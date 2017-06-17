June 17th, 2017, 01:33 pm imnotasquirrel Pitch Perfect 3 is coming Pitch Perfect 3 apparently takes the Bellas on a global tour.sourceontd, do u think that "global tour" will be an excuse for the PP movies to keep being racist trash? Tagged: anna kendrick, film - comedy, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5656 comments Add comment
At this point I refuse to watch them to piss her off.
You know it!
That's all I had to share.
They make one too many jokes about Mexicans. When I saw the movie I ejoyed it, but on ontd you aren't supposed to admit it. Anyway It has its funny moments but watching it for a second go round it relies too much on insulting a person's background but trying to pass it off as just a joke.
the asian character is pretty much only there for jokes (not necessarily racist jokes), and she is basically silent the rest of the time. like she has no arc or anything.
the black character is also a lesbian and all the jokes are basically about her being a pervert, reinforcing that stupid idea that if you're a girl that's friends with a lesbian they'll totes me perving on you the whole time!!1!1
everyone else is white (or passing) and they have actual personalities and their own arcs.
i wonder if this one will make beca/chloe a thing, or if they'll keep pandering.
Edited at 2017-06-17 06:07 pm (UTC)
I liked the first one too. I liked part 2 on the first watch because I wasn't looking too much into it at the time. But the second time I watched it at home on my couch I cringed at some of the jokes. They were unnecessary. It was like someone went out of their way to be as racist as they could be.