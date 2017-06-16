Coroner Reveals Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death

this freaks me the fuck out because both my parents definitely have this but are too lazy to get it checked out Reply

Oh wow, literally just saw this on my local news about 30 seconds ago.



Guh I'm still not over it. Rest well, Princess.

Billie's statement:



“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.



“She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”



Carrie's brother todd's statement:



Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, said he was not surprised by the results. He added that his family did not want a coroner's investigation of his sister's death. "We're not enlightened. There's nothing about this that is enlightening," he said.



"I would tell you, from my perspective that there's certainly no news that Carrie did drugs," Todd Fisher said. He noted that his sister wrote about her drug use frequently, and that many of the drugs she took were prescribed by doctors to try to treat her mental health conditions.



"I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs," Todd Fisher said.



He said his sister's heart condition was probably worsened by her smoking habit, as well as the medications she took. "If you want to know what killed her, it's all of it," he said.



Todd Fisher said it was difficult to blame doctors who treated his sister because they were trying to help her.



"They were doing their best to cure a mental disorder. Can you really blame them?" Todd Fisher said. "Without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago."



it's a bit jarring that they keep referring to her prescription medicine as "drugs". i mean carrie struggled with cocaine use throughout her life but you can't call her psych medication "drug use".



if you abuse them, then yes Reply

billie is an incredible woman. beautifully said. Reply

"Without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago."



This really hit me. I resisted taking medication for my mental health issues for 20 years and all it did was make me worse and worse. If I didn't get help when I did, I don't know what would've happened to me.



Carrie was such an amazing person. Her openness is a big reason I was able to talk to people about my issues. Reply

My SO has sleep apnea and thankfully finally agreed to get a CPAP.



This headline pretty much confirmed for him that he did the right thing. Reply

Woah I have Sleep Apnea...Thank God I use a machine though. My sleep was shit without it. Reply

I was just diagnosed with sleep apnea - I'm supposed to go get fitted for a CPAP this week. :\ This kind of shit scares the fuck out of me.



I miss Carrie; she was such a sassy ray of light for women dealing with mental illness. Reply

Oh jeez, sleep apnea sounds so terrifying.



Honestly I'm still in disbelief when I think of Carrie being gone. It crosses my mind every once in awhile but I instinctively deny it each time :/ Reply

Whats the point of the coroner putting out a statement that just mentions drugs and doesn't really explain anything? Reply

Right? What drugs are they talking about? Do they mean current or past drug abuse? prescription or nah? Reply

Link

mte, especially since the drug use is likely just her bipolar disorder medications. the vague "drug use" is just an open door for people to make gross comments. Reply

I'm thinking it's prescribed meds and other substances. Reply

I doubt that's the actual wording of the coroner's report. it's clearly been summarised and simplified. they usually do list the drugs they find in the body or at least the ingredients of the drugs Reply

that's horrible that she dies from something that could have been easily prevented. Reply

I guess you didn't read the body text at all. That's cool--I often don't either. However, in what universe does wearing a mask for multiple hours a day constitute easy prevention? Reply

As in there are ways to deal with it that make it not terminal.



Easy probably wasn't the right word though. Reply

feels weird that she's gone



idk if i'm tired or got it wrong but i hope she didn't relapse although it could just be medication Reply

The coroner's statement is cryptic but taken together with her brother's it's pretty clear she was on both prescribed and...unprescribed drugs. It doesn't sound like a relapse situation so much as harm reduction. Reply

What was her brother's statement? Reply

:/ Sleep apnea is serious. it feels like in recent years, many train operators have it and never been diagnose till after the train crashes. Reply

... are you confusing sleep apnea for narcolepsy? Reply

idk but tbf sleep apnea does cause excessive daytime sleepiness that can cause people to fall asleep while driving. that's one of the questions on those sleep apnea risk factor surveys Reply

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/sleep-a pnea-warning-regulators-new-jersey-train-c rash/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nat ion-now/2016/11/16/sleep-apnea-suspected-f atal-new-jersey-train-crash/93998850/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articl es/PMC4639384/



Sleep apnea also went undiagnosed in the engineer of a commuter train that sped into a 30 mph curve at 82 mph and crashed in New York City in 2013, killing four people. He had fallen asleep at the controls. A deadly freight train crash in 2011 in Iowa and another freight crash in 2013 Missouri have also been attributed to sleep apnea.



Thomas Gallagher, who was operating the train, was diagnosed after the crash with sleep apnea.



In another case, the federally regulated railroad occupational medicine system, the Metro-North medical system, and the engineer’s primary care providers did not diagnose and ensure adequate treatment of his obstructive sleep apnea before the derailment. As a result, there were 4 deaths and 59 injured survivors.



Metro-North started testing for sleep apnea after the 2013 crash. Metro-North’s screening program has found sleep apnea in 51 of its 438 engineers and trainees.

nope. Reply

Is this insinuating that recent drug use contributed to her death, or just that she used drugs in the past?



I miss her a lot. She was so unapologetic about herself and her opinions. Exactly the kind of woman the world needs.



