Charlamagne VS Chanel West Coast



Radio host, Charlamagne The God, was a guest on Ridiculousness and things got a little awkward. Charlamgne previously called her rapping wack and Chanel was not having it. Watch to see it unfold.



Source
Source
Charlamgne is an ass but Chanel is wack as shit so..... dying at the Lil Twist and Tyga!
Tagged: ,