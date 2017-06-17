deadpool

The Graham Norton Show: Sienna Miller, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis



-Sienna Miller lactated on Mark Wahlberg and he didn't know
-Mark talks about being arrested
-Mark talks about his daughter dating
-Tom Holland talks about going undercover to a school full of geniuses
-Tom talks about Spiderman
-Sienna talks about her play





