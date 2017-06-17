Zoë Kravitz and Ilana Glazer talk about Drake, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and more
- ilana talks about getting her parents high
- zoë has no idea what's going on with the katy/taylor feud and hasn't seen taylor in a long time
- ilana tried to get drake on 'broad city' but it didn't work out
- they both admit to being with women in the past
- zoë doesn't outright admit to hooking up with drake, but probably hooked up with drake
- zoë admits that charlize theron and tom hardy didn't get along on the set of 'mad max'
Plus, she seems funny and charming.
TBH I expected more from Broad City writers, but I feel like they had to edit/change a lot of stuff because there were some shots in the trailer that didn't make it into the movie.
