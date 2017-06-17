'Bachelor in Paradise' fallout gets messier
-'Bachelor in Paradise' filming was halted and the show was canceled
- It's said that the fallout involves a producer and something caught on camera with contestants Corinne and DeMario
- Very little actual confirmed info has been released
- Corinne calls herself a victim and DeMario is defending himself
In the meantime:
- Contestants Jasmine and Raven have spoken out against Corinne
- Jasmine says Corinne "forced herself on three male cast members"
- Raven also blames Corinne and has been liking messy tweets like this one
- Because contestants have such intense NDAs, some fans suspect ABC allowed them to speak out publicly in ABC's defense
sources 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
/notahottake
Uh huh, suuuuuuuuuuuuure. Everything about all of these Bachelor shows and the people that participate in them is a gross shitshow.
why did i watch abc this morning too, like, fuck abc
Also, none of us really know what happened, but the internet backlash to this has to be traumatizing in it's own way. People are disgusting with their comments to both of these people involved.
Edited at 2017-06-17 12:35 pm (UTC)
and the fact (again, i assume) multiple people from the production saw this happen live and didn't put an end to it, that's even more sickening. why? it's not like they would ever show explicit sexual acts on the show, right? even blurred out? if they wanted to get a ~juicy scene~ they could have let them drunkenly make out for a few minutes (still gross imo, but just to play devil's advocate, and to give the guy the benefit of the doubt, that he was also too drunk). but why didn't they stop them as soon as it got out of hand? literally what was the point?
idk, i think people are just salty this stopped their show and their money train.
i saw some IG posts about this mess and the comments were TERRIBLE. the victim blaming is just over the top. fans of the show are just as salty as the contestants. so gross.
i'll just chill with terrace house thanks