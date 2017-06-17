and bisexual women only exist to excite straight men Reply

if i had 10 cents every time i heard that shit, i'd be rich now.



i should start charging people! Reply

Cancel him. Delete him. Reply

In my opinion there are way more bisexual men than people think. The whole 'gay 4 pay' thing, or the concept of straight boys who don't care which hole to fuck. I think they are mostly bisexual males who know the label 'straight' will get them more attention from thirsty gays, than just 'bi'. Also the self hate and denial obviously is a huge factor. Any guy who was consensualy involved with a guy more than once can't be called straight Reply

Pansexual men are so ridiculously common i don't get surprised anymore Reply

Agree Reply

yup. the "I'm just having fun and I'm open but I'm straight!" idk who they think they're fooling Reply

I know it's in the title but it's better I don't know who he is or where he is from because his thoughts has no value. Reply

i hope his flop show gets cancelled Reply

hm, did giphy block us as well?



hm, did giphy block us as well?

You just didn't use the direct link.

I can never get it to work even with the direct link :/



why does the internet hate ONTD T_T Reply

omg giphy better not, tbh. It's easier than anything else on the internet. Reply

urgh I clicked on the tweet and the first reply is, "He can't have an opinion?"



MORONS. Reply

He can have all the opinions. We can say how wrong all of them are. Boom, science. Reply

needs the "this bitch" tag Reply

I'm gonna come back in a few hours to this lol Reply

mte, dont disappoint @ ontd Reply

I can already tell how it's going to go. Reply

no buddy pretty sure they can Reply

idk how ppl find it so easy to show off how dumb they truly are.



And I had no idea Mya had a stan accnt on twitter. That's really qt. Reply

I was waiting for this nigga to say something stupid. What a close minded asshole. Educate yourself. Reply

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOO





I thought he was super hot and was ready to stan





NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

ugh and here I was marveling at how motherfucking gorgeous he is and then he goes and says this typical mess Reply

I googled him and damn he is so pretty but so dumb, yikes. Reply

Oh fuck off Reply

Wtf at the other people being like "mmm, yeah" like he made a good point 😒 Reply

How so Keith? Reply

oh i follow him on insta because he's cute & beautiful. unfollowing him.



like why can't men be bisexual? it's okay for women because it's hot to watch women make out?? Reply

