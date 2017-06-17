The Queen Visits Scene Of Grenfell Tower Fire & Trooping The Colour 2017
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meet firefighters during a visit to the Westway Sports Centre, which is providing temporary shelter for those who have been made homeless in the Grenfell Tower disaster on June 16, 2017 in London, England. 30 people have been confirmed dead and dozens still missing, after the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road was engulfed in flames in the early hours of June 14. Emergency services will spend a third day searching through the building for bodies. Police have said that some victims may never be identified.
[Trooping The Colour 2017]
source
all the royal children are so super cute! cant wait to see all the memes from Prince George's bored face :D
I'm so fed up of this fucking government. It's been a non stop shitshow ever since that bloody STUPID referendum last June.
This was legit my first thought. It strikes me as something a woman of her standing would do as a 'fuck you' to someone, and I am choosing to believe it.
But I also think she genuinely wanted to show support. The Queen does seem like a remarkable woman.
And her going to Grenfell was prob the tipping point bc if even THE QUEEN can make a point to meet the victims, there goes the old 'security reasons' excuse for May not to do the same.
Also, she seems sassy AF and I like that about her!
oh well.
Edited at 2017-06-17 11:35 pm (UTC)
I saw people upset that apparently the fire department had told people to stay in their apartments, but that's because they don't want people passing out from smoke in the stairway. So the idea is you stay in your apartment (behind doors that really should be fire doors) and use wet towels to block smoke from coming in from the bottom of the door, until a firefighter can get to you and help you get out/make sure you don't pass out from the smoke before you can escape. With a building that was built better, the fire would not have spread as quickly, the firefighters would have been able to reach people in their apartments and get them out of the building.
My dad was a firefighter and they always say just get the fuck out.
I can't believe building management is using flammable materials in its housing, and to ~make it look better from the outside~ at that. The people who signed off on that need to go to jail.
They tried so hard and they're talking a lot with the community and being upfront so I appreciate it.
My brother in law is a firefighter too and he and his men love fighting big fires, but not like this and not when it costs lives. You cannot emotionally prepare yourself or train for the type of devastation that this fire caused
And TM can go take a walk off a bridge
And of course the lives of the poor and minorities in a rich people's neighbourhood are considered worthless enough to be written off as not the government's fault.... the very same government that has shown time and again it'd leave them to die if it could.
This mentality is honestly more off putting than the extreme right, conservative views because you're a piece of shit pretending to be nice. Atleast the far right don't pretend to be better then they are
/rant over
also, reading this article made me rage: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/201
They literally couldn't spend £2 more on each square metre, to minimise the chances that people would die.
Fuck that contractor who did the job.