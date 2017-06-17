Judge Declares Mistrial In Cosby Case

Not surprised at all and I'm watching the live stream of Cosby legal team celebrating makes me rage. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck our broken ass justice system. Pathetic as fuck. You have this disgusting man peddling the idea that he is old and fragile with his disabilities suddenly coming to light because he needed to gather some sort of sympathy from the general public. But who cares about the 50+ women he sexually harassed and raped, right? Because the word of a rich man with influence is worth more than any woman's life, apparently. I can't wait until death comes knocking on his door. I hope he chokes on a donut or something. Let that bittersweet moment take him. Reply

Thread

Link

The justice system we have now isn't broken. It's working exactly the way it's designed to work, and that's the biggest travesty. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Very true and absolutely unfortunate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good point 😔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're absolutely right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the sad truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. this is what we have to keep in mind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe he should borrow some of Dubya's pretzels. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At least he got a mistrial. It's better than "not guilty". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gross & not surprising Reply

Thread

Link

Our justice system is so broken



Willing to bet the juror(s) that weren't budging was a man Reply

Thread

Link

I've seen women defend him so idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably black. this trial seems to be racially dividing just like OJ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I was surprised. Disgusting men just get to keep being disgusting and nothing will ever change at this rate. Reply

Thread

Link

Can they retrial him or is this over? /not american. Reply

Thread

Link

I think they can have a new trial but I doubt it'll be any different Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes they can pursue other charges. This was just on behalf of one accuser from 2004. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All the other accusers who have come forward cannot pursue charges because the statute of limitations has run out. Unless someone new comes forward who was assaulted by him in the past ten years, they either have to retry him for this one or drop it. They've already spent a ton of money and time and couldn't get a conviction even though Cosby's attorney did a lousy job and barely put on a case, so chances are they won't refile. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just heard on the news they'll be re-trying this case. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah, they can pursue these exact charges again Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah the DA's office can choose to re-file charges and they'll start the trial all over again with a new jury. but trials take time and money and resources away from other cases, so sometimes they don't bother retrying a case. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What does that mean, that he gets away with it? Reply

Thread

Link

They can try him again if the prosecution wants to, but they might decide it's not worth the time and expense because they'll probably get the same result. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And people wonder why women don't come forward. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. This is a case where you have at least 50 other women making then same accusations, as well as COSBY HIMSELF ADMITTING TO DRUGGING WOMEN, and they still won't convict. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think they introduce other women's accusations in the trial, just this one charge from 2004.



still pretty disgusting tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We knew it was coming, but it's sickening all the same.



He couldn't even keep from smirking and grinning repeatedly when the judge was reading his own words from the old deposition where he admitted under oath that he drugged women to have sex with them. And still a jury wouldn't convict him. Reply

Thread

Link

He admitted to drugging them! He said it was to make them comfortable. And it still resulted in this SMH fuck ppl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking vile. it makes me sick to my stomach. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mistrial?! please, bye Reply

Thread

Link

It's sickening the shit men get away with. Reply

Thread

Link

Castrate him! Reply

Thread

Link

There is no justice. Reply

Thread

Link

so glad that being a man with a popular cult of personality is enough to avoid justice for assaulting women. Reply

Thread

Link

Why do juries even still exist Reply

Thread

Link

Mob justice is the way to go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link