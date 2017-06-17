Jeremy Bieber Gets Naked For Jesus
I would and could never disrespect my saviour. I wanted to feel 1% of what he went through for me 400 lbs the length of a football field.— Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 16, 2017
Justin Bieber's dad decided to follow in his son's footsteps by posting a pic of his bare ass on insta. The pic shows him erecting a cross out in the middle of nowhere. Chris Pratt's impact.
Source 2
ONTD, who has the better assets?
I don't understand
This is also dumb
Also unbiblical
Also dumb
Edited at 2017-06-17 12:24 pm (UTC)
It's not even Easter
Then turn around and go "and since I'm here -" *points to Trump* "What the fuck ya'll do that for?"
!!! I grew up around Asian church communities and they're mostly rly chill but the white Christians I've come across are kinda bonkers and way more intense. Oh, and also racist.