The Originals 4x13 Promo

I don't think they're putting them down, just making it so they can't be around each other ever again? That's how I took it. So Elijah and Hayley will be done, bc she'll probably go off with Hope and Klaus to Caroline's School for Peculiar Children. Reply

I think you're right. Klaus, Elijah, Kol & Rebekah will probably all have to go separate ways - I guess it'll probably be for the same reason the 4 bones were supposed to be split up. It would mean that Klaus & Elijah won't be living together, and therefore Hayley won't be able to be in both their lives anymore. Reply

I know I watch this show to see permanent sibling separation and teenage vampire romance!



Marcel looks hot at least. Reply

I'm pretty much convinced Hayley is gonna die next ep. Like, the putting the Hollow in the siblings won't work (when do their plans actually work???), and it will be put in her (shared bloodline) and she'll sacrifice herself for Hope.



Actually, Phoebe not being on the show anymore explains soooo much of her social media behavior.



Re: the time jump, if you have to skip ahead 8+ years to fit one character into your show, maybe take the hint they don't fit. Also, the time of TVD is over. Stop the bullshit about the magic school spin-off. The iron is cold. Reply

I'm okay with Hayley getting killed off. I liked her at first but this season she is annoying me so much. Like Haylijah has been a sinking ship for a while but her acting all shocked because she discovered he's a monster is ott. She knew who they were and she's no angel either. Like the 13 hybrids she set up for Klaus to kill.



Hayley's my fave, so I'm not okay with them killing her off especially not for Caroline to join the show. But Hayley has literally never viewed Elijah for who he is (and for that matter, he's never viewed her for who she is either). But she's specifically trying to be better for Hope, and asked him to be better too then he killed 4 teenage girls. I don't think it's ott in terms of her character and how she's consistently seen Elijah as the noble/good one because he was nice to her, I think it's just she's finally realizing something most viewers have already known.



Tbh, how she views Elijah is the most frustrating thing about her character, but on a certain level I get it. And honestly I feel sad for her that the first guy who doesn't treat her like shit she latches on to and I think it says a lot about her relationships with men pre-TO.



I mean, isn't the point of Hayley this season that she acknowledges how violent she's been in the past and she wants to be better for Hope? Like she doesn't want that violence to be a part of Hope's life? I don't think she's ever tried to be an angel, I think she just recognizes that 1) Her idealization of Elijah and wrong and unhealthy and 2) that he's not trying in the same way she is; he (at this point) is able to much more easily justify violence if it has even a chance of helping the family and she's not really up for that anymore? At least, that's how I interpreted her speech to Jackson. Reply

i kind of figured something like this would go down when they brought up the whole separating the bones thing. i hope that klaus and hayley end up together with hayley because haylijah has just always been super creepy to me and klaus is at least trying to change whereas elijah.. isn't.



so is kol going to be back in the next episode? hopefully marcel and co. find out davina's alive. Reply

