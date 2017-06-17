Lorde Celebrates Melodrama with Intimate Concert
The artist of our generation, Lorde, celebrated the release of her pop perfection masterpiece, Melodrama, yesterday with an intimate show at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom. She performed new songs for the first time ever such as "The Louvre' and 'Supercut', and even ended the show with a haunting a capella rendition of 'Writer in the Dark'.
Source 1 2
ONTD, what's your favorite song from Melodrama?
Source 1 2
ONTD, what's your favorite song from Melodrama?
the louvre is my favorite
Supercut is slowly growing on me so much though with each listen it might be favorite?
Edited at 2017-06-17 06:04 pm (UTC)
My fave is supercut rn I need a full version of loveless
Liability, The Louvre, Homemade Dynamite and Supercut are my favs atm.
Green Light still slays too