Charlie Puth talks Attention, working with Liam Payne, swiping left on Cara Delevingne
Charlie Puth talks about his new single 'Attention', going on tour with Shawn Mendes, working with Little Mix & Liam Payne, his upcoming album & more! (he needs hair asap)
-He says Shawn is bigger than him currently and he eats more
-Charlie XCX told him once that if they were to get married they'd both be Charlie Puth
source
Have you ever swiped right or left on a celebrity?
HOW IS THIS REAL?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
but either way what he sang is gross tbh
But reading the Dr.Luke and Trump stuff I'm like....................................
But I guess I'm dumb for not paying Stern any attention enough to now his voice or show lol.
[trash]
And this too (about Dr. Luke/Kesha)
"[It's] just devastating for both parties," said Charlie. "Because so much attention is taken off the music... Dr. Luke is one of my production idols. And Kesha is one of the first outgoing artists that I would listen to mimic her songwriting style. It's just a shame that I haven't heard any new music from Kesha.
"Nobody wins at the end of the day," he continued. "I hope Kesha comes out with some new songs because we really need that."
and anyway plenty of celebs still do it so weak excuse is weak.
but Attention is a bop