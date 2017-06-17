Protesters Interrupt Trump-Inspired 'Julius Caesar' Theater Production

The local summer Shakespeare in the Park here has been getting death threats because they're performing the original Julius Caesar (as they do every year) and people are too stupid to do their research.



Stop the normalization of political violence against the right!



Meanwhile they were beating folks down at Trump rallies, stanning Ted Nugent, defending that nutjob who beat down a reporter, cheering on cops who shoot children, etc, etc, etc. Their sudden pacifism would be cute if right wingers weren't so completely full of shit. Reply

oh puhleeze Reply

Triggered. What happened to freedom of expression? Reply

That only counts when they do it. Reply

only when it's done to minorities. Reply

"Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable" BITCH WHERE!? This country has become exponentially more infuriating. Reply

lmao the dissonance is real with these ppl. How many effigies of Obama did they "lynch" and burn while screaming about free speech and the like? Reply

can't even begin to count - the amount of projection with these people is INSANE, and they are absolutely convinced that "liberals" are out to get them (because O'Reilly, Hannity and Co told them so.) Reply

I'm laughing but also I'm just extremely fucking tired of these people Reply

Opportunities to upset the right should be mandatory.



I'm queuing at 6am to get tickets to this tomorrow, I can't wait XD Reply

"Second protester yelled at the crowd, calling them "Nazis" and accusing members of the crowd of being like Joseph Goebbels."



wow this would almost be laughable if they were joking.. the side with the kkk and neo-nazis accusing others of being nazis?? the disconnect is real. Reply

I am all for the normalization of political violence against the right so as long as they believe in the normalization of violent right wing politics Reply

Some people are fucking insane, holy shit. Reply

Oh my god, I didn't realize how recent that shitpost was. I thought it was old. Reply

Just... why? I don't understand Reply

every tr*mp supporter i've seen is so fug.. Reply

Can't believe Trumpsters will protest Shakespeare lmao obviously as OP said they've NEVER seen a play or read anything remotely Shakespearean in their lives. Reply

And they call us special snowflakes Reply

I came here to post the same thing. Reply

How come Alex Jones isn't calling the Scalise shooting a false flag? I wonder... Reply

not a peep over the one done with obama, uh huh... i can't with the hypocrisy of people on the right screaming about liberal snowflakes who want safe spaces while then losing their minds over things like this. theaters are some of our safe spaces so get the fuck out! Reply

Behind the bandstand at the Boston "free speech" rally, the Proud Boys are doing their initiations and beat-ins. pic.twitter.com/IvM0EPmmPG — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) May 13, 2017

did you see the one from a few weeks ago where they were shouting names of cereals and beating each other up? Reply

This is embarrassing on so many levels Reply

white people... Reply

they should have just made poster-sized pictures from the obama one with the caption, "where were you then?" Reply

fake protesters. they obviously were paid by george soros the koch brothers. Reply

I guess I would find it a little easier to take their concerns seriously if they hadn't been inciting violence for years against the last President, and continue to send threats to people who don't agree with them. They have no ground to stand on.



I guess I would find it a little easier to take their concerns seriously if they hadn't been inciting violence for years against the last President, and continue to send threats to people who don't agree with them. They have no ground to stand on.

Why do people not know this?



Back then, it was met with < crickets chirping >



I didn't care then and I don't care now. Art takes liberties. It's free speech. If you don't like it, is gnome it.



Also every former president was skewered in some way during their term(s) by the opposition. The difference is that they personally didn't whine and moan like crybabies. GOP supporters are extra special hypocrites. Reply

No one protested because most people, even those who have no interest in Shakespeare, are at least smart enough to understand that the play does not advocate political violence, the play actually cautions against it. Reply

Jesus. The disconnect is so real. Like it'd be hilarious if it wasn't disturbing. Where the hell were they when people were using free speech to do their racist shit against Obama?



Oh right. It doesn't count unless it's against straight white people. Makes me ashamed to be white tbh.



Isn't the whole message of the play that violence (even for a reason you think is completely justified) ultimately causes more problems than it solves?



So... I'm guessing these guys aren't big on literature. Or even wikipedia searches. Reply

As if they know anything about Shakespeare. Reply

Literature is "elitist." Right-wingers are proud of their ignorance. Reply

reading is only for the coastal elite Reply

Dear Rs: READ THE DAMN PLAY! What they WON'T talk about is that this was done with an African American during the Obama years without a PEEP of protest, pearl clutching, or sudden concerns from the right about political violence. Reply

lmfao right?! i go from finding the outrage hilarious to being super annoyed they are missing the fucking point of the play. Reply

The persecution complex of the privileged is really something to behold. Fucking brain dead reactionaries. I hope for their comeuppance and public shaming one day if we somehow get through this. Reply

