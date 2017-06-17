Charlamagne VS Chanel West Coast
Radio host, Charlamagne The God, was a guest on Ridiculousness and things got a little awkward. Charlamgne previously called her rapping wack and Chanel was not having it. Watch to see it unfold.
Charlamgne is an ass but Chanel is wack as shit so..... dying at the Lil Twist and Tyga!
*(bc I like to watch him/hear his takes not bc they're correct but his confidence you know?)
He called Joseline Rihanna Man the entire time he interviewed her among a lot of sexist shit. This is how he is \.
the dig about lil twist and tyga thoooo
you're on their show jfc
....oh. I see.
Let's also add that her untalented ass wouldn't be signed if she wasn't white and blonde.
Let's not forget when she pulled the "do you know who I am" cars when she couldn't get into a party.
Her white blondeness also earned her not losing her damn life after kicking and punching a cop.
Alcoholic is the only semi-decent video
I definitely think her white blondeness has gotten her farther than she should've gotten in her career and all her songs are awkward.
She is awful