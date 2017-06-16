Céline kicks off European tour in Copenhagen
Quelle soirée! Merci Copenhague! Last night was a blast! Thank you Copenhagen! - TC 🎉🎉— Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 16, 2017
📷 Denise Truscello #CélineDionLive2017 pic.twitter.com/HboK3eIf4v
Canadian Queen Céline Dion kicked off her European tour yesterday night in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tour has a total of 23 stops. Those who attend her concert will experience Céline singing some songs she hasn't sang in awhile like Misled, Thick Twice, and The Reason. She encores the concert with her own rendition of Queen's Love of My Life.
It's still not known what her Francophone setlist will be.
SHE PERFORMS 28 SONGS. THIS IS LONGER THAN THE RESIDENCY SHOW SETLIST.
[SETLIST]
* The Power of Love
* I Drove All Night
* Taking Chances
* Loved Me Back to Life
* That's The Way It Is
* I'm Alive
* It's All Coming Back to Me Now
* How Does a Moment Last Forever
* Beauty and the Beast (duet with Barnev Valsaint)
* Think Twice
* The Reason
* Recovering
* The Colour of My Love
* I'm Your Angel (duet with Barnev Valsaint)
* My Love
* Because You Loved Me
* Pour que tu m'aimes encore
* All By Myself
* Refuse To Dance
* Love is All We Need
* Treat Her Like a Lady
* Misled
* Black or White (featuring René-Charles)
* Love Can Move Mountains
* River Deep-Mountain High
* The Show Must Go On
* My Heart Will Go On
* Love of My Life
PERFORMANCES
BLACK AND WHITE
MISLED
HOW DOES A MOMENT LAST FOREVER
IT'S ALL COMING BACK TO ME
THE REASON
LOVED ME BACK TO LIFE
HER VOICE RIGHT NOW IS AMAZING. SHE LOOKS AMAZING. I CANNOT WAIT FOR HER NEW ALBUM. THE CANADIANS QUEENS ARE OUT ON FORCE THIS YEAR!!!
The Reason is soooo good!! I never thought she would sing that song again. Her voice is such in top shape
And Misled!!! And think twice!! Beautiful
I wish she would tour in the states :(((
I wasn't sure about that white outfit with those silver boots but I actually really like it now
Honestly, this tour is worth it. XD
Did you see this? It was such a gorgeous cover
I LOVED THIS PERFORMANCE BY THE WAY. CELEGEND IS ON A WHOLE NEW LEVEL RIGHT NOW.
Also I laughed when RC started rapping but it's cool she incorporated them in her show
SHES GOING TO COME FOR US WITH HER NEW ALBUM AND IM SO READY
THIS, 1000%.
Now someone get a really good video cause I am not in Europe lol
A week or so before Whitney died, I was watching the bodyguard and telling people I'd still see her in a heartbeat even after she had aboard her voice.
I know Celine is far from going down that path, but I want to get tickets when I go to vegas next year. I don't want to risk missing her. Same with Cher.
