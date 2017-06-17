The Queen Visits Scene Of Grenfell Tower Fire & Trooping The Colour 2017

Meanwhile that witch Teresa May can't be fucking bothered to even personally acknowledge any of the survivors and concerned/traumatized members of the community. Reply

i'm just here for George and his bored face lol Reply

I've never seen anything like this. Theresa May practically running to her car as a crowd shout "coward". This is not leadership. #Grenfell pic.twitter.com/AoOuH1Yvio — EL4C (@EL4JC) June 16, 2017





I've been following the #MayMustGo hashtag and seeing all the protests happening. I watched some of her interviews. She truly does seem like a total coward. She's clearly lost control and just does not give a shit about human life. I hate to compare anything to Katrina bc that's always so cliche and done a thousand times but her response reminds me of that same government incompetence and contempt for life. Reply

She just announced she is going to condescend to meeting victims at Downing Street. I hate her sfm. Theresa May didn't speak to the people waiting outside. She rushed into her car. Heated scenes #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/brovHikpOG — AssedBaig (@AssedBaig) June 16, 2017

i just can't understand her complete lack of empathy. Reply

It's so embarrassing when you consider how much it seemed to please a lot of people that the royals turned up. She could've avoided this level of anger and upset but no. Reply

She's so hated and deservedly so. Her pride is more important than these people and what they have lost. Reply

I don't understand her lack of empathy. Not even on a more selfish note because if she went out there, she could have gained more trust and support. Like, this selfish, greedy witch doesn't even see an opportunity to be actually cunning Reply

Would not be surprised if she did not last the year Reply

Prince Harry is SO handsome.



all the royal children are so super cute! cant wait to see all the memes from Prince George's bored face :D Reply

I had the biggest crush on him as a kid, I think I preferred him to William just bc he looked like he'd be more fun to be around Reply

The Queen is 91 YEARS OLD!!!!! and still made the effort to visit, something that Theresa May passed on because of 'security concerns' - pull the other one! She has to GO.



I'm so fed up of this fucking government. It's been a non stop shitshow ever since that bloody STUPID referendum last June.



I can't believe it's only been a year!! Reply

It's been a shitshow since Osborne brought in austerity and May began her fuckups at the homeoffice tbh. Reply

Whatever your opinion on the concept of monarchy, I think that most people can agree that the queen herself is a real gem of a woman. She's 91 and still does 500 engagements a year and at least manages to appear genuinely interested in all the people she meets. Also I choose to believe that the queen going to visit Grenfell Tower after May said it was too dangerous for her to go was 100% intentional. Reply

I choose to believe that the queen going to visit Grenfell Tower after May said it was too dangerous for her to go was 100% intentional.





This was legit my first thought. It strikes me as something a woman of her standing would do as a 'fuck you' to someone, and I am choosing to believe it. Reply

I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that she didn't spend most of her life fucking around being young, dumb and rich, if that makes sense? She had obligations and responsibilities put upon her so quickly and at such a relatively young age that there really was no time for her to just bullshit around. Plus she was front row center for her useless Uncle's abdication and her father's unexpected ascension. He didn't want to be King but he accepted his duty (and burden) and within a year or two he had WWII to navigate the country through. This most certainly isn't an endorsement of the Monarchy nor is it intended to be dismissive of the privilege she has lived with her entire life, just an observation on her mindset. Reply

i don't know much about the monarchy tbh all my knowledge is from the crown and magazines. but i think that she takes the duty really seriously Reply

mte she was 10 or so when her father became king so she knew what her life would entail, she took shit seriously from then on. Reply

She herself was a volunteer during the war--that had to help toughen her up. Reply

I view being in the RF or be head of state as both a privilige and a curse. The opportunities and priviliges are great, but the limitations are just as great. I don't think I could actually handle being neutral as I'm way too politically opinionated for that. Reply

I understand the hate for the monarchy, but I love her. Reply

Seeing as this is the same woman who passive aggressively shocked a Saudi Prince by offering him a tour of her estate and then drove him herself, I'm certain her visit was a polite fuck you to May. Reply

LOL - I agree that it was intentional.

But I also think she genuinely wanted to show support. The Queen does seem like a remarkable woman. Reply

she really takes her duty seriously and its a shame her descendants didn't inherit that same trait. Reply

Same here - no fan of the concept of monarchy but QEII legit seems to do her best, and mean it. When she was visiting the Manchester attack survivors in hospital, she apparently told them she'd listened to Ariana's music and that she was a good singer - sure, maybe it's a small thing and she is a 90 year old granny but she did try to connect with those kids.



And her going to Grenfell was prob the tipping point bc if even THE QUEEN can make a point to meet the victims, there goes the old 'security reasons' excuse for May not to do the same. Reply

I never used to pay much attention to her, but over the last few years as I've become more aware of politically-motivated attacks and UK politics in general, I've really noticed how she seems to TRY. I've always felt you can tell someone's character by how they treat people who can't give them anything or do anything for them, and I feel like the Queen really does go into interactions with the public, victims of crimes, etc. trying to relate to the people involved. Maybe it's a sense of duty? I don't know, but I think it's really cool.



Also, she seems sassy AF and I like that about her! Reply

yes. she has genuine love for her country. Reply

IA and Phillip does not deserve her in the slightest. Reply

Kate is gorgeous in pink Reply

Oh also, this is the statement the queen released prior to the Trooping of the Colour + they had a moment of silence before the parade this year. Reply

oops. this was bigger than i thought it'd be.



oh well. Reply

what does the R stand for? Reply

Regina Reply

I was just thinking this morning that it's been a rough couple of months for the UK. Reply

Sometimes these type of statements feel a bit ''off'', for a lack of a better word, but it truly was heartwarming to see communities immediately rally around to help eachother, even when the government doesn't do jack shit Reply

I am here for George and his outfit and how bored he looks loll <333 Reply

God. Thank you for linking. Reply

Thank you for sharing this. I'm crying after watching the videos. Those poor people. You easily have over 100 lives lost, countless other lives ruined/changed forever and it all was so preventable. What happened was absolutely criminal and those people deserve justice. They deserved better than this. This world has such contempt for the poor and it is disgusting and shameful how anyone could think that people's lives are disposable just because of race or socioeconomic status. Reply

Agreed with all of this. This story has made me so sad all week. It's just terrible all around. Reply

i completely agree with you. it was all so preventable and the residents had raised their concerns so many times. if these were residents from one of kensington's luxury apartment blocks they wouldn't have been ignored. Reply

That David Lammy clip, man. Heartbreaking. He's right. Reply

The images and videos of people waving for help in their windows is just devastating. Imagining what their final moments were like is so upsetting. The contempt society has for the poor and for POC kills. I fear nobody will be held accountable for these murders - and to me it was murder.



Edited at 2017-06-17 11:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Jesus this is so fucking disgusting. I want to see people hang for this but you know it won't happen :( These people need justice. Fuck Theresa May for running to her car - the WITCH. Reply

Heartbreaking bunch of flowers from #Grenfell firefighters: 'We've never worked harder. We gave everything. Sorry it wasn't enough. RIP.' pic.twitter.com/fCg5YLSu3B — Anja Popp (@Anja_Popp) June 16, 2017

This made me tear up. Reply

This made me a bit teary. Because honestly, it wasn't their fault. If the building had been built better, with fire doors to slow the spread, with more fire exits, and with materials that didn't just go up like tinder... they would have been able to save so many more.



I saw people upset that apparently the fire department had told people to stay in their apartments, but that's because they don't want people passing out from smoke in the stairway. So the idea is you stay in your apartment (behind doors that really should be fire doors) and use wet towels to block smoke from coming in from the bottom of the door, until a firefighter can get to you and help you get out/make sure you don't pass out from the smoke before you can escape. With a building that was built better, the fire would not have spread as quickly, the firefighters would have been able to reach people in their apartments and get them out of the building. Reply

I think in a lot of tower blocks with no fire escapes built cheaply pre 1970, that's just the policy. The X factor was that fucking cladding. I'm so angry.



My dad was a firefighter and they always say just get the fuck out. Reply

The sad thing is, if it wasn't for that gd cladding, this might have actually worked and the fire crews could have got to them.



I can't believe building management is using flammable materials in its housing, and to ~make it look better from the outside~ at that. The people who signed off on that need to go to jail. Reply

It's so sad because in theory, that should have worked - but due to the building's flaws, it couldn't Reply

Shit :'(



They tried so hard and they're talking a lot with the community and being upfront so I appreciate it. Reply

It really wasn't their fault :/ Reply

Oh god my heart Reply

Aww.



My brother in law is a firefighter too and he and his men love fighting big fires, but not like this and not when it costs lives. You cannot emotionally prepare yourself or train for the type of devastation that this fire caused Reply

I hate this family with a passion, but Prince George is actually the cutest little button



And TM can go take a walk off a bridge Reply

I'm so shaken up by what happened and then I read Megan McArdle's article in Bloomberg about how we shouldn't blame the government because of cost-benefit analysis, I wanted to scream. Some people truly value capital over human life. Reply

Cost benefit analysis? How'd that austerity work out for them, then?



And of course the lives of the poor and minorities in a rich people's neighbourhood are considered worthless enough to be written off as not the government's fault.... the very same government that has shown time and again it'd leave them to die if it could.



It´s real. I had a big discussion with this guy that is a centre right voter in this country and his party is known for being greedy assholes and privatising and exploiting (in my opinion) and he flat out said that everything has a price, including human lives. This was in a topic about refugees and refugees camp because the party (extreme left) I voted for doesn't want to join the coalition (centre right) because they feel like the refugee camps cannot keep existing and refugees need to be able to apply for asylum. He said that you cannot help and save everyone when it's gonna cost us too much money.



This mentality is honestly more off putting than the extreme right, conservative views because you're a piece of shit pretending to be nice. Atleast the far right don't pretend to be better then they are



/rant over Reply

i missed trooping this year cause i slept in this morning. on a side note, my mom made the comment that QEII looks great for her age. i cannot agree more. Reply

also, reading this article made me rage: this is such a jab at may, i love italso, reading this article made me rage: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/201 7/jun/16/manufacturer-of-cladding-on-gre nfell-tower-identified-as-omnis-exterior s all to save a buck, fuck them Reply

