RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9: Reunited - Valentina's apology and 5 other shocking moments
I was a Valentina stan until today. She really showed her true colors.
However, I really hope it keeps getting strong as the representation and what it means to the LGBTA community is so important.
Edited at 2017-06-17 03:04 am (UTC)
then when getting ms. congeniality at the tail end Farrah called out how they were apparently BFFs but she hadn't spoken to her for months - Val had mentioned being #shook after her elimination and feeling lost so I wonder if that overlaps at all? - and Aja said she wasn't super congenial/was closed off. A lot of them said that she was at first and she just essentially said it was because she was trying to win.
it was tense LOL
I'm not sure that Val is an evil fake bitch so much as she's incredibly naive and self involved? As far as the Farrah moment goes I wonder if that overlaps with the months she was beside herself and it's less her being a bad friend & more her just not being around?
She wants to feel the fantasy and live it but if she would just be real more often then I think she would benefit a lot more
besides, that comment makes no sense??? personally, the valentina stans i encounter, even the latino ones, don't stan her bc of her representation but bc of her looks and personality. how messy.
i loved shea and how she took no prisioners. only made me like her more tbh. and fuck the messy valentina stans trying to come for her too
Edited at 2017-06-17 03:15 am (UTC)
For the love of god I hope they keep doing this. Scaling it back and Going back to the old reunion style was much needed for the show
Btw after crowning spoilers i rolled my eyes so hard at Ru still trolling everyone asking for help deciding who should win. Should be #teamtrinity.
ur welcome y'all
at the end of the day a lot of the drag race girls are friends away from the cameras
Might explain Shae being salty and going in hard.
also that Farrah shit was so dumb like you're a grown ass queen if they don't want to talk to you then they don't wanna talk to you no point crying about it just move on