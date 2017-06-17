Iliza Shlesinger thinks female comics make too many vagina jokes and not enough WWII jokes
.@iliza I think you're really talented & hard working but I don't get this quote. The female comics I see are doing so much more than this. pic.twitter.com/abQhdS47jN— Sara ❄ Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) June 15, 2017
In an interview, Iliza Schlesinger, the comedian who makes goat sounds a lot, explained why she's disappointed with the quality of female comedians and the number of "low hanging" vagina jokes. Her thoughts weren't received well by other women in comedy.
I have never called out another female comic for anything but this really bummed me out. We have a hard enough time as it is. Why say this?— Sara ❄ Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) June 15, 2017
I think sweeping and demonstrably untrue generalisations like this just sit a little weird in a climate that's already hostile towards women— Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) June 15, 2017
WAIT IS THIS A WORLD WAR 2 JOKE pic.twitter.com/GPEQxgzh8m— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) June 16, 2017
My vagina is like WW2 because my grandpa freaks out when I try to talk about it.— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) June 16, 2017
Disappointing to see this, for sure. Iliza, sorry your experience watching other comics has been so limited.— Tess Barker (@TesstifyBarker) June 15, 2017
Oh, & let me be clear- you don't have to like every other female comic. But publicly shit-talking them EN MASSE is both stupid and ignorant. https://t.co/yfTKN21CkM— Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) June 16, 2017
How is discouraging women from discussing their everyday life (I have a pussy every day) and doing WWII jokes to impress dudes feminist? 🙄🙄— Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 15, 2017
When Iliza was my roommate on Last Comic Standing, she'd read Anne Frank out loud while I just played w my pussy every night. No wonder.— Ku (@EstherKuKu) June 17, 2017
Here's an idea! If you are a powerful woman comedian who is bored by the other women a club has booked, recommend other women to the booker!— Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) June 16, 2017
Iliza tweeted back at a lot of the criticism (many responses were deleted, some weren't), announced a facebook live where she said she would explain her thoughts, cancelled that facebook live, posted a photo of herself in a bikini where she claimed women were mad a ther because she made them question their comedy and she isn't afraid of her body and wrote a response to the criticism.
"Oh no, she made a point that made me question myself and she isn't ashamed of her body? How do we handle this?!" pic.twitter.com/dW5kOlL9ES— Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 16, 2017
June 16, 2017
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
I used to do comedy (but improv/sketch) and it really sucked as a woman. I felt like I either had to lose weight and become "hot" to get any success at all. (and if you look at the pics of the women comics in this post they all do look thin and attractive). it sucks.
it had a lot of micro-aggression when she spoke about WOC. i left her behind after that
We're really just an "all my best friends are men" comment away from ~COOL GIRL~ bingo.
I don't know who this is.....
The playing with my pussy while she reading Anne Frank made me chuckle.
I like what the Gone Girl book says about "cool gilrs".