Charlie Puth talks Attention, working with Liam Payne, swiping left on Cara Delevingne

why is this child suddenly everywhere Reply

when do he and shawn mendes get a shared tag tbh Reply

This disgusting POS can rot, how he spoke/'sang' about Rihanna was so gross. Reply

omg wutt??? deets Reply

WHAT THE FUCK





HOW IS THIS REAL?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!IS HE DUMB?!!!!!!!!!!!!!WHY????????? Reply

That commenter is fucking with you. Reply

oh....





but either way what he sang is gross tbh Reply

I don't know shit about the clip other than watching it same as you, but tons of people do that for the HS show. His gross sexualizing Robin schtick has been going on for probably decades. Reply

honestly it's gross to me and I would've said no to that, HS is a POS Reply

Yeah, but people know what they're signing up for by going on his show. It's an ongoing joke and tons of celebs say things on that show they never would otherwise. I really am not going to hate on him for it. Reply

it's good that there are other things to hate him for then lmfao Reply

Exactlyyyy Reply

When I watched the video I assumed it was a joke but was disgusted by the joke and the fact that he agreed to do it, I didn't know which show it was and that it was a thing, but it's a really gross thing regardless



But reading the Dr.Luke and Trump stuff I'm like.................................... ........................................ ............ Reply

User below informed me it's not about Rih, still disgusting and idk, fetishising of her race? It being on the Howard Stern show doesn't excuse this (especially since HS is a POS too). Reply

it's gross regardless, he didn't have to sing that, he could've said no, Howard is a POS Reply

Yeah, reading those lyrics I would've been like "no thanks" regardless of what HS and his trashy ass listeners thing.



But I guess I'm dumb for not paying Stern any attention enough to now his voice or show lol. Reply

No, you're dumb for not giving common sense two seconds to think about whether it seems at all likely he'd go off the sexual deep end about Rihanna, calling her by her real first name for some reason, on a radio show while being filmed. Reply

Oh dear... Reply

Are you trolling? I know literally nothing about him but just from watching the clip it's clear that's from the Howard Stern show, it's about the cohost Robin and he's reading something written for him.



Edited at 2017-06-17 02:01 pm (UTC) Reply

"Quem sabe quais doenças a Kesha está carregando? Jerry Seinfeld fez a escolha certa." Tweet de Mark Dice curtido por Charlie Puth... 😷😷😷 pic.twitter.com/hUPDtxtoo8 — Kesha Brasil (@keshabrsite) June 7, 2017 I don't think that was about Rihanna but I'm pretty sure he's a trump supporter. Reply

What an asshole. Reply

[ trash ]



And this too (about Dr. Luke/Kesha)



"[It's] just devastating for both parties," said Charlie. "Because so much attention is taken off the music... Dr. Luke is one of my production idols. And Kesha is one of the first outgoing artists that I would listen to mimic her songwriting style. It's just a shame that I haven't heard any new music from Kesha.



"Nobody wins at the end of the day," he continued. "I hope Kesha comes out with some new songs because we really need that." Oh, apparently he isAnd this too (about Dr. Luke/Kesha)"[It's] just devastating for both parties," said Charlie. "Because so much attention is taken off the music... Dr. Luke is one of my production idols. And Kesha is one of the first outgoing artists that I would listen to mimic her songwriting style. It's just a shame that I haven't heard any new music from Kesha."Nobody wins at the end of the day," he continued. "I hope Kesha comes out with some new songs because we really need that." Reply

slightly OT but celebrities very often talk about how they can't share their opinions/political stance because they'll have rabid fans turn on them. i would NEVER IN A MILLION EFFING YEARS pick a career that i felt like i wasn't able to express myself or i'd lose it- especially about politics.



and anyway plenty of celebs still do it so weak excuse is weak. Reply

Yeah, not to mention that any celeb who refuses to comment on someone like Trump when asked... idk, that's kind of admitting you support him. What pushback would you be afraid of in being open about your opinion, unless it's liking him?



Edited at 2017-06-17 02:12 pm (UTC) Reply

i mean, they could refuse to talk even though they don't support him because they're afraid he could end their careers, just a few calls and the end could start tbh, but that doesn't seem to be the case with him lol Reply

Yeah, apparently he's shared pro-Trump stuff on his personal Facebook page. Reply

oh no. i'm sure cara is so upset. Reply

Are he and shawn gaying together Reply

Thread

Link

he honestly seems like a fuckboy to me Reply

idk much about either of them, but i know he gets uglier as he ages, while shawn mendes gets cuter. that said, this guy has a way better voice imo, and better songs (tbh i've only heard one or two shawn mendes songs, but i didn't like them). Reply

Shawn has cute songs on his album, you should give it a listen and see if you like any lol Reply

I swiped right on an Ajax player, ready to get the lifestyle of the rich and famous (.mp3), but no such luck. Reply

At least he knows Cara probably doesn't know who he is Reply

