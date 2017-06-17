Gotta have a group of pretty women of color surrounding her at all times. Reply

I watched maybe a minute. It was an awkward performance where she clearly lip-synched.

Embarrassed to admit that I like Mo' Bounce. This song sucks though. Reply

And delusional people will say she sang live like in the last post lmao Reply

Is this real life? Reply

It definitely isn't fantasy, except maybe hers. Reply

i would love this song if it was by anyone but her Reply

Promoting a song from an album that will never get released... Reply

u cant even see her... pena! Reply

Considering Azealia will never ever have a career (so there's no one to come for iggy) I think iggy will bounce back unfortunately Reply

I always think of those two together. I'm glad Azealia has been quiet lately. They both need to remain relics from a bygone era tbh. Reply

I think she's finished honestly. Reply

She's slicker than I remembered.



I've never heard her speak. I'm about to YouTube that now.



She'll be back. Her competition right now is tragic too so she has a shot. Reply

Nah, she ain't coming back, igloo can stay in Australia Reply

Can't see shit.

Guess it's a good thing Reply

most of the comments are about anitta on the video and it's killing me Reply

Her hip area looks so weird Reply

Nina Bo'Nina Brown's impacT Reply

sue me Reply

Her ass looks like the backside of a horse from the side. Stop the injections, sis. Reply

lmaooo Reply

i dew dis~ Reply

Her and Katy should do a mash up with Swish Swish to reach peak mediocrity! Reply

i like curves, but hers look tragic. i honestly dont get the appeal of obviously fake asses, can this diaper ass and gigantic asses trend die already? Reply

did her fake ass get even bigger? Reply

She needs to lay off the ass injections. NGL, I didn't hate Mo Bounce, but she has the same career trajectory as Vanilla Ice. Reply

feminist anthem im shook Reply

I think she makes some catchy music tbh but this song is boring. Reply

..her hips are.. too low? What's happening. Reply

it's trash and so is she Reply

wow this is atrocious Reply

girl that silhouette is not fucking cute. just go away you white trash - nobody is checking for you Reply

anitta is not there right? ugh, pass. Reply

where is anira????? Reply

it's kinda boring. i forget how hard it is to understand her. i feel like she doesn't enunciate well Reply

Her ass looks ridiculous. Reply

