The Graham Norton Show: Sienna Miller, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis

Andy is so amazing, can't wait for his mocap jungle book. Plus, the gollum introduction was so fucking perfect T_T Reply

Thread

Link

This video won't play in the US. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Change the "tube" portion of the URL to "pak". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stoooop inviting wahlberg back



he's a show ruiner every time ugh Reply

Thread

Link

And Sienna Miller, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

Sienna looks pretty in the still but I can't watch the video. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pissed about this episode because I love Andy Serkis but since it has Wahlberg in it I can't watch it - ruined my Saturday routine. Reply

Thread

Link

mark didn't talk that much, you can fastforward through that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same but because of Sienna Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sienna is so gorge Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

mark wahlberg is such a douche. rme at his "get a place in LA with a jacuzzi and a marijuana license" advice for tom Reply

Thread

Link

ugh mark is so punchable Reply

Thread

Link

Tom is just so darn adorable...please don't become problematic...and I'm glad Mark acknowledged that he is the last person Tom should get advice from. But, god I want to be punch him so hard.



Love you woody! Reply

Thread

Link

is it worth watching except Sienna (I could try to stomach watching and listening to her if the rest is good and she is not too insufferable...)?



PS: Did Norton even joke make at Mark for his infmaous drunk show he did with him years ago? I felt like he should never let Mark live this down haha



Edited at 2017-06-17 06:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link