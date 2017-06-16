RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9: Reunited - Valentina's apology and 5 other shocking moments

valentina was/is SUCH an asshole, the way she tried to tone-police shea when she was perfectly calm and rational??? also i DIED at them re-naming it the "fan-favorite" award. the return to the old format of the reunion is much appreciated, i almost don't want to bother with the actual crowning bc this was way more entertaining Reply

Meh. This season sucked and I don't feel the same love I felt for the show anymore, so I don't think I'll keep watching.



However, I really hope it keeps getting strong as the representation and what it means to the LGBTA community is so important.



Edited at 2017-06-17 03:04 am (UTC)

then when getting ms. congeniality at the tail end Farrah called out how they were apparently BFFs but she hadn't spoken to her for months - Val had mentioned being



it was tense LOL they called her out on being mum about how her fans were treating other queens & not living up to the promise to defend Nina during the season's promo shoot. She hemmed and hawwed a bit before just flat out saying she was disconnected from everyone and didn't do what she said she would.then when getting ms. congeniality at the tail end Farrah called out how they were apparently BFFs but she hadn't spoken to her for months - Val had mentioned being #shook after her elimination and feeling lost so I wonder if that overlaps at all? - and Aja said she wasn't super congenial/was closed off. A lot of them said that she was at first and she just essentially said it was because she was trying to win.it was tense LOL

I was shaken to the core!!!!



I'm not sure that Val is an evil fake bitch so much as she's incredibly naive and self involved? As far as the Farrah moment goes I wonder if that overlaps with the months she was beside herself and it's less her being a bad friend & more her just not being around?



i don't think valentina is evil, but i think it's really obvious that she's trying to pass off this hyper-sweet character she's playing as completely genuine when obviously it's not. it wouldn't be so obnoxious if it wasn't clear that she wants ppl to think she's like that 24/7 when that's clearly not the case. Reply

true LOL



She wants to feel the fantasy and live it but if she would just be real more often then I think she would benefit a lot more Reply

literally what the fuck was valentina comparing herself to selena. my jaw dropped. i'm over her ass too.



besides, that comment makes no sense??? personally, the valentina stans i encounter, even the latino ones, don't stan her bc of her representation but bc of her looks and personality. how messy.



i loved shea and how she took no prisioners. only made me like her more tbh. and fuck the messy valentina stans trying to come for her too Reply

Idg the stanning for her beauty/personality either. Sure she's pretty, but there's been ton of beautiful queens on the show (hell, I'd even argue Farrah Moan, Shea, and maybe even Kimora from this season is way more stunning but obviously that's my opinion) and sure she had charming moments, but she's wasn't super sweet and really funny as past queens either. I feel like I'm watching an entirely show than the Valentina stans watched



Edited at 2017-06-17 03:15 am (UTC)

mte. some of her looks did have me shook but if we're talking about beauty alone than farrah, kimora, shea >>>>> her Reply

also most of the messiest, extra, obnoxious valentina fans i've seen are white so again, such bullshit Reply

ppl just cape bc she's pretty in and out of drag lbr. it was the same shit with pearl and it's tired af Reply

As someone who grew up idolizing Selena Quintanilla, I felt personally offended by her comment. Like, sit the fuck down. You have been known for like 2 minutes. I'm gonna need season 10 to bring me another Latina queen to stan for who isn't as fake as her. Reply

mte re.: the selena comparison. girl needed a whole stadium of seats for that. Reply

And to think I almost didn't watch this because I figured it would be boring Reply

This reunion >>>>> the whole season



For the love of god I hope they keep doing this. Scaling it back and Going back to the old reunion style was much needed for the show Reply

I didn't and now I'm mad as fuck because I stayed gossiping with my friend about a DJ she almost fucked, and, what it was an important topic, Drag Race drama>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

Okay i read the article and i still dont rly get it lol. So valentina was shady the whole time? Reply

replied to your now deleted comment LOL Reply

LOL i thought "maybe i should try reading this time..." so much regret!! It didnt say shit in the source lmao Reply

Aja and Farrah burned Valentina at the stake right on my television, I could not believe it. Reply

lol i was not expecting that from farrah either. imo she's the true miss congeniality Reply

I agree, I'm not a big fan but she is genuinely friendly and social. I never got the vibe that she was faking it. Reply

Btw after crowning spoilers i rolled my eyes so hard at Ru still trolling everyone asking for help deciding who should win. Should be #teamtrinity

Right I didn't get that either. How are you going to ask that question but magically have footage of the finale? Reply

Ever since season 3 when P*rez leaked the results, Drag Race has filmed all three finalists winning and they don't find out until the episode actually airs who won. I hate tbh bc the reactions are never genuine. :/ Reply

The reunion makes me think the rest of the season was heavily edited due to VH1 shenanigans Reply

Aja pulled such a Kanye! Valentina wasn't even finished her tacky speech yet. Reply

Valentina was rude as hell to my friends and I at a show last month, so I'm glad she showed her true colors tonight. Reply

Yas she is rude as fuck tbh. She will get exposed by her stans when they get over her ass Reply

I was a fan before I met her. She was acting so Hollywood and ~over it~. Meanwhile, queens like Alyssa, Coco, and Alexis were friendly and professional. Reply

Idk. They seemed like haters to me. And I don't ever really call people haters. It's a competition.



No they are not, her fans were really being racist towards Shea and Nina and she didn't do a damn thing to stop it. Nina had to deactivate her twitter after Valentina's elimination. Reply

Mte Reply

And she just posted a video on IG today to save face. Too little too late, tbh. Reply

Valentina saved this reunion !



ur welcome y'all Reply

Well said, ladies! Reply

lol



at the end of the day a lot of the drag race girls are friends away from the cameras Reply

does anyone know for sure if they filmed the reunion the day after the crowning? I watched Nina live feed the day after and it seemed like they were all going to film. eureka said her look was going to be beetlejuice inspired and Valentina was bitching about having to be in drag again.



Might explain Shae being salty and going in hard. Reply

Yeah, I think they did it after the crowning. Reply

some of them seemed bitter af tho



also that Farrah shit was so dumb like you're a grown ass queen if they don't want to talk to you then they don't wanna talk to you no point crying about it just move on Reply

