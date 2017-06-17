Keith Powers (Famous In Love) - "Men can't be bisexual"
i liked Keith Powers until this video. he's a biphobic piece of trash. y'all can have him. pic.twitter.com/OsQ840tnni— brandon⚜️ (@melaninboi) June 17, 2017
https://twitter.com/melaninboi/status/8
source: twitter
i should start charging people!
hm, did giphy block us as well?
Edited at 2017-06-17 01:34 pm (UTC)
You just didn't use the direct link.
why does the internet hate ONTD T_T
MORONS.
And I had no idea Mya had a stan accnt on twitter. That's really qt.
I thought he was super hot and was ready to stan
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
like why can't men be bisexual? it's okay for women because it's hot to watch women make out??