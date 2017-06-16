Céline kicks off European tour in Copenhagen

QUEEN ❤ Reply

She sang Loved Me Back To Life?! Brb gonna go watch it



The Reason is soooo good!! I never thought she would sing that song again. Her voice is such in top shape

And Misled!!! And think twice!! Beautiful





I wish she would tour in the states :(((



I wasn't sure about that white outfit with those silver boots but I actually really like it now Reply

She is like what female singers should be looking up to as far as voice care.



Honestly, this tour is worth it. XD Reply

It really is! I was so surprised at the set list, I thought they would've gone with the same old songs. But I'm glad they went with some old classics



Did you see this? It was such a gorgeous cover

There is like a super cut of the whole night on YouTube. I might watch it.



I LOVED THIS PERFORMANCE BY THE WAY. CELEGEND IS ON A WHOLE NEW LEVEL RIGHT NOW. Reply

Really??? I'm about to watch it



Also I laughed when RC started rapping but it's cool she incorporated them in her show



SHES GOING TO COME FOR US WITH HER NEW ALBUM AND IM SO READY Reply

I've got a week in July that I can possibly fly out to Europe. I need to figure out if I can make it to a show but tickets are expensive for her concert. T_T Reply

THIS, 1000%. Reply

I am OBSESSED WITH HER SINGING THINK TWICE OMG BLESS YOU MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU



Now someone get a really good video cause I am not in Europe lol Reply

I need to see her in concert.

A week or so before Whitney died, I was watching the bodyguard and telling people I'd still see her in a heartbeat even after she had aboard her voice.

I know Celine is far from going down that path, but I want to get tickets when I go to vegas next year. I don't want to risk missing her. Same with Cher. Reply

her concerts seem like such fun Reply

it is a life goal of mine to see her perform live. i'm not schlepping my ass all the way to europe so she needs to come the US soon. COME TO THE GREATER CHICAGO AREA, CELINE. Reply

She probably will come to Chicago. If she's coming out with a new English album at the end of the year, she will be touring. SHE BETTER GO TO THE UNITED CENTER FOR TWO DAYS. Reply

Shania & Céline all planned this together lbr Reply

Now just need CRJ to make a comeback. THE TRIO OF CANADIAN QUEENS WILL BE DOMINATING THE CHARTS! Reply

If anyone had told me back in 1989 that of the then-current crop of divas that it would be Celine going the distance as a respected figure and a singer, I probably wouldn't have believed it. Her voice sounds INCREDIBLE! Reply

