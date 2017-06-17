el yoker

Protesters Interrupt Trump-Inspired 'Julius Caesar' Theater Production


  • This production of the 400 year old Shakespearean classic is being accused of promoting violence against the right as the contemporary take includes a bloody assassination of the main character modeled after Trump (despite the same play depicting Obama in 2012)

  • "Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable," one protester who has never read Shakespeare yelled as she walked toward the stage. "Shame on Kathy Griffin and shame on all of you for promoting political violence against Donald Trump," she was heard yelling as she was led away.

  • A New York Police Department official confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a 24-year-old female protester was arrested and is currently in custody with charges pending.

  • Second protester yelled at the crowd, calling them "Nazis" and accusing members of the crowd of being like Joseph Goebbels.

source

ONTD, I caaaan't with all the people screaming "what if they did this with Obama?!?!?!". Like....
