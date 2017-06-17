Iliza Shlesinger thinks female comics make too many vagina jokes and not enough WWII jokes


In an interview, Iliza Schlesinger, the comedian who makes goat sounds a lot, explained why she's disappointed with the quality of female comedians and the number of "low hanging" vagina jokes. Her thoughts weren't received well by other women in comedy.




Iliza tweeted back at a lot of the criticism (many responses were deleted, some weren't), announced a facebook live where she said she would explain her thoughts, cancelled that facebook live, posted a photo of herself in a bikini where she claimed women were mad a ther because she made them question their comedy and she isn't afraid of her body and wrote a response to the criticism.



