lindsey wixson

The Queen Visits Scene Of Grenfell Tower Fire & Trooping The Colour 2017


Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meet firefighters during a visit to the Westway Sports Centre, which is providing temporary shelter for those who have been made homeless in the Grenfell Tower disaster on June 16, 2017 in London, England. 30 people have been confirmed dead and dozens still missing, after the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road was engulfed in flames in the early hours of June 14. Emergency services will spend a third day searching through the building for bodies. Police have said that some victims may never be identified.







[Trooping The Colour 2017]






source
Tagged: