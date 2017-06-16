Coroner Reveals Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death
BREAKING: Coroner says actress Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea and other undetermined factors.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2017
He refused to elaborate on the meaning of some of the findings.
Sleep apnea and other undetermined factors were ultimately the cause of death?
Latest from coroner on death of actress Carrie Fisher @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/1nEOr7h07d— Claudia Peschiutta (@ReporterClaudia) June 17, 2017
This is so sad :( ugh.
this freaks me the fuck out because both my parents definitely have this but are too lazy to get it checked out
Guh I'm still not over it. Rest well, Princess.
“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.
“She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”
Carrie's brother todd's statement:
Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, said he was not surprised by the results. He added that his family did not want a coroner's investigation of his sister's death. "We're not enlightened. There's nothing about this that is enlightening," he said.
"I would tell you, from my perspective that there's certainly no news that Carrie did drugs," Todd Fisher said. He noted that his sister wrote about her drug use frequently, and that many of the drugs she took were prescribed by doctors to try to treat her mental health conditions.
"I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs," Todd Fisher said.
He said his sister's heart condition was probably worsened by her smoking habit, as well as the medications she took. "If you want to know what killed her, it's all of it," he said.
Todd Fisher said it was difficult to blame doctors who treated his sister because they were trying to help her.
"They were doing their best to cure a mental disorder. Can you really blame them?" Todd Fisher said. "Without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago."
This really hit me. I resisted taking medication for my mental health issues for 20 years and all it did was make me worse and worse. If I didn't get help when I did, I don't know what would've happened to me.
Carrie was such an amazing person. Her openness is a big reason I was able to talk to people about my issues.
This headline pretty much confirmed for him that he did the right thing.
I miss Carrie; she was such a sassy ray of light for women dealing with mental illness.
Honestly I'm still in disbelief when I think of Carrie being gone. It crosses my mind every once in awhile but I instinctively deny it each time :/
idk if i'm tired or got it wrong but i hope she didn't relapse although it could just be medication
I miss her a lot. She was so unapologetic about herself and her opinions. Exactly the kind of woman the world needs.
It's such a tragic death. Her fight and aspiration for a better world for those dealing with mental illness/behavioral health and drug dependency/addition is inspirational. Bless her, honestly.