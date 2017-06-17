June 17th, 2017, 02:54 pm diocharl Iggy Azalea performs her new bop 'Switch' on James Corden Is the comeback real or is it I-G-G-Bye?Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g15jHd62V_USomeone give ha lighting designer a raise Tagged: iggy azalea, live performance Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3838 comments Add comment
Embarrassed to admit that I like Mo' Bounce. This song sucks though.
I've never heard her speak. I'm about to YouTube that now.
She'll be back. Her competition right now is tragic too so she has a shot.
Guess it's a good thing
Still her best performance
Re: Still her best performance
Re: Still her best performance
honestly I love her new shape bc I wish I was built like that
it's a shame none of it can move tho :/