy, that kind of reminded me of a lot of 90s/early 2000s teen dramas. the 2nd one was literally the exact same as the first one though...with a few extra characters thrown in.



i wonder if this one will make beca/chloe a thing, or if they'll keep pandering. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't hate the first one like everyone else did, but I also didn't see the second movie. The trailers looked unfunny.



Edited at 2017-06-17 06:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

second one wasn't that good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link