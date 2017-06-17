Charlamagne VS Chanel West Coast

What in the ever loving fuck was that music video?



Rob Dyrdek is the one who paid and had that music video made it was on an episode of his show. Reply

He really doesn't respect her at all lmaooo. I swear that's unusual from him? Still laughed. Reply

If you have ever watched or heard him on the breakfast club this is his usual thing. He calls himself the Prince of pissing people off. Reply

The things is, I watch him a lot* but I don't remember seeing him so openly mocking someone like this? He's usually shadier or not so obvious lol.



*(bc I like to watch him/hear his takes not bc they're correct but his confidence you know?) Reply

Every year the breakfast club puts together a video of the inappropriate and disgusting things Charlamagne has said to their guests.



He called Joseline Rihanna Man the entire time he interviewed her among a lot of sexist shit. This is how he is \. Reply

Hm you're right, though I have never watched the Joseline interview. Oftentimes the women he targets don't fight back like Chanel did, then I would have noticed him behave like this. Reply

lmao embarrassing. char is an asshole but this dumb becky is delusional. then she makes it worse by trying to get in his face and he doesn't even deign to look at her. ngl though i can relate to her about getting visibly upset. it's so hard for me to not let my emotions show all over my face.



the dig about lil twist and tyga thoooo Reply

I dislike Charlemagne SO. MUCH. but this girl's music is...not good. So, Team Nobody? Reply

omg he's so disrespectful tho

you're on their show jfc Reply

And 2/3rds of them laughed it off while not defending her so...... Reply

what's your point? that the other two assholes somehow makes him LESS disrespectful? Reply

I'm really failing to see a huge disrespect? She brought it up and he reiterated his old point. Reply

he's on their show. she's been on the show from day one. he sat there roasting her and talking shit and everyone just sat there and laughed at her. it's disrespectful as hell. she might not be that talented and she might even be unlikable, but who tf is he (and rob and steelo) to treat her like that? she held her own like a woman and didn't actually need anyone to have her back, but the fact remains that a guest on a show that she co-hosts was a complete dick and the other two co-hosts didn't do anything about it but laugh at her. disrespect, all around. Reply

Did I just watch a whole different segment? He's the guest and was asked a question about how he gives his opinion on his show. SHE got pissy and he explained why she was pissed and he explained how she is a wack rapper. She even admitted to liking his schtick which is giving his opinion and was solely mad because he said her rapping is wack on his own show. He didn't come there talking about her. She brought it up. Reply

I mean, I guess we took different things from the clip. Reply

lol damn. Patti Cake$ is PISSEDT! Reply

Charlamagne is a dick but occasionally he's funny. Chanel cannot rap, ever. Congrats on having a track with French Montana like....wow, such an accomplishment. Reply

Puffy gave French like 45 minutes at the Bad Boy tour (Lil Kim, love of my life, got like 15 max) and French was the worstttt so working with him makes me judge her even harder. Reply

is Fergie ha drag motha? Reply

What struggles? She was like 19 when she got on the show with Dyrdek and had a bunch of well known musicians work with her no talent ass within the next couple of years. Wtf is she on. Sit down and stop embarrassing yourself, girl.



Edited at 2017-06-17 01:48 pm (UTC) Reply

people think if they didn't get something literally the day they wanted it they've ~struggled~. Reply

Oh god, so fucking true. Reply

Both of them suck. She looked stupid talking about being co signed, winning a BET award and all the artist she worked with. All that shit dont mean nothin because you not chartin, many people have worked with those same people and their career have went no where. Being signed to Young Money is equivalent to being signed to bad boy. You maybe will get one hit and if that dont blow up you just gone be makin them little checks until you peter out. Reply

Never heard of her, so I was definitely Team Chanel until I watched that video.



....oh. I see. Reply

cringy Reply

Let's also add that her untalented ass wouldn't be signed if she wasn't white and blonde.



Let's not forget when she pulled the "do you know who I am" cars when she couldn't get into a party.



http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/95 322816.html



Her white blondeness also earned her not losing her damn life after kicking and punching a cop.



http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/97 250791.html



Charlamgne saying her music is wack is the nicest insult he can give for her. First he's usually way harsher and her ass pulls the "I liked you and thought you were funny until you came for me" card because he's much meaner to people who don't deserve it.Let's also add that her untalented ass wouldn't be signed if she wasn't white and blonde.Let's not forget when she pulled the "do you know who I am" cars when she couldn't get into a party.Her white blondeness also earned her not losing her damn life after kicking and punching a cop. Reply

I'm just happy someone brought up her drunken hitting the cop incident. I felt angry as fuck when it happened. Reply

i don't even know she was a ~rapper. Reply

yikessss her other videos aren't any better, she's so cringe











the third is especially sad tbh Reply

lawd Reply

i can't believe i watched this, thanks.



Alcoholic is the only semi-decent video Reply

yikes @ Rob not defending her at all lmao



I mean, Char's not wrong LOL



I definitely think her white blondeness has gotten her farther than she should've gotten in her career and all her songs are awkward. Reply

Lmao this post is a gift. Reply

She should be thankful he only said her rapping was wack and not a culture vulture Reply

remember when she used to not talk? Reply

omg i had no idea this show was still on Reply

lol i would argue what he said was more objectively a fact versus an "opinion" ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

She's as good of a rapper as 3/4 of the males out today. Reply

She is awful Reply

