The Graham Norton Show: Sienna Miller, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis
-Sienna Miller lactated on Mark Wahlberg and he didn't know
-Mark talks about being arrested
-Mark talks about his daughter dating
-Tom Holland talks about going undercover to a school full of geniuses
-Tom talks about Spiderman
-Sienna talks about her play
source
he's a show ruiner every time ugh
Love you woody!
PS: Did Norton even joke make at Mark for his infmaous drunk show he did with him years ago? I felt like he should never let Mark live this down haha
Edited at 2017-06-17 06:40 pm (UTC)