The Originals 4x13 Promo
[Spoiler (click to open)]Didn't we basically just do this last year? Putting the Originals down? Why are they doing the same thing again?
Also, Season 5 will have a big time-jump. Hope will be a teenager (so they'll recast her) and her love interest will be a vampire named Roman.
Marcel looks hot at least.
Actually, Phoebe not being on the show anymore explains soooo much of her social media behavior.
Re: the time jump, if you have to skip ahead 8+ years to fit one character into your show, maybe take the hint they don't fit. Also, the time of TVD is over. Stop the bullshit about the magic school spin-off. The iron is cold.
Edited at 2017-06-17 04:51 am (UTC)
Tbh, how she views Elijah is the most frustrating thing about her character, but on a certain level I get it. And honestly I feel sad for her that the first guy who doesn't treat her like shit she latches on to and I think it says a lot about her relationships with men pre-TO.
Edited at 2017-06-17 05:01 am (UTC)
so is kol going to be back in the next episode? hopefully marcel and co. find out davina's alive.