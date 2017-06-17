Zoë Kravitz and Ilana Glazer talk about Drake, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and more

has 'rough night' acknowledged yet that they are basically the exact same as 'very bad things'? Reply

They should advertise it as a plus, tbh: 'Very Bad Things, but without Jeremy Piven'. Reply

or, more imporantly, christian slater, but more accurately literally none of the cast members of very bad things. Reply

very bad things is a not good "dark comedy", why would they want potential audiences to draw that comparison?



Edited at 2017-06-18 12:19 am (UTC) Reply

Zoe is so hot Reply

She really is Reply

She's gorgeous. I just can't stop looking at her.



Plus, she seems funny and charming. Reply

mte Reply

Seriously, she's mesmerizing Reply

Fix your glasses Reply

I have 20/20 vision, I can see perfectly fine Reply

how is she ugly? jw Reply

fix your face. Reply

she really, really is Reply

I think she's so pretty plus I just love her whole aesthetic in general. She embodies her parents so well, like legit one of the coolest families in the business. Reply

Link





Zoë Kravitz is always the highlight of my day pic.twitter.com/noxu1gztWI — gfg (@comewhenicall) June 16, 2017

and hilarious. this killed me: Reply

and hilarious. this killed me: Reply

I love Zoe so much. So smart and beautiful.





OT: Why is my lj now in German? Reply

http://www.livejournal.com/manage/setti ngs/?cat=display







Try changing it here Try changing it here Reply

Thank you. :)



Reply

God bless you for this. Mine was French and I really couldn't be arsed to figure out how to change it back. Reply

Zoe Kravitz and Taylor Swift hanging out is more than my brain can process. Reply

Ia - I just can't see it. Reply

I feel like A LOT of people in hollywood in my age range (mid-20's) all end up at the same parties, thus instigates various friendships between people. that and alcohol Reply

cue a bunch of comments saying 'i dont get why people think zoe is so beautiful, shes average at best' lol.. anyways rough night looks terrible, i'm all for female comedies but this one looks a little low brow for me. i mean ill probably still watch it though just to see if maybes its not as bad as it looks Reply

Wait, people actually say that? Reply

i've seen it said on tumblr Reply

Lol last time I went to the comments in one of her posts (I think it was a big little lies post) sooo many people were saying this! Don't get it at all! Reply

there's at least one comment like that in all of her post lol Reply

lol if she's considered average.... Reply

"I seen prettier girls outside my apartment!" is a fav. Reply

lmfao it already began above with "fix your glasses"

wow. the delusion is real with some ppl. Reply

I'm glad that her & Taylor get along lol Reply

I saw Rough Night and it was about what I expected. Also the funniest part was the subplot which they didn't show at all in the trailers but was really funny.



TBH I expected more from Broad City writers, but I feel like they had to edit/change a lot of stuff because there were some shots in the trailer that didn't make it into the movie. Reply

paul downs was amazing Reply

Zoë had absolutely no tea to spill about Swift/Perry. Just what I expected



Edited at 2017-06-17 06:02 pm (UTC) Reply

i absolutely love this haircut on her Reply

Gorgeous ladies. Zoe makes me want to cut all my hair off. Reply

Zoe and Drake! I remember this being in the post-Chris Brown Rihanna era where Rih was suddenly obsessed with Drake again. I remember it being a big bet on some Drake's sites how long he was going to last. And suddenly, Zoe and Drake stopped hanging out and Rihanna was with him on his European Tour. He's so messy. Reply

they were 2 of the best guests he's had in sooo long Reply

Yes! I was thinking the same thing. I never watch it anymore bc andy creeps me out but they were great. Reply

Please don't give Andy Cohen a tag. Reply

