Iliza Shlesinger thinks female comics make too many vagina jokes and not enough WWII jokes

what a loser. I love Chelsea Peretti's response

same. i rt

same. She's so good at using brevity to make her point. I love her so much.

What in Amy Schumer hell?

Everything is pissing me off today.

Me @ today

I had never heard of her before this (and I'm fairly into comedy/am familiar with most of the people responding to her). Is she funny? She sounds like a conservative hack from this interview.



I used to do comedy (but improv/sketch) and it really sucked as a woman. I felt like I either had to lose weight and become "hot" to get any success at all. (and if you look at the pics of the women comics in this post they all do look thin and attractive). it sucks.

I don't think she's conservative. She won a season of Last Comic Standing. I remember watching a bunch of her stuff a couple years ago and she was fairly funny but she constantly did this obnoxious goat noise that really irritated me.

She's not a conservative... just definitely not as smart and considerate as she thinks she is.

I looked her up and realized I keep seeing her on I think Freeform or Lifetime commercials and I hate every time they come on because it's so unfunny

Freeform, she has a late-night show with them that gets advertised a lot during Pretty Little Liars.

she has some funny sketched on yt, so i checked out her newest stand up special on netflix...



it had a lot of micro-aggression when she spoke about WOC. i left her behind after that

nah she's trash. her last special on netflix had a lot of stupid shit like how black women don't deal with body issues like white women and she basically implied that white women have it hardest when it comes to self image. just basic bullshit white feminism from a basic blonde haired white woman

She's very OTT loud/does voices...she's kind of exhausting.

She's not a very good comic. She has a set audience of basic white girls that love hearing stories about being wasted and acting obnoxious. Like, of all comics to come for lady comedians, she's got some of the worst standing to rest on. She's pretty far from a comic's comic.

idk who the fuck this woman is, so when i saw the chelsea peretti tweet i didn't know the backstory. now it all makes sense, lmfao

lmao i love chelsea peretti so much

same

All I came in here to say. Bless Chelsea Peretti and her flaw free clapbacks

I particularly like her bringing up her body when apparently no one else did.



We're really just an "all my best friends are men" comment away from ~COOL GIRL~ bingo.



men can be just as, if not more, fucking catty. I have plenty of experience with that nonsense.

how is WWII more quality comedy material than pussy

She acts like her stand-up is Springtime For Hitler.

I'll take feminists who continue to not understand feminism for 400, Alex

They aren't feminists if they don't understand what feminism is. Unfortunately that is the majority of people who 'identify' as feminist, like it's a fun label.

That is the funniest thing I ever heard of her.

I don't know who this is.....

The playing with my pussy while she reading Anne Frank made me chuckle. Reply

same

Is it white women complaining day or something?

I'm blaming all of this on Elizabeth Banks and that other white lady who said The Color Purple flopped tbh

lmao the random ass bikini pic

She sounds like the "I'm one of the boys, cool girl" kind of comedian.



I like what the Gone Girl book says about "cool gilrs". Reply

ugh. iliza, i like your freeform show, whyyyy you gotta go and do this? and though i like her comedy specials, she shouldn't pretend like her comedy is superior when it's things like this...



Reply

this was so horrible omfg! i got secondhand embarrassment noooooo

her two specials on netflix have a lot of feeding and building on stereotypes like that. she has good moments and has gotten better buuut she still needs to step off the high horse.

Parent

