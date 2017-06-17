The Beguiled - Sofia Coppola and her decision to not include black women.

Sofia Coppola says “The Beguiled” is about the gender dynamics of the Confederacy, not the racial ones https://t.co/Nt53a0AfPJ pic.twitter.com/kREZlCVSAR — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) 16 juin 2017

[ context ] In the 1971 version of The Beguiled, a slave named Hallie (Mae Mercer) is tasked with caring for McBurney (Clint Eastwood) as he heals. In the 2017 version with McBurney now played by Colin Farrell many of those scenes are transferred over to Martha, and Hallie does not appear.

"I’m definitely attracted to stories about female characters, and characters that I can relate to. I’m interested in stories of groups of women together."“I didn't want to brush over such an important topic in a light way. Young girls watch my films and this was not the depiction of an African-American character I would want to show them.”“I feel like you can’t show everyone’s perspective in a story. I was really focused on just this one group of women who were really isolated and weren’t prepared. A lot of slaves had left at that time, so they were really that emphasized that they were cut off from the world. Hallie’s story’s a really interesting story, but it’s a whole other story, so I was really focused on these women.”“I would love to have a more racially diverse cast whenever I can. It didn’t work for this story, but of course I’m very open to stories about many different experiences and points of view.”