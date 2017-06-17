JLO serving body in Italy
She worked bitch! Iconic superstar Jennifer Lopez is giving you this summer's #fitspo while vacationing in a yacht in Italy along with ARod.
Is JRod gonna happen y'all?
And a selfie to bid you adieu
Source 1: https://www.instagram.com/jrodfromthebl
Source 2: https://www.instagram.com/jenniferlopez
Source 3: https://www.instagram.com/jlo/
Her taste in men is tragic though.
Arod is so wack
that joke is the beginning and end of my baseball knowledge
lmao
Just like Marc Anthony, but that didn't deter her
Edited at 2017-06-17 02:49 pm (UTC)
😩😒😞
Arod gives me sleazed vibes
whew