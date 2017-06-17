Protesters Interrupt Trump-Inspired 'Julius Caesar' Theater Production
- This production of the 400 year old Shakespearean classic is being accused of promoting violence against the right as the contemporary take includes a bloody assassination of the main character modeled after Trump (despite the same play depicting Obama in 2012)
- "Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable," one protester who has never read Shakespeare yelled as she walked toward the stage. "Shame on Kathy Griffin and shame on all of you for promoting political violence against Donald Trump," she was heard yelling as she was led away.
- A New York Police Department official confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a 24-year-old female protester was arrested and is currently in custody with charges pending.
- Second protester yelled at the crowd, calling them "Nazis" and accusing members of the crowd of being like Joseph Goebbels.
ONTD, I caaaan't with all the people screaming "what if they did this with Obama?!?!?!". Like....
Edited at 2017-06-17 04:37 am (UTC)
Meanwhile they were beating folks down at Trump rallies, stanning Ted Nugent, defending that nutjob who beat down a reporter, cheering on cops who shoot children, etc, etc, etc. Their sudden pacifism would be cute if right wingers weren't so completely full of shit.
I'm queuing at 6am to get tickets to this tomorrow, I can't wait XD
wow this would almost be laughable if they were joking.. the side with the kkk and neo-nazis accusing others of being nazis?? the disconnect is real.
george sorosthe koch brothers.
I guess I would find it a little easier to take their concerns seriously if they hadn't been inciting violence for years against the last President, and continue to send threats to people who don't agree with them. They have no ground to stand on.
Edited at 2017-06-17 06:27 am (UTC)
They DID do this with Obama
Back then, it was met with < crickets chirping >
I didn't care then and I don't care now. Art takes liberties. It's free speech. If you don't like it, is gnome it.
Also every former president was skewered in some way during their term(s) by the opposition. The difference is that they personally didn't whine and moan like crybabies. GOP supporters are extra special hypocrites.
Re: They DID do this with Obama
Oh right. It doesn't count unless it's against straight white people. Makes me ashamed to be white tbh.
Edited at 2017-06-17 06:30 am (UTC)
So... I'm guessing these guys aren't big on literature. Or even wikipedia searches.