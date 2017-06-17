Lorde Celebrates Melodrama with Intimate Concert

The album sucks.... Reply

Bye flop Reply

Fix your earballs Reply

emo queen Reply

I've only heard it twice so I haven't been able to digest it yet but I am obsessed with The Louvre. Writer in the Dark is so crieworthy though, like its just noise. Reply

Sober, The Louvre, Liability, Hard Feelings, Writer In The Dark are fueling my emo heart today. This album would've been the soundtrack of my 19-20 year old self (break ups, dating, more break ups, partying). Reply

lmao @ that writer in the dark performance....sis



the louvre is my favorite Reply

it was a little ott Reply

i mean, it was bad Reply

the louvre gives me marie antoinette (2006, dir. sofia coppola) teas and i think that's why i love it so much lmao Reply

Just finished my first listen and I wasn't overly impressed. I loved Pure Heroine because it was so upbeat, had so many fresh sounds and each song created its own feeling, whereas this album feels really one note and darker. I guess it was what she was going for but I wanted a bit more.. Reply

Sober really hits home with me. Pure Heroine is hard to beat but I'm really enjoying this album. Reply

love this bitch. album is fire even tho i could do with her weaning off of jack antonoff for the next go round. perfect places is a bop Reply

i love the album, im seeing her when she comes to london in september. i love supercut, perfect places and sober the most right now Reply

I love the new album. Homemade dynamite, supercut, the Louvre are my top 3. Reply

those are my faves too!



Supercut is slowly growing on me so much though with each listen it might be favorite? Reply

I love the album! I'm trying to decide if it's worth it to drive 4 hours to Atlanta alone to see her in April Reply

'loveless' is pretty catchy, she probably should have made that a single Reply

I like about half of the album. The straightforward songs about the break-up are really good and honest and I love the ballads, especially writer in the dark, though i am not gonna listen to her sing it live lol. the louvre might be the highlight to me. Reply

Still can't believe such a good album was written about that chinless creature Reply

ikr it baffles me Reply

Lol, I'm hoping she hooked up with someone that we don't know about and that's who the album is about, otherwise I just don't get it. Reply

wasnt there a lyric on hard feelings that referenced a 2 or 3 year long relationship? lmao nnn Reply

lol I'm just glad she's done with that teenager-dating creep Reply

I knooooooow Reply

lol this reminds me of a comment in the Grammy's post after Taylor won that made me laugh: "I can't believe an album about Harry Styles just won Album of the Year" Reply

OMG IM CACKLING Reply

lmao for real Reply

I've listened up to Sober II so far and it's not bad. I think it'll be a grower. I just can't get over how dramatic it is all over her ugly ass ex like... Reply

i love melodrama so much! writer in the dark, the louvre, sober and hard feelings/loveless are my favourites atm. Reply

Coming for them Grammy noms and wins for this record !



Edited at 2017-06-17 06:04 pm (UTC)

I love Perfect Places. What a great way to end the album. It's like a big rewarding warm facial tbh. Reply

Yaaaaass tell iT Reply

here to stan for supercut!!!! I lowkey want it to become a single but then I think about all the trash edm remixes it might inspire Reply

the louvre, supercut, and perfect places are my faves Reply

Writer in the dark and the louvre are my jams rn ❤️ Reply

Loveless could've been such a fucking bop. Reply

haven't heard any of the album, but the acapella song sounds super fucking sad. Reply

The Louvre, Sober II, + Supercut for me but the whole album is great. I've had it on repeat since yesterday! Reply

I've never been a fan of her music didn't get the praise for pure heroine but I'm absolutely loving melodrama



My fave is supercut rn I need a full version of loveless Reply

I loooove the album.

Liability, The Louvre, Homemade Dynamite and Supercut are my favs atm.



Green Light still slays too Reply

It was what I wanted and more. 😭 Reply

i just dl-ed it last night. i've still not listened to pure heroine...since i never listen to anything. but i like to have albums. which is why i have the discography of so many artists w/o ever having heard more than a few singles Reply

I fucking love the album but lol yikes @ that WitD performance Reply

I l o v e the album. I wasn't sure how it would hold up for me because I love Pure Heroine so much, but this is a great sophomore album. Reply

