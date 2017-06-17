green light

Lorde Celebrates Melodrama with Intimate Concert

The artist of our generation, Lorde, celebrated the release of her pop perfection masterpiece, Melodrama, yesterday with an intimate show at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom. She performed new songs for the first time ever such as "The Louvre' and 'Supercut', and even ended the show with a haunting a capella rendition of 'Writer in the Dark'.





ONTD, what's your favorite song from Melodrama?
