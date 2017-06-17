deadpool

Charlie Puth talks Attention, working with Liam Payne, swiping left on Cara Delevingne



Charlie Puth talks about his new single 'Attention', going on tour with Shawn Mendes, working with Little Mix & Liam Payne, his upcoming album & more!  (he needs hair asap)
-He says Shawn is bigger than him currently and he eats more
-Charlie XCX told him once that if they were to get married they'd both be Charlie Puth


Have you ever swiped right or left on a celebrity?
