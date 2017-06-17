'Bachelor in Paradise' fallout gets messier

These shows are all gross anyway.

This is how people act when a woman isn't even placing blame on the man............ Reply

Any opportunity to shit on a woman will be taken, however little it may be. Reply

Right? All she said was that she was a victim and that's it. Production should've stopped it when they saw what was going on esp if they're both drunk out of their minds. Reply

"The cast is not encouraged...to drink alcohol," Goode continued.



Uh huh, suuuuuuuuuuuuure. Everything about all of these Bachelor shows and the people that participate in them is a gross shitshow.

can they just cancel the entire bachelor/bachelorette thing now

why did i watch abc this morning too, like, fuck abc Reply

Isn't Jasmine the one who got really weird with Nick and was talking about asphyxiation during sex?



Also, none of us really know what happened, but the internet backlash to this has to be traumatizing in it's own way. People are disgusting with their comments to both of these people involved.



Edited at 2017-06-17 12:35 pm (UTC)

yeah, I really hate the constant discussion about it without knowing the facts. Video proof exists (something that legit never happens in assault cases) and everyone has lawyers. This will be dealt with, and if it isn't... that's when we riot. Reply

the entire thing was caught on tape, including (i assume) how many drinks each of them had, and still it's presented as murky. how can any victim ever come forward? this is literally ON TAPE and people are questioning it (thanks to ABC). it's all so disheartening.



and the fact (again, i assume) multiple people from the production saw this happen live and didn't put an end to it, that's even more sickening. why? it's not like they would ever show explicit sexual acts on the show, right? even blurred out? if they wanted to get a ~juicy scene~ they could have let them drunkenly make out for a few minutes (still gross imo, but just to play devil's advocate, and to give the guy the benefit of the doubt, that he was also too drunk). but why didn't they stop them as soon as it got out of hand? literally what was the point? Reply

really not a good look from jasmine and raven...



idk, i think people are just salty this stopped their show and their money train. Reply

Being self absorbed and desperate for attention is practically a requirement for being cast on these type of shows, so yeah. I think you're 100% correct. Reply

Exactly, they're pissed that they're missing out on getting paid to sell laxative tea and hair gummies on instagram. Reply

i've never liked raven and now i feel very justified for my dislike of her. Reply

Her whole family voted for Trump. Reply

They encourage you to drink on shows like this and The Challenge show. One of the cast members from The Island, when tonya was raped by Evan/Kenny, said that it's an awful environment. Reply

My mom watches The Bachelor/Bachelorette and sometimes Paradise since my SIL likes it. She and I were talking the other day. And she was really annoyed at the amount of alcohol on the show because it's all they do when at the house since there's no entertainment or news, nothing to get outside the competition except alcohol. It ain't like they're bringing a couple libraries worth of books there. About a decade ago, Mama could have put some of the men on these shows under the table, so it's a big concession for her to say that. Reply

this franchise, and ones like it (real world/road rules and similar) are so fucking messy. people get into the cycle of it and don't want to mess up their pay check so they don't say anything that might hurt their chances to get cast on whatever next cycle the show goes through. but the idea that they aren't feeding them drinks is absurd. you watch any episode of any version and they've got drinks in their hands most of the time.





i saw some IG posts about this mess and the comments were TERRIBLE. the victim blaming is just over the top. fans of the show are just as salty as the contestants. so gross. Reply

drinks are all they supply them with. production should've stopped this situation and what happened to tonya on the challenge. Reply

I watch every season of the bachelor/bachelorette/in paradise. But I'm over the IG shilling and the over the top characters only there bc of producers. They could end this gravy train with Rachel as our last lead and I would be ok with that. Reply

apparently demario said that he lost his job because of what happened, but then his former employer posted that he quit back in March Reply

so he's a liar then... good to know. Reply

no thanks all these shows are messy as fuck



i'll just chill with terrace house thanks Reply

Welp I knew some kind of victim blaming, slut shaming shit was gonna come out. Rape culture never fails. Reply

Raven and Jasmine are disgusting. They were supposed to be friends. Reply

Even more messy? Reply

