Judge Declares Mistrial In Cosby Case
Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby case https://t.co/PAdR0GiHeX— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 17, 2017
-The jury came back deadlocked once again so the judge declared a mistrial
-Update: It looks as if there will be a re-trial. From BBC:
For now, he walks way from court a free man, but the prosecution has already said they are pursuing a fresh trial.
Willing to bet the juror(s) that weren't budging was a man
I wish I was surprised. Disgusting men just get to keep being disgusting and nothing will ever change at this rate.
yeah the DA's office can choose to re-file charges and they'll start the trial all over again with a new jury. but trials take time and money and resources away from other cases, so sometimes they don't bother retrying a case.
still pretty disgusting tho
He couldn't even keep from smirking and grinning repeatedly when the judge was reading his own words from the old deposition where he admitted under oath that he drugged women to have sex with them. And still a jury wouldn't convict him.