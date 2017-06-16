[politics] comey:shrug

Céline kicks off European tour in Copenhagen



Canadian Queen Céline Dion kicked off her European tour yesterday night in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tour has a total of 23 stops. Those who attend her concert will experience Céline singing some songs she hasn't sang in awhile like Misled, Thick Twice, and The Reason. She encores the concert with her own rendition of Queen's Love of My Life.

It's still not known what her Francophone setlist will be.


SHE PERFORMS 28 SONGS. THIS IS LONGER THAN THE RESIDENCY SHOW SETLIST.
[SETLIST]
* The Power of Love
* I Drove All Night
* Taking Chances
* Loved Me Back to Life
* That's The Way It Is
* I'm Alive
* It's All Coming Back to Me Now
* How Does a Moment Last Forever
* Beauty and the Beast (duet with Barnev Valsaint)
* Think Twice
* The Reason
* Recovering
* The Colour of My Love
* I'm Your Angel (duet with Barnev Valsaint)
* My Love
* Because You Loved Me
* Pour que tu m'aimes encore
* All By Myself
* Refuse To Dance
* Love is All We Need
* Treat Her Like a Lady
* Misled
* Black or White (featuring René-Charles)
* Love Can Move Mountains
* River Deep-Mountain High
* The Show Must Go On
* My Heart Will Go On
* Love of My Life


PERFORMANCES

BLACK AND WHITE


MISLED


HOW DOES A MOMENT LAST FOREVER


IT'S ALL COMING BACK TO ME


THE REASON


LOVED ME BACK TO LIFE


HER VOICE RIGHT NOW IS AMAZING. SHE LOOKS AMAZING. I CANNOT WAIT FOR HER NEW ALBUM. THE CANADIANS QUEENS ARE OUT ON FORCE THIS YEAR!!!
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Tagged: ,