'Bachelor in Paradise' fallout gets messier


-'Bachelor in Paradise' filming was halted and the show was canceled
- It's said that the fallout involves a producer and something caught on camera with contestants Corinne and DeMario
- Very little actual confirmed info has been released
- Corinne calls herself a victim and DeMario is defending himself



In the meantime:
- Contestants Jasmine and Raven have spoken out against Corinne
- Jasmine says Corinne "forced herself on three male cast members"
- Raven also blames Corinne and has been liking messy tweets like this one
- Because contestants have such intense NDAs, some fans suspect ABC allowed them to speak out publicly in ABC's defense

